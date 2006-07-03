|Account: 418202
|Name: firebird
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 5, 17:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1337759
|2006.07.03 01:27
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1338072
|2006.07.03 02:38
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1176
|1.1228
|1.1150
|2006.07.03 09:26
|1.1150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.27
|1338140
|2006.07.03 02:49
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2240
|1.2292
|1.2214
|2006.07.05 08:34
|1.2214
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.48
|85.15
|1338170
|2006.07.03 02:50
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.26
|113.74
|114.52
|2006.07.03 04:09
|114.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.81
|1338660
|2006.07.03 03:29
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2845
|1.2767
|2006.07.03 11:27
|1.2767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|1339651
|2006.07.03 05:01
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2252
|1.2304
|1.2226
|2006.07.03 17:14
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.06
|1342066
|2006.07.03 10:02
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1139
|1.1087
|1.1165
|2006.07.03 19:38
|1.1087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-187.61
|1343221
|2006.07.03 11:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2775
|1.2723
|1.2801
|2006.07.03 13:38
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|1343490
|2006.07.03 11:20
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.60
|115.12
|114.34
|2006.07.05 01:12
|115.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.36
|-180.68
|1347208
|2006.07.03 14:34
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2795
|1.2847
|1.2769
|2006.07.05 10:15
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|7.88
|104.00
|1347524
|2006.07.03 15:12
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1116
|1.1064
|1.1142
|2006.07.04 17:26
|1.1064
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|-188.00
|1348674
|2006.07.03 16:44
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1131
|1.1183
|1.1105
|2006.07.03 19:27
|1.1105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.65
|1349888
|2006.07.03 17:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8459
|1.8452
|1.8259
|2006.07.03 18:15
|1.8412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|470.00
|1350932
|2006.07.03 18:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2238
|1.2186
|1.2264
|2006.07.03 18:15
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.80
|1351236
|2006.07.03 18:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8412
|1.8312
|1.8612
|2006.07.03 22:50
|1.8424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|1351616
|2006.07.03 18:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|114.85
|115.37
|114.59
|2006.07.04 03:46
|114.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.18
|90.76
|1352097
|2006.07.03 19:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1115
|1.1063
|1.1141
|2006.07.04 17:27
|1.1063
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|-188.03
|1353105
|2006.07.03 20:09
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.2187
|1.2265
|2006.07.05 10:14
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|8.04
|84.79
|1353202
|2006.07.03 20:18
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1098
|1.1046
|1.1124
|2006.07.04 03:29
|1.1124
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|93.49
|1353933
|2006.07.03 22:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8424
|1.8524
|1.8224
|2006.07.03 23:48
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|1354050
|2006.07.03 23:48
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|1.8325
|1.8625
|2006.07.04 02:46
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.58
|0.00
|1354635
|2006.07.04 02:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|1.8525
|1.8225
|2006.07.05 15:23
|1.8421
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|40.00
|1356408
|2006.07.04 09:05
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2863
|1.2785
|2006.07.05 01:11
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|3.94
|104.00
|1360214
|2006.07.04 17:19
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1092
|1.1040
|1.1118
|2006.07.05 09:01
|1.1040
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|-188.44
|1360282
|2006.07.04 17:26
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1077
|1.1025
|1.1103
|2006.07.05 17:17
|1.1103
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|93.67
|1360909
|2006.07.04 18:11
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2255
|1.2307
|1.2229
|2006.07.05 07:54
|1.2229
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.74
|85.04
|1361346
|2006.07.04 19:12
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1061
|1.1009
|1.1087
|2006.07.05 00:49
|1.1087
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|93.80
|1364811
|2006.07.05 02:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2727
|1.2805
|2006.07.05 07:52
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|1364914
|2006.07.05 03:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1095
|1.1147
|1.1069
|2006.07.05 05:57
|1.1069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.96
|1366729
|2006.07.05 07:18
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1061
|1.1009
|1.1087
|2006.07.05 12:57
|1.1087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.80
|1366850
|2006.07.05 07:33
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2794
|1.2846
|1.2768
|2006.07.05 10:15
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|1367924
|2006.07.05 08:45
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2823
|1.2875
|1.2797
|2006.07.05 09:42
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|1368111
|2006.07.05 09:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2163
|1.2241
|2006.07.05 09:42
|1.2241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.96
|1368123
|2006.07.05 09:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1046
|1.0994
|1.1072
|2006.07.05 10:16
|1.1072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.93
|1370716
|2006.07.05 10:47
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1077
|1.1129
|1.1051
|2006.07.05 14:58
|1.1051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.11
|1371423
|2006.07.05 11:34
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2275
|1.2327
|1.2249
|2006.07.05 14:57
|1.2249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.90
|1371585
|2006.07.05 11:46
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.2712
|1.2790
|2006.07.05 14:57
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|1371839
|2006.07.05 12:05
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2290
|1.2342
|1.2264
|2006.07.05 13:52
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.80
|1371852
|2006.07.05 12:05
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2748
|1.2696
|1.2774
|2006.07.05 13:54
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.28
|2 327.99
|Closed P/L:
|2 321.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 321.71
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|12 321.71
|Equity:
|12 321.71
|Free Margin:
|12 321.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 280.71
|Gross Loss:
|959.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 321.71
|Profit Factor:
|3.42
|Expected Payoff:
|61.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|372.23 (3.3%)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (89.47%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (73.68%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (81.58%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (18.42%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|470.00
|loss trade:
|-193.04
|Average
|profit trade:
|105.83
|loss trade:
|-137.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (1 297.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-372.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 297.58 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-372.23 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1