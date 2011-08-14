|Account: 2835213
|Name: Newdigital_martinhadge
|Currency: USD
|2011 August 19, 14:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|191749785
|2011.08.14 04:50
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|191804607
|2011.08.18 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64755
|1.65076
|1.65856
|2011.08.18 20:35
|1.65076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.21
|191806167
|2011.08.18 23:25
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|1.03366
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.65
|191805555
|2011.08.18 20:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03975
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-2.76
|191805871
|2011.08.18 22:29
|buy
|0.03
|audusd
|1.03573
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|191805704
|2011.08.18 21:33
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|1.03772
|0.97975
|1.04471
|2011.08.19 03:01
|1.03699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|19.42
|Closed P/L:
|19.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|191766945
|2011.08.16 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.813
|70.812
|77.713
|
|76.164
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-8.52
|191785422
|2011.08.17 06:49
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.614
|70.812
|77.713
|
|76.164
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-11.82
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-20.34
|
|Floating P/L:
|-20.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|19.53
|Floating P/L:
|-20.72
|Margin:
|60.00
|Balance:
|10 019.53
|Equity:
|9 998.81
|Free Margin:
|9 938.81
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|23.64
|Gross Loss:
|4.11
|Total Net Profit:
|19.53
|Profit Factor:
|5.75
|Expected Payoff:
|3.91
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.11 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (4.11)
|
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.65
|loss trade:
|-2.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.88
|loss trade:
|-2.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (19.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-4.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|19.86 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.11 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2