FXDirectDealer

Account: 415636 Name: Tom Maneval Currency: USD 2006 June 22, 15:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12057492006.06.22 04:55balanceDeposit5 000.00
12059122006.06.22 05:12buy1.00eurusd1.26661.26721.27662006.06.22 08:031.26720.000.000.0060.00
12059572006.06.22 05:21buy1.00gbpusd1.84531.84551.85532006.06.22 08:061.84550.000.000.0020.00
12070462006.06.22 08:03buy1.00eurusd1.26741.25241.27742006.06.22 08:221.26620.000.000.00-120.00
12070062006.06.22 08:02buy1.00usdjpy114.84114.90115.842006.06.22 09:21114.900.000.000.0052.22
12077042006.06.22 09:00sell1.00eurusd1.26631.28131.25632006.06.22 09:421.26790.000.000.00-160.00
12083402006.06.22 09:42buy1.00eurusd1.26791.25291.27792006.06.22 10:041.26580.000.000.00-210.00
12071212006.06.22 08:06buy1.00gbpusd1.84581.82831.85582006.06.22 10:291.84240.000.000.00-340.00
12079172006.06.22 09:21buy1.00usdjpy114.92115.16115.922006.06.22 10:55115.160.000.000.00208.41
12089292006.06.22 10:04sell1.00eurusd1.26581.26421.25582006.06.22 10:571.26420.000.000.00160.00
12094392006.06.22 10:29sell1.00gbpusd1.84241.84131.83242006.06.22 11:261.84130.000.000.00110.00
12107972006.06.22 11:26sell1.00gbpusd1.84101.84041.83102006.06.22 11:501.84040.000.000.0060.00
12101892006.06.22 10:57sell1.00eurusd1.26401.26341.25402006.06.22 12:411.26340.000.000.0060.00
12111962006.06.22 11:50sell1.00gbpusd1.84011.83951.83012006.06.22 12:541.83950.000.000.0060.00
12101412006.06.22 10:55buy1.00usdjpy115.18115.49116.182006.06.22 13:33115.490.000.000.00268.42
12131132006.06.22 13:25buy1.00usdchf1.23941.23991.24942006.06.22 13:341.23990.000.000.0040.33
12120772006.06.22 12:41sell1.00eurusd1.26311.26111.25312006.06.22 13:391.26110.000.000.00200.00
12135492006.06.22 13:33buy1.00usdjpy115.52115.64116.522006.06.22 13:56115.640.000.000.00103.77
12121642006.06.22 12:54sell1.00gbpusd1.83911.83191.82912006.06.22 13:561.83190.000.000.00720.00
12136462006.06.22 13:39sell1.00eurusd1.26091.25911.25092006.06.22 13:561.25910.000.000.00180.00
12145822006.06.22 13:56sell1.00gbpusd1.83171.83171.82172006.06.22 14:261.83170.000.000.000.00
12147062006.06.22 14:00buy1.00usdchf1.24101.24151.25102006.06.22 14:291.24150.000.000.0040.27
12152922006.06.22 14:29buy1.00usdchf1.24181.24281.25182006.06.22 15:141.24280.000.000.0080.46
12152752006.06.22 14:26sell1.00gbpusd1.83141.83081.82142006.06.22 15:141.83080.000.000.0060.00
12145872006.06.22 13:56sell1.00eurusd1.25901.25851.24902006.06.22 15:141.25850.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 703.88
Closed P/L: 1 703.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12147152006.06.22 14:00buy1.00usdjpy115.62114.12116.62 115.620.000.000.000.00
12162762006.06.22 15:14buy1.00usdchf1.24311.22811.2531 1.24240.000.000.00-56.34
12162852006.06.22 15:14sell1.00gbpusd1.83051.84801.8205 1.83050.000.000.000.00
12162922006.06.22 15:14sell1.00eurusd1.25821.27321.2482 1.25860.000.000.00-40.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -96.34
 Floating P/L: -96.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 703.88 Floating P/L: -96.34 Margin: 2 544.35
Balance: 6 703.88 Equity: 6 607.54 Free Margin: 4 063.19