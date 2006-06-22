|Account: 240279
|Name: newdigital_asctrendm30_m30
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 22, 13:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5938804
|2006.06.22 09:11
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|5938850
|2006.06.22 09:11
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.96
|114.48
|115.10
|2006.06.22 09:52
|115.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.63
|5939806
|2006.06.22 09:54
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8415
|1.8469
|1.8406
|2006.06.22 10:17
|1.8406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|5939913
|2006.06.22 09:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2366
|1.2300
|1.2373
|2006.06.22 10:03
|1.2373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.57
|5940042
|2006.06.22 10:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2636
|1.2677
|1.2610
|2006.06.22 12:27
|1.2616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|441.20
|Closed P/L:
|441.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|441.20
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25 441.20
|Equity:
|25 441.20
|Free Margin:
|25 441.20
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|441.20
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|441.20
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|110.30
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|200.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|110.30
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (441.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|441.20 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0