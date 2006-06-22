Alpari Ltd

Account: 240279 Name: newdigital_asctrendm30_m30 Currency: USD 2006 June 22, 13:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59388042006.06.22 09:11balanceDeposit25 000.00
59388502006.06.22 09:11buy1.00usdjpy114.96114.48115.102006.06.22 09:52115.100.000.000.00121.63
59398062006.06.22 09:54sell1.00gbpusd1.84151.84691.84062006.06.22 10:171.84060.000.000.0063.00
59399132006.06.22 09:57buy1.00usdchf1.23661.23001.23732006.06.22 10:031.23730.000.000.0056.57
59400422006.06.22 10:02sell1.00eurusd1.26361.26771.26102006.06.22 12:271.26160.000.000.00200.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 441.20
Closed P/L: 441.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 441.20 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 25 441.20 Equity: 25 441.20 Free Margin: 25 441.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 441.20 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 441.20
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 110.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 200.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 110.30 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (441.20) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 441.20 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0