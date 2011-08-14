Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2835213 Name: Newdigital_martinhadge Currency: USD 2011 August 19, 14:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1917497852011.08.14 04:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
1918046072011.08.18 17:30buy0.01gbpusd1.647551.650761.658562011.08.18 20:351.650760.000.000.003.21
1918061672011.08.18 23:25buy0.05audusd1.033660.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.0016.65
1918055552011.08.18 20:45buy0.01audusd1.039750.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.11-2.76
1918058712011.08.18 22:29buy0.03audusd1.035730.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.003.78
1918057042011.08.18 21:33buy0.02audusd1.037720.979751.044712011.08.19 03:011.036990.000.000.00-1.46
  0.00 0.00 0.11 19.42
Closed P/L: 19.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1917669452011.08.16 09:00buy0.01usdjpy76.81370.81277.713 76.1640.000.00-0.15-8.52
1917854222011.08.17 06:49buy0.02usdjpy76.61470.81277.713 76.1640.000.00-0.23-11.82
  0.00 0.00 -0.38 -20.34
 Floating P/L: -20.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 19.53 Floating P/L: -20.72 Margin: 60.00
Balance: 10 019.53 Equity: 9 998.81 Free Margin: 9 938.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 23.64 Gross Loss: 4.11 Total Net Profit: 19.53
Profit Factor: 5.75 Expected Payoff: 3.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.11 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (4.11)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 16.65 loss trade: -2.65
Average profit trade: 7.88 loss trade: -2.06
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (19.86) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-4.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 19.86 (2) consecutive loss (count): -4.11 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2