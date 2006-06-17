Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1099465 Name: Nick Faifar Currency: USD 2006 June 23, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51054862006.06.17 22:00balanceDeposit500.00
51431832006.06.19 05:57sell0.10gbpusdm1.84481.85681.84282006.06.19 08:391.84280.000.000.002.00
51466742006.06.19 06:20sell0.10usdjpym115.69116.89115.492006.06.19 07:37115.490.000.000.001.73
51479192006.06.19 06:35sell0.10eurusdm1.25941.27141.25742006.06.19 12:271.25740.000.000.002.00
51483912006.06.19 06:39buy0.10usdchfm1.23531.22331.23732006.06.19 08:071.23730.000.000.001.62
51639732006.06.19 10:28sell0.10usdchfm1.23761.24961.23562006.06.20 17:101.23560.000.00-0.111.62
51690862006.06.19 12:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.84701.85901.84502006.06.19 12:231.84500.000.000.002.00
51776702006.06.19 13:15sell0.10usdjpym115.68116.88115.482006.06.19 14:34115.480.000.000.001.73
51887132006.06.19 14:45buy0.10eurusdm1.25591.24381.25782006.06.19 16:021.25780.000.000.001.90
51887262006.06.19 14:45buy0.10gbpusdm1.83911.82711.84112006.06.19 19:431.84110.000.000.002.00
51887382006.06.19 14:45sell0.10usdchfm1.24211.25411.24012006.06.19 20:201.24010.000.000.001.61
52110202006.06.19 19:05sell0.10eurjpym145.13146.33144.932006.06.20 05:37144.930.000.00-0.091.73
52127102006.06.19 19:42sell0.10eurusdm1.25821.27021.25622006.06.20 00:441.25620.000.000.062.00
52265152006.06.20 00:47buy0.10gbpusdm1.83891.82691.84092006.06.20 04:111.84090.000.000.002.00
52279152006.06.20 01:17sell0.10usdchfm1.24171.25371.23972006.06.20 05:241.23970.000.000.001.61
52417592006.06.20 06:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.84381.85581.84182006.06.20 09:501.84180.000.000.002.00
52438882006.06.20 06:17sell0.10eurusdm1.25831.27031.25632006.06.20 09:311.25630.000.000.002.00
52654212006.06.20 10:30buy0.10eurusdm1.25591.24391.25792006.06.20 14:261.25790.000.000.002.00
52657522006.06.20 10:34sell0.10usdchfm1.24161.25361.23962006.06.20 14:201.23960.000.000.001.61
52665552006.06.20 10:50buy0.10gbpusdm1.84111.82901.84302006.06.20 14:251.84300.000.000.001.90
52669382006.06.20 11:00sell0.10usdjpym115.11116.31114.912006.06.20 12:45114.910.000.000.001.74
52745082006.06.20 12:30buy0.10gbpusdm1.83711.82501.83902006.06.20 12:321.83900.000.000.001.90
52818682006.06.20 13:18buy0.10eurjpym144.32143.12144.522006.06.20 14:28144.520.000.000.001.74
52981352006.06.20 16:01sell0.10eurjpym144.55145.75144.352006.06.22 15:20145.750.000.00-0.35-10.36
52988662006.06.20 16:15sell0.10eurusdm1.25751.26951.25552006.06.22 14:131.25550.000.000.252.00
52993502006.06.20 16:28sell0.10gbpusdm1.84231.85431.84032006.06.22 08:171.84030.000.000.012.00
53048942006.06.20 18:00buy0.10usdchfm1.23681.22481.23882006.06.20 19:511.23880.000.000.001.61
53087382006.06.20 20:37sell0.10usdchfm1.23891.25091.23692006.06.21 01:211.23690.000.00-0.111.62
53203972006.06.21 02:08sell0.10gbpusdm1.84631.85831.84432006.06.21 08:301.84430.000.000.002.00
53222282006.06.21 02:35buy0.10usdchfm1.23541.22341.23742006.06.22 09:171.23740.000.000.301.62
53238902006.06.21 03:14sell0.10eurusdm1.26171.27371.25972006.06.22 10:481.25970.000.000.192.00
53673042006.06.21 16:46sell0.10eurusdm1.26571.27771.26372006.06.22 07:531.26370.000.000.192.00
53956742006.06.22 04:30sell0.10eurjpym145.55146.75145.352006.06.23 11:16145.930.000.00-0.09-3.27
54152332006.06.22 08:17buy0.10gbpusdm1.84061.82861.84262006.06.22 13:171.82860.000.000.00-12.00
54232142006.06.22 09:45sell0.10usdchfm1.23761.24961.23562006.06.23 11:161.24760.000.00-0.11-8.02
54279582006.06.22 10:19buy0.10gbpusdm1.83661.82461.83862006.06.23 08:451.82460.000.00-0.01-12.00
54408432006.06.22 11:15buy0.10gbpusdm1.83221.82021.83422006.06.23 11:161.82170.000.00-0.01-10.50
54437462006.06.22 11:46sell0.10usdchfm1.24161.25361.23962006.06.23 11:161.24750.000.00-0.11-4.73
54569762006.06.22 13:19buy0.10gbpusdm1.82821.81621.83022006.06.22 15:411.83020.000.000.002.00
54664772006.06.22 14:13buy0.10eurusdm1.25561.24361.25762006.06.22 14:451.25760.000.000.002.00
54920602006.06.22 17:31sell0.10eurusdm1.25821.27021.25622006.06.23 08:101.25620.000.000.062.00
55429762006.06.23 09:30sell0.10usdchfm1.24561.25761.24362006.06.23 11:161.24750.000.000.00-1.52
55429962006.06.23 09:30buy0.10gbpusdm1.82491.81291.82692006.06.23 11:161.82160.000.000.00-3.30
55431692006.06.23 09:32buy0.10eurusdm1.25571.24371.25772006.06.23 11:171.25410.000.000.00-1.60
55458862006.06.23 09:48sell0.10eurjpym146.00147.20145.802006.06.23 11:17145.930.000.000.000.60
  0.00 0.00 0.07 -5.41
Closed P/L: -5.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -5.34 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 494.66 Equity: 494.66 Free Margin: 494.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 62.64 Gross Loss: 67.98 Total Net Profit: -5.34
Profit Factor: 0.92 Expected Payoff: -0.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.94 Maximal Drawdown (%): 59.67 (10.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 27 (81.48%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (70.59%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (77.27%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (22.73%)
Largest profit trade: 2.25 loss trade: -12.01
Average profit trade: 1.84 loss trade: -6.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 29 (53.73) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-45.27)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 53.73 (29) consecutive loss (count): -45.27 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 3