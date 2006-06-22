FXDirectDealer
|Account: 415636
|Name: Tom Maneval
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 22, 15:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1205749
|2006.06.22 04:55
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1205912
|2006.06.22 05:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2666
|1.2672
|1.2766
|2006.06.22 08:03
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1205957
|2006.06.22 05:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8453
|1.8455
|1.8553
|2006.06.22 08:06
|1.8455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1207046
|2006.06.22 08:03
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2674
|1.2524
|1.2774
|2006.06.22 08:22
|1.2662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|1207006
|2006.06.22 08:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.84
|114.90
|115.84
|2006.06.22 09:21
|114.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.22
|1207704
|2006.06.22 09:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2663
|1.2813
|1.2563
|2006.06.22 09:42
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|1208340
|2006.06.22 09:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.2529
|1.2779
|2006.06.22 10:04
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|1207121
|2006.06.22 08:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8458
|1.8283
|1.8558
|2006.06.22 10:29
|1.8424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|1207917
|2006.06.22 09:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.92
|115.16
|115.92
|2006.06.22 10:55
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.41
|1208929
|2006.06.22 10:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2658
|1.2642
|1.2558
|2006.06.22 10:57
|1.2642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1209439
|2006.06.22 10:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8424
|1.8413
|1.8324
|2006.06.22 11:26
|1.8413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|1210797
|2006.06.22 11:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8410
|1.8404
|1.8310
|2006.06.22 11:50
|1.8404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1210189
|2006.06.22 10:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2640
|1.2634
|1.2540
|2006.06.22 12:41
|1.2634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1211196
|2006.06.22 11:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8401
|1.8395
|1.8301
|2006.06.22 12:54
|1.8395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1210141
|2006.06.22 10:55
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.18
|115.49
|116.18
|2006.06.22 13:33
|115.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|268.42
|1213113
|2006.06.22 13:25
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2394
|1.2399
|1.2494
|2006.06.22 13:34
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.33
|1212077
|2006.06.22 12:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2631
|1.2611
|1.2531
|2006.06.22 13:39
|1.2611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|1213549
|2006.06.22 13:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.52
|115.64
|116.52
|2006.06.22 13:56
|115.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.77
|1212164
|2006.06.22 12:54
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8391
|1.8319
|1.8291
|2006.06.22 13:56
|1.8319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|1213646
|2006.06.22 13:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2609
|1.2591
|1.2509
|2006.06.22 13:56
|1.2591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|1214582
|2006.06.22 13:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8317
|1.8317
|1.8217
|2006.06.22 14:26
|1.8317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1214706
|2006.06.22 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2410
|1.2415
|1.2510
|2006.06.22 14:29
|1.2415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.27
|1215292
|2006.06.22 14:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2418
|1.2428
|1.2518
|2006.06.22 15:14
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.46
|1215275
|2006.06.22 14:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8314
|1.8308
|1.8214
|2006.06.22 15:14
|1.8308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1214587
|2006.06.22 13:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2590
|1.2585
|1.2490
|2006.06.22 15:14
|1.2585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 703.88
|Closed P/L:
|1 703.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1214715
|2006.06.22 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.62
|114.12
|116.62
|
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1216276
|2006.06.22 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2431
|1.2281
|1.2531
|
|1.2424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.34
|1216285
|2006.06.22 15:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8305
|1.8480
|1.8205
|
|1.8305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1216292
|2006.06.22 15:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2582
|1.2732
|1.2482
|
|1.2586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.34
|
|Floating P/L:
|-96.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 703.88
|Floating P/L:
|-96.34
|Margin:
|2 544.35
|Balance:
|6 703.88
|Equity:
|6 607.54
|Free Margin:
|4 063.19