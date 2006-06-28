FXDirectDealer

Account: 417251 Name: jetatar Currency: USD 2006 July 14, 16:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12947012006.06.28 21:41balanceDeposit3 000.00
12951962006.06.28 23:07sell0.10eurgbp0.69040.70040.68892006.07.13 17:230.68890.000.007.8327.70
12990932006.07.11 09:04buy0.10gbpchf2.26842.26422.27102006.07.11 10:252.26420.000.000.00-34.14
12991172006.06.29 12:17sell0.10gbpchf2.26192.26542.25932006.06.29 14:012.26540.000.000.00-28.00
13024062006.06.30 17:00buy0.10gbpchf2.26622.26122.26882006.06.30 19:562.26120.000.000.00-40.84
13024222006.06.29 15:57sell0.10gbpchf2.26032.26532.25772006.06.30 10:312.25770.000.00-3.1121.09
13221142006.06.30 04:36sell0.10gbpchf2.26062.27262.25862006.06.30 10:192.25860.000.000.0016.22
13260462006.06.30 10:11sell0.10eurgbp0.69350.70350.69202006.06.30 14:570.69200.000.000.0027.55
13283502006.06.30 14:22sell0.10gbpchf2.26162.27362.25962006.07.03 13:342.25960.000.00-3.1416.32
13336602006.06.30 17:53sell0.10gbpchf2.26572.27772.26372006.06.30 18:532.26370.000.000.0016.33
13476552006.07.03 15:24sell0.10eurgbp0.69360.70360.69212006.07.10 03:440.69210.000.002.9727.74
13493772006.07.03 17:10buy0.10gbpchf2.25802.24602.26002006.07.04 11:502.26000.000.002.6616.34
13527322006.07.03 19:47buy0.10gbpchf2.25392.24192.25592006.07.04 00:502.25590.000.002.6616.34
14052392006.07.07 15:27sell0.10gbpchf2.26082.27282.25882006.07.07 15:292.25880.000.000.0016.30
14958432006.07.13 19:31sell0.10gbpchf2.26872.28072.26672006.07.13 23:142.26670.000.000.0016.27
  0.00 0.00 9.87 115.22
Closed P/L: 125.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14915142006.07.13 16:40sell0.10eurchf1.56141.57341.5594 1.56230.000.00-0.81-7.29
14074132006.07.07 15:43sell0.10gbpchf2.26072.27272.2587 2.26890.000.00-22.75-66.45
14886912006.07.13 14:56sell0.10gbpchf2.26472.27672.2627 2.26890.000.00-3.25-34.03
15069272006.07.14 10:03sell0.10eurchf1.56151.57151.5600 1.56230.000.000.00-6.48
15106972006.07.14 14:00sell0.10gbpchf2.26892.28092.2669 2.26890.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -26.81 -114.25
 Floating P/L: -141.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 125.09 Floating P/L: -141.06 Margin: 403.60
Balance: 3 125.09 Equity: 2 984.03 Free Margin: 2 580.43