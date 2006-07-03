FXDirectDealer

Account: 418202 Name: firebird Currency: USD 2006 July 5, 17:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13377592006.07.03 01:27balanceDeposit10 000.00
13380722006.07.03 02:38sell0.40usdcad1.11761.12281.11502006.07.03 09:261.11500.000.000.0093.27
13381402006.07.03 02:49sell0.40usdchf1.22401.22921.22142006.07.05 08:341.22140.000.00-9.4885.15
13381702006.07.03 02:50buy0.40usdjpy114.26113.74114.522006.07.03 04:09114.520.000.000.0090.81
13386602006.07.03 03:29sell0.40eurusd1.27931.28451.27672006.07.03 11:271.27670.000.000.00104.00
13396512006.07.03 05:01sell0.40usdchf1.22521.23041.22262006.07.03 17:141.22260.000.000.0085.06
13420662006.07.03 10:02buy0.40usdcad1.11391.10871.11652006.07.03 19:381.10870.000.000.00-187.61
13432212006.07.03 11:00buy0.40eurusd1.27751.27231.28012006.07.03 13:381.28010.000.000.00104.00
13434902006.07.03 11:20sell0.40usdjpy114.60115.12114.342006.07.05 01:12115.120.000.00-12.36-180.68
13472082006.07.03 14:34sell0.40eurusd1.27951.28471.27692006.07.05 10:151.27690.000.007.88104.00
13475242006.07.03 15:12buy0.40usdcad1.11161.10641.11422006.07.04 17:261.10640.000.001.90-188.00
13486742006.07.03 16:44sell0.40usdcad1.11311.11831.11052006.07.03 19:271.11050.000.000.0093.65
13498882006.07.03 17:20sell1.00gbpusd1.84591.84521.82592006.07.03 18:151.84120.000.000.00470.00
13509322006.07.03 18:00buy0.40usdchf1.22381.21861.22642006.07.03 18:151.22640.000.000.0084.80
13512362006.07.03 18:15buy1.00gbpusd1.84121.83121.86122006.07.03 22:501.84240.000.000.00120.00
13516162006.07.03 18:30sell0.40usdjpy114.85115.37114.592006.07.04 03:46114.590.000.00-6.1890.76
13520972006.07.03 19:00buy0.40usdcad1.11151.10631.11412006.07.04 17:271.10630.000.001.90-188.03
13531052006.07.03 20:09buy0.40usdchf1.22391.21871.22652006.07.05 10:141.22650.000.008.0484.79
13532022006.07.03 20:18buy0.40usdcad1.10981.10461.11242006.07.04 03:291.11240.000.001.9093.49
13539332006.07.03 22:50sell1.00gbpusd1.84241.85241.82242006.07.03 23:481.84250.000.000.00-10.00
13540502006.07.03 23:48buy1.00gbpusd1.84251.83251.86252006.07.04 02:461.84250.000.00-9.580.00
13546352006.07.04 02:46sell1.00gbpusd1.84251.85251.82252006.07.05 15:231.84210.000.004.8040.00
13564082006.07.04 09:05sell0.40eurusd1.28111.28631.27852006.07.05 01:111.27850.000.003.94104.00
13602142006.07.04 17:19buy0.40usdcad1.10921.10401.11182006.07.05 09:011.10400.000.001.90-188.44
13602822006.07.04 17:26buy0.40usdcad1.10771.10251.11032006.07.05 17:171.11030.000.001.9093.67
13609092006.07.04 18:11sell0.40usdchf1.22551.23071.22292006.07.05 07:541.22290.000.00-4.7485.04
13613462006.07.04 19:12buy0.40usdcad1.10611.10091.10872006.07.05 00:491.10870.000.001.9093.80
13648112006.07.05 02:51buy0.40eurusd1.27791.27271.28052006.07.05 07:521.28050.000.000.00104.00
13649142006.07.05 03:00sell0.40usdcad1.10951.11471.10692006.07.05 05:571.10690.000.000.0093.96
13667292006.07.05 07:18buy0.40usdcad1.10611.10091.10872006.07.05 12:571.10870.000.000.0093.80
13668502006.07.05 07:33sell0.40eurusd1.27941.28461.27682006.07.05 10:151.27680.000.000.00104.00
13679242006.07.05 08:45sell0.40eurusd1.28231.28751.27972006.07.05 09:421.27970.000.000.00104.00
13681112006.07.05 09:00buy0.40usdchf1.22151.21631.22412006.07.05 09:421.22410.000.000.0084.96
13681232006.07.05 09:01buy0.40usdcad1.10461.09941.10722006.07.05 10:161.10720.000.000.0093.93
13707162006.07.05 10:47sell0.40usdcad1.10771.11291.10512006.07.05 14:581.10510.000.000.0094.11
13714232006.07.05 11:34sell0.40usdchf1.22751.23271.22492006.07.05 14:571.22490.000.000.0084.90
13715852006.07.05 11:46buy0.40eurusd1.27641.27121.27902006.07.05 14:571.27900.000.000.00104.00
13718392006.07.05 12:05sell0.40usdchf1.22901.23421.22642006.07.05 13:521.22640.000.000.0084.80
13718522006.07.05 12:05buy0.40eurusd1.27481.26961.27742006.07.05 13:541.27740.000.000.00104.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.28 2 327.99
Closed P/L: 2 321.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 321.71 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 321.71 Equity: 12 321.71 Free Margin: 12 321.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 280.71 Gross Loss: 959.00 Total Net Profit: 2 321.71
Profit Factor: 3.42 Expected Payoff: 61.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 372.23 (3.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 19 (89.47%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (81.58%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (18.42%)
Largest profit trade: 470.00 loss trade: -193.04
Average profit trade: 105.83 loss trade: -137.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (1 297.58) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-372.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 297.58 (14) consecutive loss (count): -372.23 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1