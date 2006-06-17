|Account: 1099465
|Name: Nick Faifar
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 23, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5105486
|2006.06.17 22:00
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|5143183
|2006.06.19 05:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8448
|1.8568
|1.8428
|2006.06.19 08:39
|1.8428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5146674
|2006.06.19 06:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|115.69
|116.89
|115.49
|2006.06.19 07:37
|115.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|5147919
|2006.06.19 06:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2594
|1.2714
|1.2574
|2006.06.19 12:27
|1.2574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5148391
|2006.06.19 06:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2353
|1.2233
|1.2373
|2006.06.19 08:07
|1.2373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|5163973
|2006.06.19 10:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2376
|1.2496
|1.2356
|2006.06.20 17:10
|1.2356
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.62
|5169086
|2006.06.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8470
|1.8590
|1.8450
|2006.06.19 12:23
|1.8450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5177670
|2006.06.19 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|115.68
|116.88
|115.48
|2006.06.19 14:34
|115.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|5188713
|2006.06.19 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2559
|1.2438
|1.2578
|2006.06.19 16:02
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|5188726
|2006.06.19 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8391
|1.8271
|1.8411
|2006.06.19 19:43
|1.8411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5188738
|2006.06.19 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2421
|1.2541
|1.2401
|2006.06.19 20:20
|1.2401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|5211020
|2006.06.19 19:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|145.13
|146.33
|144.93
|2006.06.20 05:37
|144.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.73
|5212710
|2006.06.19 19:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2582
|1.2702
|1.2562
|2006.06.20 00:44
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|2.00
|5226515
|2006.06.20 00:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8389
|1.8269
|1.8409
|2006.06.20 04:11
|1.8409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5227915
|2006.06.20 01:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2417
|1.2537
|1.2397
|2006.06.20 05:24
|1.2397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|5241759
|2006.06.20 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8438
|1.8558
|1.8418
|2006.06.20 09:50
|1.8418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5243888
|2006.06.20 06:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2583
|1.2703
|1.2563
|2006.06.20 09:31
|1.2563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5265421
|2006.06.20 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2559
|1.2439
|1.2579
|2006.06.20 14:26
|1.2579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5265752
|2006.06.20 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2416
|1.2536
|1.2396
|2006.06.20 14:20
|1.2396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|5266555
|2006.06.20 10:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8411
|1.8290
|1.8430
|2006.06.20 14:25
|1.8430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|5266938
|2006.06.20 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|115.11
|116.31
|114.91
|2006.06.20 12:45
|114.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|5274508
|2006.06.20 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8371
|1.8250
|1.8390
|2006.06.20 12:32
|1.8390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|5281868
|2006.06.20 13:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|144.32
|143.12
|144.52
|2006.06.20 14:28
|144.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|5298135
|2006.06.20 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|144.55
|145.75
|144.35
|2006.06.22 15:20
|145.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-10.36
|5298866
|2006.06.20 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2575
|1.2695
|1.2555
|2006.06.22 14:13
|1.2555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|2.00
|5299350
|2006.06.20 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8423
|1.8543
|1.8403
|2006.06.22 08:17
|1.8403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.00
|5304894
|2006.06.20 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2368
|1.2248
|1.2388
|2006.06.20 19:51
|1.2388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|5308738
|2006.06.20 20:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2389
|1.2509
|1.2369
|2006.06.21 01:21
|1.2369
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.62
|5320397
|2006.06.21 02:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8463
|1.8583
|1.8443
|2006.06.21 08:30
|1.8443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5322228
|2006.06.21 02:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2354
|1.2234
|1.2374
|2006.06.22 09:17
|1.2374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.62
|5323890
|2006.06.21 03:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2617
|1.2737
|1.2597
|2006.06.22 10:48
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|2.00
|5367304
|2006.06.21 16:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2657
|1.2777
|1.2637
|2006.06.22 07:53
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|2.00
|5395674
|2006.06.22 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|145.55
|146.75
|145.35
|2006.06.23 11:16
|145.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-3.27
|5415233
|2006.06.22 08:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8406
|1.8286
|1.8426
|2006.06.22 13:17
|1.8286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|5423214
|2006.06.22 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2376
|1.2496
|1.2356
|2006.06.23 11:16
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-8.02
|5427958
|2006.06.22 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8366
|1.8246
|1.8386
|2006.06.23 08:45
|1.8246
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-12.00
|5440843
|2006.06.22 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8322
|1.8202
|1.8342
|2006.06.23 11:16
|1.8217
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-10.50
|5443746
|2006.06.22 11:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2416
|1.2536
|1.2396
|2006.06.23 11:16
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-4.73
|5456976
|2006.06.22 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8282
|1.8162
|1.8302
|2006.06.22 15:41
|1.8302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5466477
|2006.06.22 14:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2556
|1.2436
|1.2576
|2006.06.22 14:45
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5492060
|2006.06.22 17:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2582
|1.2702
|1.2562
|2006.06.23 08:10
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|2.00
|5542976
|2006.06.23 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|1.2576
|1.2436
|2006.06.23 11:16
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|5542996
|2006.06.23 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8249
|1.8129
|1.8269
|2006.06.23 11:16
|1.8216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|5543169
|2006.06.23 09:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2557
|1.2437
|1.2577
|2006.06.23 11:17
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|5545886
|2006.06.23 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|146.00
|147.20
|145.80
|2006.06.23 11:17
|145.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-5.41
|Closed P/L:
|-5.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5.34
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|494.66
|Equity:
|494.66
|Free Margin:
|494.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|62.64
|Gross Loss:
|67.98
|Total Net Profit:
|-5.34
|Profit Factor:
|0.92
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.94
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|59.67 (10.8%)
|Total Trades:
|44
|Short Positions (won %):
|27 (81.48%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (70.59%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (77.27%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (22.73%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.25
|loss trade:
|-12.01
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.84
|loss trade:
|-6.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|29 (53.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-45.27)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|53.73 (29)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-45.27 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|3