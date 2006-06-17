Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1099466 Name: Nick Faifar Currency: USD 2006 June 23, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51054872006.06.17 22:01balanceDeposit500.00
51413532006.06.19 05:02sell0.10eurusdm1.25831.26251.25652006.06.19 13:021.25650.000.000.001.80
51481052006.06.19 06:36buy0.10usdchfm1.23571.23151.23752006.06.19 09:451.23750.000.000.001.45
51482372006.06.19 06:37sell0.10gbpusdm1.84471.84891.84292006.06.19 08:381.84290.000.000.001.80
51483392006.06.19 06:39sell0.10eurusdm1.25981.26401.25802006.06.19 12:231.25800.000.000.001.80
51484692006.06.19 06:39buy0.10usdjpym115.58115.16115.762006.06.19 16:02115.160.000.000.00-3.65
51538972006.06.19 07:32sell0.10eurjpym145.60146.02145.422006.06.19 10:22145.420.000.000.001.56
51617142006.06.19 10:02sell0.10usdchfm1.23691.24111.23512006.06.19 13:031.24110.000.000.00-3.38
51690882006.06.19 12:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.84701.85121.84522006.06.19 12:231.84520.000.000.001.80
51887122006.06.19 14:45buy0.10eurusdm1.25591.25161.25762006.06.19 16:011.25760.000.000.001.70
51887272006.06.19 14:45sell0.10usdchfm1.24201.24621.24022006.06.19 18:461.24020.000.000.001.45
51887332006.06.19 14:45buy0.10gbpusdm1.83921.83501.84102006.06.19 19:431.84100.000.000.001.80
51908802006.06.19 15:01buy0.10gbpusdm1.83771.83351.83952006.06.19 15:591.83950.000.000.001.80
52097722006.06.19 18:47sell0.10eurusdm1.25781.26201.25602006.06.20 00:451.25600.000.000.061.80
52110252006.06.19 19:05sell0.10eurjpym145.13145.55144.952006.06.20 05:34144.950.000.00-0.091.57
52127702006.06.19 19:42buy0.10usdchfm1.24091.23661.24262006.06.20 12:111.24260.000.000.101.37
52178802006.06.19 21:15sell0.10gbpusdm1.84131.84551.83952006.06.20 00:101.83950.000.000.001.80
52184782006.06.19 21:34sell0.10usdjpym115.46115.88115.282006.06.20 05:14115.280.000.000.001.56
52265162006.06.20 00:47buy0.10gbpusdm1.83891.83471.84072006.06.20 03:221.84070.000.000.001.80
52286282006.06.20 01:30buy0.10eurusdm1.25631.25211.25812006.06.20 05:231.25810.000.000.001.80
52336842006.06.20 04:11sell0.10gbpusdm1.84081.84501.83902006.06.20 06:031.84500.000.000.00-4.20
52417602006.06.20 06:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.84381.84801.84202006.06.20 09:311.84200.000.000.001.80
52436572006.06.20 06:15sell0.10eurusdm1.25801.26231.25632006.06.20 09:311.25630.000.000.001.70
52484572006.06.20 06:57buy0.10usdchfm1.23931.23511.24112006.06.20 09:501.24110.000.000.001.45
52583922006.06.20 09:26sell0.10usdchfm1.24091.24511.23912006.06.20 14:251.23910.000.000.001.45
52647932006.06.20 10:19buy0.10eurusdm1.25641.25221.25822006.06.20 16:281.25820.000.000.001.80
52662082006.06.20 10:45buy0.10gbpusdm1.84171.83741.84342006.06.20 12:221.83740.000.000.00-4.30
52669372006.06.20 11:00sell0.10usdjpym115.11115.53114.932006.06.20 12:45114.930.000.000.001.57
52683852006.06.20 11:18buy0.10gbpusdm1.84011.83591.84192006.06.20 13:381.84190.000.000.001.80
52725502006.06.20 12:15buy0.10gbpusdm1.83871.83431.84032006.06.20 12:521.84030.000.000.001.60
52744512006.06.20 12:30buy0.10gbpusdm1.83721.83301.83902006.06.20 12:321.83900.000.000.001.80
52748522006.06.20 12:30buy0.10eurusdm1.25441.25021.25622006.06.20 12:521.25620.000.000.001.80
52818692006.06.20 13:18buy0.10eurjpym144.32143.90144.502006.06.20 14:27144.500.000.000.001.56
52946862006.06.20 15:15buy0.10usdchfm1.23971.23551.24152006.06.20 17:101.23550.000.000.00-3.40
52981372006.06.20 16:01sell0.10eurjpym144.55144.97144.372006.06.21 10:01144.970.000.00-0.09-3.67
52993512006.06.20 16:28sell0.10gbpusdm1.84231.84651.84052006.06.21 02:051.84650.000.000.00-4.20
53048662006.06.20 18:00sell0.10eurusdm1.26011.26431.25832006.06.20 19:331.25830.000.000.001.80
53048932006.06.20 18:00buy0.10usdchfm1.23681.23261.23862006.06.20 19:311.23860.000.000.001.45
53051072006.06.20 18:09sell0.10gbpusdm1.84401.84821.84222006.06.20 20:051.84220.000.000.001.80
53086672006.06.20 20:32sell0.10usdchfm1.23861.24281.23682006.06.21 01:271.23680.000.00-0.111.46
53087392006.06.20 20:37buy0.10eurusdm1.25811.25391.25992006.06.20 23:311.25990.000.00-0.071.80
53157572006.06.21 00:01sell0.10eurusdm1.25951.26371.25772006.06.21 09:211.26370.000.000.00-4.20
53174272006.06.21 00:45sell0.10gbpusdm1.84441.84861.84262006.06.21 10:081.84260.000.000.001.80
53199172006.06.21 02:05sell0.10gbpusdm1.84601.85031.84432006.06.21 08:301.84430.000.000.001.70
53222292006.06.21 02:35buy0.10usdchfm1.23541.23121.23722006.06.21 12:281.23720.000.000.001.46
53238972006.06.21 03:14sell0.10eurusdm1.26171.26591.25992006.06.21 15:531.26590.000.000.00-4.20
53280092006.06.21 05:31sell0.10eurjpym144.77145.19144.592006.06.21 12:05145.190.000.000.00-3.65
53291972006.06.21 06:20sell0.10usdjpym114.73115.15114.552006.06.21 12:24115.150.000.000.00-3.64
53385862006.06.21 09:58buy0.10gbpusdm1.84281.83861.84462006.06.21 13:161.84460.000.000.001.80
53388112006.06.21 10:00sell0.10eurusdm1.26331.26751.26152006.06.21 17:141.26750.000.000.00-4.20
53423482006.06.21 11:05buy0.10gbpusdm1.84121.83701.84302006.06.21 13:001.84300.000.000.001.80
53479082006.06.21 12:46sell0.10usdchfm1.23641.24061.23462006.06.21 13:391.23460.000.000.001.46
53548812006.06.21 14:08sell0.10gbpusdm1.84351.84771.84172006.06.22 07:511.84170.000.000.011.80
53601892006.06.21 15:52sell0.10eurusdm1.26481.26911.26312006.06.22 09:171.26310.000.000.191.70
53603212006.06.21 15:52buy0.10usdchfm1.23481.23061.23662006.06.22 07:471.23660.000.000.301.46
53621112006.06.21 15:57buy0.10usdchfm1.23321.22901.23502006.06.22 07:111.23500.000.000.301.46
53677952006.06.21 16:56sell0.10gbpusdm1.84501.84921.84322006.06.22 07:291.84320.000.000.011.80
53679332006.06.21 17:00sell0.10eurusdm1.26631.27051.26452006.06.22 07:461.26450.000.000.191.80
53858902006.06.22 00:20buy0.10usdjpym114.74114.31114.912006.06.22 05:20114.910.000.000.001.48
53956752006.06.22 04:30sell0.10eurjpym145.55145.97145.372006.06.22 07:15145.370.000.000.001.56
54039732006.06.22 06:59sell0.10usdjpym114.90115.32114.722006.06.22 10:15115.320.000.000.00-3.64
54086582006.06.22 07:45buy0.10eurusdm1.26481.26061.26662006.06.22 10:291.26060.000.000.00-4.20
54097492006.06.22 07:48sell0.10usdchfm1.23631.24051.23452006.06.22 10:311.24050.000.000.00-3.39
54126862006.06.22 08:00buy0.10gbpusdm1.84181.83761.84362006.06.22 10:151.83760.000.000.00-4.20
54231742006.06.22 09:45buy0.10gbpusdm1.83931.83511.84112006.06.22 10:231.83510.000.000.00-4.20
54233182006.06.22 09:46buy0.10eurusdm1.26321.25901.26502006.06.22 10:481.25900.000.000.00-4.20
54246402006.06.22 10:03sell0.10usdchfm1.23781.24201.23602006.06.22 10:481.24200.000.000.00-3.38
54259242006.06.22 10:15buy0.10gbpusdm1.83771.83351.83952006.06.22 10:471.83350.000.000.00-4.20
54266892006.06.22 10:15buy0.10eurusdm1.26171.25751.26352006.06.22 12:091.25750.000.000.00-4.20
54268012006.06.22 10:15sell0.10usdchfm1.23931.24351.23752006.06.22 12:051.24350.000.000.00-3.38
54288592006.06.22 10:22buy0.10gbpusdm1.83611.83191.83792006.06.22 10:521.83190.000.000.00-4.20
54307492006.06.22 10:29buy0.10gbpusdm1.83461.83041.83642006.06.22 10:541.83040.000.000.00-4.20
54408392006.06.22 11:15buy0.10gbpusdm1.83221.82801.83402006.06.22 13:191.82800.000.000.00-4.20
54436772006.06.22 11:45sell0.10usdchfm1.24141.24561.23962006.06.23 08:451.24560.000.00-0.11-3.37
54436862006.06.22 11:45buy0.10eurusdm1.25931.25511.26112006.06.22 14:201.25510.000.000.00-4.20
54460402006.06.22 12:05sell0.10usdchfm1.24301.24721.24122006.06.23 09:391.24720.000.00-0.11-3.37
54462252006.06.22 12:06buy0.10gbpusdm1.83071.82651.83252006.06.22 14:201.82650.000.000.00-4.20
54560862006.06.22 13:17buy0.10gbpusdm1.82911.82491.83092006.06.22 15:411.83090.000.000.001.80
54568812006.06.22 13:19buy0.10eurusdm1.25781.25361.25962006.06.23 10:151.25360.000.00-0.07-4.20
54577852006.06.22 13:20buy0.10gbpusdm1.82761.82331.82932006.06.22 14:451.82930.000.000.001.70
54605612006.06.22 13:30buy0.10eurusdm1.25631.25211.25812006.06.22 15:301.25810.000.000.001.80
54992732006.06.22 19:45sell0.10usdjpym116.13116.55115.952006.06.23 06:30115.950.000.00-0.131.55
55191472006.06.23 05:37sell0.10gbpusdm1.82921.83341.82742006.06.23 07:181.82740.000.000.001.80
55429752006.06.23 09:30sell0.10usdchfm1.24561.24981.24382006.06.23 11:171.24760.000.000.00-1.60
55429952006.06.23 09:30buy0.10gbpusdm1.82491.82071.82672006.06.23 11:171.82130.000.000.00-3.60
55431672006.06.23 09:32buy0.10eurusdm1.25571.25151.25752006.06.23 11:171.25410.000.000.00-1.60
55442452006.06.23 09:40buy0.10gbpusdm1.82341.81921.82522006.06.23 11:171.82130.000.000.00-2.10
55455642006.06.23 09:45sell0.10eurjpym145.97146.39145.792006.06.23 11:17145.930.000.000.000.35
55538792006.06.23 10:59sell0.10usdchfm1.24711.25131.24532006.06.23 11:171.24750.000.000.00-0.32
55541972006.06.23 11:03buy0.10eurusdm1.25421.25001.25602006.06.23 11:171.25410.000.000.00-0.10
55543022006.06.23 11:03buy0.10gbpusdm1.82181.81761.82362006.06.23 11:171.82100.000.000.00-0.80
  0.00 0.00 0.38 -40.36
Closed P/L: -39.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -39.98 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 460.02 Equity: 460.02 Free Margin: 460.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 88.14 Gross Loss: 128.12 Total Net Profit: -39.98
Profit Factor: 0.69 Expected Payoff: -0.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 39.98 Maximal Drawdown (%): 76.24 (14.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 90 Short Positions (won %): 45 (62.22%) Long Positions (won %): 45 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 53 (58.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 37 (41.11%)
Largest profit trade: 1.99 loss trade: -4.30
Average profit trade: 1.66 loss trade: -3.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (14.06) consecutive losses ($): 15 (-59.99)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.06 (8) consecutive loss (count): -59.99 (15)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3