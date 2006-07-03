|Account: 30932
|Name: Hendrick Stamm
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 5, 17:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1293727
|2006.07.03 08:57
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1293941
|2006.07.03 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8445
|1.8403
|1.8463
|2006.07.03 16:15
|1.8463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|1294036
|2006.07.03 10:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2254
|1.2296
|1.2236
|2006.07.03 16:14
|1.2236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.42
|1294061
|2006.07.03 10:23
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2775
|1.2733
|1.2793
|2006.07.03 12:35
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1294230
|2006.07.03 11:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|146.48
|146.90
|146.30
|2006.07.03 12:32
|146.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.14
|1295145
|2006.07.03 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|146.81
|147.23
|146.63
|2006.07.04 03:40
|146.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|31.44
|1295324
|2006.07.03 14:21
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2794
|1.2836
|1.2776
|2006.07.03 15:48
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1295813
|2006.07.03 16:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2838
|1.2778
|2006.07.05 01:52
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|36.00
|1296523
|2006.07.03 17:16
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.82
|115.24
|114.64
|2006.07.03 21:36
|114.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.40
|1297452
|2006.07.03 18:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8411
|1.8369
|1.8429
|2006.07.03 18:38
|1.8429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|1297672
|2006.07.03 18:44
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8377
|1.8437
|2006.07.04 02:41
|1.8437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|25.20
|1297931
|2006.07.03 19:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.2197
|1.2257
|2006.07.04 13:36
|1.2257
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|29.37
|1299793
|2006.07.04 03:57
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8445
|1.8487
|1.8427
|2006.07.04 09:36
|1.8427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|1301766
|2006.07.04 11:26
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.49
|114.07
|114.67
|2006.07.04 21:45
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.39
|1302480
|2006.07.04 14:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8465
|1.8507
|1.8447
|2006.07.04 17:21
|1.8447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|1303141
|2006.07.04 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|146.72
|147.14
|146.54
|2006.07.05 00:14
|147.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|-72.97
|1304044
|2006.07.04 20:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8472
|1.8514
|1.8454
|2006.07.04 22:34
|1.8454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|1304623
|2006.07.04 22:44
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2241
|1.2199
|1.2259
|2006.07.05 03:17
|1.2259
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|29.37
|1304722
|2006.07.04 23:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8453
|1.8411
|1.8471
|2006.07.05 07:18
|1.8471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|25.20
|1305453
|2006.07.05 01:52
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2778
|1.2736
|1.2796
|2006.07.05 06:12
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1306782
|2006.07.05 06:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2835
|1.2775
|2006.07.05 07:38
|1.2835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|1307369
|2006.07.05 08:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2220
|1.2178
|1.2238
|2006.07.05 08:38
|1.2238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.42
|1307471
|2006.07.05 08:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2822
|1.2864
|1.2804
|2006.07.05 08:37
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1307479
|2006.07.05 08:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8473
|1.8515
|1.8455
|2006.07.05 08:28
|1.8455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|1308721
|2006.07.05 10:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2274
|1.2316
|1.2256
|2006.07.05 13:56
|1.2256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.37
|1308768
|2006.07.05 10:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.07
|115.49
|114.89
|2006.07.05 12:05
|114.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.33
|1308774
|2006.07.05 10:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.2722
|1.2782
|2006.07.05 13:28
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1308872
|2006.07.05 11:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8377
|1.8437
|2006.07.05 11:27
|1.8437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|1309430
|2006.07.05 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8455
|1.8502
|1.8442
|2006.07.05 14:15
|1.8442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|1309821
|2006.07.05 14:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2783
|1.2825
|1.2765
|2006.07.05 14:18
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|539.40
|Closed P/L:
|542.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1314686
|2006.07.05 16:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8335
|1.8293
|1.8353
|1.8346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.40
|1314732
|2006.07.05 16:58
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2344
|1.2386
|1.2326
|1.2338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.73
|1314736
|2006.07.05 17:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2720
|1.2678
|1.2738
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.13
|Floating P/L:
|35.13
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|542.11
|Floating P/L:
|35.13
|Margin:
|177.77
|Balance:
|5 542.11
|Equity:
|5 577.24
|Free Margin:
|5 399.47
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|773.94
|Gross Loss:
|231.83
|Total Net Profit:
|542.11
|Profit Factor:
|3.34
|Expected Payoff:
|18.69
|Absolute Drawdown:
|73.14
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|84.00 (1.6%)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (82.35%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (89.66%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (10.34%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|38.20
|loss trade:
|-84.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.77
|loss trade:
|-77.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (376.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-84.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|376.47 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-84.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1