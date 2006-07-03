Gimex Group

Account: 30932 Name: Hendrick Stamm Currency: USD 2006 July 5, 17:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12937272006.07.03 08:57balanceDeposit5 000.00
12939412006.07.03 09:45buy0.20gbpusd1.84451.84031.84632006.07.03 16:151.84630.000.000.0025.20
12940362006.07.03 10:15sell0.20usdchf1.22541.22961.22362006.07.03 16:141.22360.000.000.0029.42
12940612006.07.03 10:23buy0.20eurusd1.27751.27331.27932006.07.03 12:351.27930.000.000.0036.00
12942302006.07.03 11:16sell0.20eurjpy146.48146.90146.302006.07.03 12:32146.900.000.000.00-73.14
12951452006.07.03 13:45sell0.20eurjpy146.81147.23146.632006.07.04 03:40146.630.000.00-1.7331.44
12953242006.07.03 14:21sell0.20eurusd1.27941.28361.27762006.07.03 15:481.27760.000.000.0036.00
12958132006.07.03 16:01sell0.20eurusd1.27961.28381.27782006.07.05 01:521.27780.000.002.2036.00
12965232006.07.03 17:16sell0.20usdjpy114.82115.24114.642006.07.03 21:36114.640.000.000.0031.40
12974522006.07.03 18:04buy0.20gbpusd1.84111.83691.84292006.07.03 18:381.84290.000.000.0025.20
12976722006.07.03 18:44buy0.20gbpusd1.84191.83771.84372006.07.04 02:411.84370.000.000.0425.20
12979312006.07.03 19:10buy0.20usdchf1.22391.21971.22572006.07.04 13:361.22570.000.001.9429.37
12997932006.07.04 03:57sell0.20gbpusd1.84451.84871.84272006.07.04 09:361.84270.000.000.0025.20
13017662006.07.04 11:26buy0.20usdjpy114.49114.07114.672006.07.04 21:45114.670.000.000.0031.39
13024802006.07.04 14:10sell0.20gbpusd1.84651.85071.84472006.07.04 17:211.84470.000.000.0025.20
13031412006.07.04 17:00sell0.20eurjpy146.72147.14146.542006.07.05 00:14147.140.000.00-1.72-72.97
13040442006.07.04 20:30sell0.20gbpusd1.84721.85141.84542006.07.04 22:341.84540.000.000.0025.20
13046232006.07.04 22:44buy0.20usdchf1.22411.21991.22592006.07.05 03:171.22590.000.001.9429.37
13047222006.07.04 23:03buy0.20gbpusd1.84531.84111.84712006.07.05 07:181.84710.000.000.0425.20
13054532006.07.05 01:52buy0.20eurusd1.27781.27361.27962006.07.05 06:121.27960.000.000.0036.00
13067822006.07.05 06:30sell0.20eurusd1.27931.28351.27752006.07.05 07:381.28350.000.000.00-84.00
13073692006.07.05 08:00buy0.20usdchf1.22201.21781.22382006.07.05 08:381.22380.000.000.0029.42
13074712006.07.05 08:14sell0.20eurusd1.28221.28641.28042006.07.05 08:371.28040.000.000.0036.00
13074792006.07.05 08:15sell0.20gbpusd1.84731.85151.84552006.07.05 08:281.84550.000.000.0025.20
13087212006.07.05 10:34sell0.20usdchf1.22741.23161.22562006.07.05 13:561.22560.000.000.0029.37
13087682006.07.05 10:45sell0.20usdjpy115.07115.49114.892006.07.05 12:05114.890.000.000.0031.33
13087742006.07.05 10:46buy0.20eurusd1.27641.27221.27822006.07.05 13:281.27820.000.000.0036.00
13088722006.07.05 11:04buy0.20gbpusd1.84191.83771.84372006.07.05 11:271.84370.000.000.0025.20
13094302006.07.05 13:00sell0.20gbpusd1.84551.85021.84422006.07.05 14:151.84420.000.000.0018.20
13098212006.07.05 14:15sell0.20eurusd1.27831.28251.27652006.07.05 14:181.27650.000.000.0036.00
  0.00 0.00 2.71 539.40
Closed P/L: 542.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13146862006.07.05 16:45buy0.20gbpusd1.83351.82931.8353 1.83460.000.000.0015.40
13147322006.07.05 16:58sell0.20usdchf1.23441.23861.2326 1.23380.000.000.009.73
13147362006.07.05 17:00buy0.20eurusd1.27201.26781.2738 1.27250.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 35.13
 Floating P/L: 35.13
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 542.11 Floating P/L: 35.13 Margin: 177.77
Balance: 5 542.11 Equity: 5 577.24 Free Margin: 5 399.47
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 773.94 Gross Loss: 231.83 Total Net Profit: 542.11
Profit Factor: 3.34 Expected Payoff: 18.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 73.14 Maximal Drawdown (%): 84.00 (1.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 17 (82.35%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (89.66%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (10.34%)
Largest profit trade: 38.20 loss trade: -84.00
Average profit trade: 29.77 loss trade: -77.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (376.47) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-84.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 376.47 (13) consecutive loss (count): -84.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1