FXDirectDealer
|Account: 417251
|Name: jetatar
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 14, 16:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1294701
|2006.06.28 21:41
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1295196
|2006.06.28 23:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6904
|0.7004
|0.6889
|2006.07.13 17:23
|0.6889
|0.00
|0.00
|7.83
|27.70
|1299093
|2006.07.11 09:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2684
|2.2642
|2.2710
|2006.07.11 10:25
|2.2642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.14
|1299117
|2006.06.29 12:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2619
|2.2654
|2.2593
|2006.06.29 14:01
|2.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|1302406
|2006.06.30 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2662
|2.2612
|2.2688
|2006.06.30 19:56
|2.2612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.84
|1302422
|2006.06.29 15:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2603
|2.2653
|2.2577
|2006.06.30 10:31
|2.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.11
|21.09
|1322114
|2006.06.30 04:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2606
|2.2726
|2.2586
|2006.06.30 10:19
|2.2586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.22
|1326046
|2006.06.30 10:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6935
|0.7035
|0.6920
|2006.06.30 14:57
|0.6920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.55
|1328350
|2006.06.30 14:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2616
|2.2736
|2.2596
|2006.07.03 13:34
|2.2596
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.14
|16.32
|1333660
|2006.06.30 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2657
|2.2777
|2.2637
|2006.06.30 18:53
|2.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.33
|1347655
|2006.07.03 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6936
|0.7036
|0.6921
|2006.07.10 03:44
|0.6921
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|27.74
|1349377
|2006.07.03 17:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2580
|2.2460
|2.2600
|2006.07.04 11:50
|2.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|16.34
|1352732
|2006.07.03 19:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2539
|2.2419
|2.2559
|2006.07.04 00:50
|2.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|2.66
|16.34
|1405239
|2006.07.07 15:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2608
|2.2728
|2.2588
|2006.07.07 15:29
|2.2588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.30
|1495843
|2006.07.13 19:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2687
|2.2807
|2.2667
|2006.07.13 23:14
|2.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.27
|
|0.00
|0.00
|9.87
|115.22
|Closed P/L:
|125.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1491514
|2006.07.13 16:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5614
|1.5734
|1.5594
|
|1.5623
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|-7.29
|1407413
|2006.07.07 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2607
|2.2727
|2.2587
|
|2.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.75
|-66.45
|1488691
|2006.07.13 14:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2647
|2.2767
|2.2627
|
|2.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|-34.03
|1506927
|2006.07.14 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5615
|1.5715
|1.5600
|
|1.5623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.48
|1510697
|2006.07.14 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2689
|2.2809
|2.2669
|
|2.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.81
|-114.25
|
|Floating P/L:
|-141.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|125.09
|Floating P/L:
|-141.06
|Margin:
|403.60
|Balance:
|3 125.09
|Equity:
|2 984.03
|Free Margin:
|2 580.43