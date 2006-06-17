|Account: 1099466
|Name: Nick Faifar
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 23, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5105487
|2006.06.17 22:01
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|5141353
|2006.06.19 05:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2583
|1.2625
|1.2565
|2006.06.19 13:02
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5148105
|2006.06.19 06:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2357
|1.2315
|1.2375
|2006.06.19 09:45
|1.2375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.45
|5148237
|2006.06.19 06:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8447
|1.8489
|1.8429
|2006.06.19 08:38
|1.8429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5148339
|2006.06.19 06:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2598
|1.2640
|1.2580
|2006.06.19 12:23
|1.2580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5148469
|2006.06.19 06:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|115.58
|115.16
|115.76
|2006.06.19 16:02
|115.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|5153897
|2006.06.19 07:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|145.60
|146.02
|145.42
|2006.06.19 10:22
|145.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|5161714
|2006.06.19 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2369
|1.2411
|1.2351
|2006.06.19 13:03
|1.2411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.38
|5169088
|2006.06.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8470
|1.8512
|1.8452
|2006.06.19 12:23
|1.8452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5188712
|2006.06.19 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2559
|1.2516
|1.2576
|2006.06.19 16:01
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|5188727
|2006.06.19 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2420
|1.2462
|1.2402
|2006.06.19 18:46
|1.2402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.45
|5188733
|2006.06.19 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8392
|1.8350
|1.8410
|2006.06.19 19:43
|1.8410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5190880
|2006.06.19 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8377
|1.8335
|1.8395
|2006.06.19 15:59
|1.8395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5209772
|2006.06.19 18:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2578
|1.2620
|1.2560
|2006.06.20 00:45
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|1.80
|5211025
|2006.06.19 19:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|145.13
|145.55
|144.95
|2006.06.20 05:34
|144.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.57
|5212770
|2006.06.19 19:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2409
|1.2366
|1.2426
|2006.06.20 12:11
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.37
|5217880
|2006.06.19 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8413
|1.8455
|1.8395
|2006.06.20 00:10
|1.8395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5218478
|2006.06.19 21:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|115.46
|115.88
|115.28
|2006.06.20 05:14
|115.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|5226516
|2006.06.20 00:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8389
|1.8347
|1.8407
|2006.06.20 03:22
|1.8407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5228628
|2006.06.20 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2563
|1.2521
|1.2581
|2006.06.20 05:23
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5233684
|2006.06.20 04:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8408
|1.8450
|1.8390
|2006.06.20 06:03
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5241760
|2006.06.20 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8438
|1.8480
|1.8420
|2006.06.20 09:31
|1.8420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5243657
|2006.06.20 06:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2580
|1.2623
|1.2563
|2006.06.20 09:31
|1.2563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|5248457
|2006.06.20 06:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2393
|1.2351
|1.2411
|2006.06.20 09:50
|1.2411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.45
|5258392
|2006.06.20 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2409
|1.2451
|1.2391
|2006.06.20 14:25
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.45
|5264793
|2006.06.20 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2564
|1.2522
|1.2582
|2006.06.20 16:28
|1.2582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5266208
|2006.06.20 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8417
|1.8374
|1.8434
|2006.06.20 12:22
|1.8374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|5266937
|2006.06.20 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|115.11
|115.53
|114.93
|2006.06.20 12:45
|114.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|5268385
|2006.06.20 11:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8401
|1.8359
|1.8419
|2006.06.20 13:38
|1.8419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5272550
|2006.06.20 12:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8387
|1.8343
|1.8403
|2006.06.20 12:52
|1.8403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|5274451
|2006.06.20 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8372
|1.8330
|1.8390
|2006.06.20 12:32
|1.8390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5274852
|2006.06.20 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2544
|1.2502
|1.2562
|2006.06.20 12:52
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5281869
|2006.06.20 13:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|144.32
|143.90
|144.50
|2006.06.20 14:27
|144.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|5294686
|2006.06.20 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2397
|1.2355
|1.2415
|2006.06.20 17:10
|1.2355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|5298137
|2006.06.20 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|144.55
|144.97
|144.37
|2006.06.21 10:01
|144.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-3.67
|5299351
|2006.06.20 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8423
|1.8465
|1.8405
|2006.06.21 02:05
|1.8465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5304866
|2006.06.20 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2601
|1.2643
|1.2583
|2006.06.20 19:33
|1.2583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5304893
|2006.06.20 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2368
|1.2326
|1.2386
|2006.06.20 19:31
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.45
|5305107
|2006.06.20 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8440
|1.8482
|1.8422
|2006.06.20 20:05
|1.8422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5308667
|2006.06.20 20:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2386
|1.2428
|1.2368
|2006.06.21 01:27
|1.2368
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.46
|5308739
|2006.06.20 20:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2581
|1.2539
|1.2599
|2006.06.20 23:31
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.80
|5315757
|2006.06.21 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2595
|1.2637
|1.2577
|2006.06.21 09:21
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5317427
|2006.06.21 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8444
|1.8486
|1.8426
|2006.06.21 10:08
|1.8426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5319917
|2006.06.21 02:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8460
|1.8503
|1.8443
|2006.06.21 08:30
|1.8443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|5322229
|2006.06.21 02:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2354
|1.2312
|1.2372
|2006.06.21 12:28
|1.2372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|5323897
|2006.06.21 03:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2617
|1.2659
|1.2599
|2006.06.21 15:53
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5328009
|2006.06.21 05:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|144.77
|145.19
|144.59
|2006.06.21 12:05
|145.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|5329197
|2006.06.21 06:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|114.73
|115.15
|114.55
|2006.06.21 12:24
|115.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.64
|5338586
|2006.06.21 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8428
|1.8386
|1.8446
|2006.06.21 13:16
|1.8446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5338811
|2006.06.21 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2633
|1.2675
|1.2615
|2006.06.21 17:14
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5342348
|2006.06.21 11:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8412
|1.8370
|1.8430
|2006.06.21 13:00
|1.8430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5347908
|2006.06.21 12:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2364
|1.2406
|1.2346
|2006.06.21 13:39
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|5354881
|2006.06.21 14:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8435
|1.8477
|1.8417
|2006.06.22 07:51
|1.8417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|1.80
|5360189
|2006.06.21 15:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2648
|1.2691
|1.2631
|2006.06.22 09:17
|1.2631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|1.70
|5360321
|2006.06.21 15:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2348
|1.2306
|1.2366
|2006.06.22 07:47
|1.2366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.46
|5362111
|2006.06.21 15:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2332
|1.2290
|1.2350
|2006.06.22 07:11
|1.2350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.46
|5367795
|2006.06.21 16:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8450
|1.8492
|1.8432
|2006.06.22 07:29
|1.8432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|1.80
|5367933
|2006.06.21 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2663
|1.2705
|1.2645
|2006.06.22 07:46
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|1.80
|5385890
|2006.06.22 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|114.74
|114.31
|114.91
|2006.06.22 05:20
|114.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|5395675
|2006.06.22 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|145.55
|145.97
|145.37
|2006.06.22 07:15
|145.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|5403973
|2006.06.22 06:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|114.90
|115.32
|114.72
|2006.06.22 10:15
|115.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.64
|5408658
|2006.06.22 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2648
|1.2606
|1.2666
|2006.06.22 10:29
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5409749
|2006.06.22 07:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2363
|1.2405
|1.2345
|2006.06.22 10:31
|1.2405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.39
|5412686
|2006.06.22 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8418
|1.8376
|1.8436
|2006.06.22 10:15
|1.8376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5423174
|2006.06.22 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8393
|1.8351
|1.8411
|2006.06.22 10:23
|1.8351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5423318
|2006.06.22 09:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2632
|1.2590
|1.2650
|2006.06.22 10:48
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5424640
|2006.06.22 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2378
|1.2420
|1.2360
|2006.06.22 10:48
|1.2420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.38
|5425924
|2006.06.22 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8377
|1.8335
|1.8395
|2006.06.22 10:47
|1.8335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5426689
|2006.06.22 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2617
|1.2575
|1.2635
|2006.06.22 12:09
|1.2575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5426801
|2006.06.22 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2393
|1.2435
|1.2375
|2006.06.22 12:05
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.38
|5428859
|2006.06.22 10:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8361
|1.8319
|1.8379
|2006.06.22 10:52
|1.8319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5430749
|2006.06.22 10:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8346
|1.8304
|1.8364
|2006.06.22 10:54
|1.8304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5440839
|2006.06.22 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8322
|1.8280
|1.8340
|2006.06.22 13:19
|1.8280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5443677
|2006.06.22 11:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2414
|1.2456
|1.2396
|2006.06.23 08:45
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-3.37
|5443686
|2006.06.22 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2593
|1.2551
|1.2611
|2006.06.22 14:20
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5446040
|2006.06.22 12:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2430
|1.2472
|1.2412
|2006.06.23 09:39
|1.2472
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-3.37
|5446225
|2006.06.22 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8307
|1.8265
|1.8325
|2006.06.22 14:20
|1.8265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|5456086
|2006.06.22 13:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8291
|1.8249
|1.8309
|2006.06.22 15:41
|1.8309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5456881
|2006.06.22 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2578
|1.2536
|1.2596
|2006.06.23 10:15
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-4.20
|5457785
|2006.06.22 13:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8276
|1.8233
|1.8293
|2006.06.22 14:45
|1.8293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|5460561
|2006.06.22 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2563
|1.2521
|1.2581
|2006.06.22 15:30
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5499273
|2006.06.22 19:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|116.13
|116.55
|115.95
|2006.06.23 06:30
|115.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|1.55
|5519147
|2006.06.23 05:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8292
|1.8334
|1.8274
|2006.06.23 07:18
|1.8274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|5542975
|2006.06.23 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|1.2498
|1.2438
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|5542995
|2006.06.23 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8249
|1.8207
|1.8267
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.8213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|5543167
|2006.06.23 09:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2557
|1.2515
|1.2575
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|5544245
|2006.06.23 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8234
|1.8192
|1.8252
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.8213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|5545564
|2006.06.23 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|145.97
|146.39
|145.79
|2006.06.23 11:17
|145.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|5553879
|2006.06.23 10:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2471
|1.2513
|1.2453
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|5554197
|2006.06.23 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2542
|1.2500
|1.2560
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|5554302
|2006.06.23 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8218
|1.8176
|1.8236
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.8210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|-40.36
|Closed P/L:
|-39.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-39.98
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|460.02
|Equity:
|460.02
|Free Margin:
|460.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|88.14
|Gross Loss:
|128.12
|Total Net Profit:
|-39.98
|Profit Factor:
|0.69
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|39.98
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|76.24 (14.2%)
|Total Trades:
|90
|Short Positions (won %):
|45 (62.22%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|45 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|53 (58.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|37 (41.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.99
|loss trade:
|-4.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.66
|loss trade:
|-3.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (14.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|15 (-59.99)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|14.06 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-59.99 (15)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3