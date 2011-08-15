|Account: 3140986
|Name: Jrouss
|Currency: USD
|2011 August 15, 10:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|223726122
|2011.08.15 04:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.12686
|0.00000
|1.12186
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.18
|223727166
|2011.08.15 04:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.12888
|0.00000
|1.12388
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.29
|223733333
|2011.08.15 04:44
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.13105
|0.00000
|1.12605
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.72
|223760624
|2011.08.15 07:39
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.13307
|0.00000
|1.12807
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.84
|223761038
|2011.08.15 07:40
|sell
|0.08
|eurchf
|1.13511
|0.00000
|1.13011
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.55
|223768784
|2011.08.15 08:09
|sell
|0.13
|eurchf
|1.13718
|0.00000
|1.13218
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|223769258
|2011.08.15 08:10
|sell
|0.21
|eurchf
|1.13943
|0.00000
|1.13443
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.65
|223769660
|2011.08.15 08:10
|sell
|0.34
|eurchf
|1.14144
|0.00000
|1.13644
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.89
|223777058
|2011.08.15 08:26
|sell
|0.55
|eurchf
|1.14364
|0.00000
|1.13864
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|204.42
|223778750
|2011.08.15 08:28
|sell
|0.90
|eurchf
|1.14565
|0.00000
|1.14065
|2011.08.15 08:39
|1.14065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|565.06
|223687292
|2011.08.15 01:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42733
|0.00000
|1.43233
|2011.08.15 08:24
|1.43233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|223618016
|2011.08.12 16:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|124.846
|0.000
|125.346
|2011.08.15 02:11
|125.346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.49
|223629677
|2011.08.12 17:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.09713
|0.00000
|1.09213
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.38
|223651809
|2011.08.12 19:39
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.10147
|0.00000
|1.09647
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|223639429
|2011.08.12 17:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.09914
|0.00000
|1.09414
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.54
|223655002
|2011.08.12 20:07
|sell
|0.08
|eurchf
|1.10554
|0.00000
|1.10054
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.18
|223652450
|2011.08.12 19:44
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.10350
|0.00000
|1.09850
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.56
|223655380
|2011.08.12 20:09
|sell
|0.13
|eurchf
|1.10757
|0.00000
|1.10257
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.95
|223600255
|2011.08.12 15:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42711
|0.00000
|1.42211
|2011.08.12 16:48
|1.42211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|223563353
|2011.08.12 13:49
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.10029
|0.00000
|1.09529
|2011.08.12 16:38
|1.09725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.89
|223557840
|2011.08.12 13:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.09827
|0.00000
|1.09327
|2011.08.12 16:38
|1.09731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|223578153
|2011.08.12 14:40
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.10231
|0.00000
|1.09731
|2011.08.12 16:38
|1.09731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.47
|223534487
|2011.08.12 11:56
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|124.905
|0.000
|125.405
|2011.08.12 14:57
|125.008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|223541960
|2011.08.12 12:29
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|124.704
|0.000
|125.204
|2011.08.12 14:57
|125.010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.98
|223562658
|2011.08.12 13:46
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|124.501
|0.000
|125.001
|2011.08.12 14:57
|125.001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.55
|223498822
|2011.08.12 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42159
|0.00000
|1.42659
|2011.08.12 13:25
|1.42659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|223532468
|2011.08.12 11:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.09837
|0.00000
|1.10337
|2011.08.12 13:23
|1.09930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|223524320
|2011.08.12 11:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.10040
|0.00000
|1.10540
|2011.08.12 13:23
|1.09933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|223538440
|2011.08.12 12:11
|buy
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.09628
|0.00000
|1.10128
|2011.08.12 13:23
|1.09931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.79
|223546144
|2011.08.12 12:46
|buy
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.09428
|0.00000
|1.09928
|2011.08.12 13:23
|1.09928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.43
|223435307
|2011.08.12 05:28
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62164
|0.00000
|1.62664
|2011.08.12 10:34
|1.62260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|223453672
|2011.08.12 08:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|124.402
|0.000
|124.902
|2011.08.12 10:34
|124.526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|223444453
|2011.08.12 06:51
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61962
|0.00000
|1.62462
|2011.08.12 10:34
|1.62260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.96
|223474363
|2011.08.12 09:11
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|124.199
|0.000
|124.699
|2011.08.12 10:34
|124.504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.95
|223476666
|2011.08.12 09:14
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.61751
|0.00000
|1.62251
|2011.08.12 10:34
|1.62251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|223485188
|2011.08.12 09:39
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|123.998
|0.000
|124.498
|2011.08.12 10:34
|124.498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.55
|223390330
|2011.08.11 22:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42257
|0.00000
|1.42757
|2011.08.12 10:00
|1.42141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|223416559
|2011.08.12 02:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42032
|0.00000
|1.42532
|2011.08.12 10:00
|1.42142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|223423344
|2011.08.12 03:10
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.41824
|0.00000
|1.42324
|2011.08.12 10:00
|1.42124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|223474248
|2011.08.12 09:11
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.41623
|0.00000
|1.42123
|2011.08.12 10:00
|1.42123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|223345866
|2011.08.11 18:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|109.105
|0.000
|108.605
|2011.08.12 09:05
|108.786
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|4.15
|223365838
|2011.08.11 20:11
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|109.305
|0.000
|108.805
|2011.08.12 09:05
|108.805
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|13.04
|223207182
|2011.08.11 12:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99270
|0.00000
|0.99770
|2011.08.12 09:05
|0.98953
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-3.20
|223302866
|2011.08.11 16:31
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99070
|0.00000
|0.99570
|2011.08.12 09:05
|0.98961
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-2.20
|223319681
|2011.08.11 17:11
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.98860
|0.00000
|0.99360
|2011.08.12 09:05
|0.98958
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|2.97
|223376709
|2011.08.11 20:58
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|0.98657
|0.00000
|0.99157
|2011.08.12 09:05
|0.98958
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|15.21
|223395547
|2011.08.11 22:58
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|0.98456
|0.00000
|0.98956
|2011.08.12 09:05
|0.98956
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|40.42
|223327513
|2011.08.11 17:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62093
|0.00000
|1.62593
|2011.08.11 23:04
|1.62389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|223360606
|2011.08.11 19:43
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61892
|0.00000
|1.62392
|2011.08.11 23:04
|1.62392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|223323586
|2011.08.11 17:22
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|124.515
|0.000
|125.015
|2011.08.11 22:32
|124.816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.91
|223337220
|2011.08.11 18:13
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|124.315
|0.000
|124.815
|2011.08.11 22:32
|124.815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|223208175
|2011.08.11 12:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|108.568
|0.000
|108.068
|2011.08.11 13:45
|108.262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|223210973
|2011.08.11 12:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|108.770
|0.000
|108.270
|2011.08.11 13:45
|108.270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.06
|223188548
|2011.08.11 11:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|108.946
|0.000
|108.446
|2011.08.11 13:38
|108.446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.53
|223208161
|2011.08.11 12:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41738
|0.00000
|1.41238
|2011.08.11 13:32
|1.41648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|223210255
|2011.08.11 12:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.41939
|0.00000
|1.41439
|2011.08.11 13:32
|1.41648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.82
|223211990
|2011.08.11 12:56
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42141
|0.00000
|1.41641
|2011.08.11 13:31
|1.41641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|222553605
|2011.08.09 17:25
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|994.56
|Closed P/L:
|993.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|223595653
|2011.08.12 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|109.387
|0.000
|108.887
|110.075
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-8.95
|223674712
|2011.08.15 00:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|109.699
|0.000
|109.199
|110.075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.78
|223700497
|2011.08.15 02:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|109.903
|0.000
|109.403
|110.075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.71
|223704587
|2011.08.15 02:18
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|110.108
|0.000
|109.608
|110.075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.14
|223670136
|2011.08.12 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62832
|0.00000
|1.63332
|1.62994
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.62
|223736448
|2011.08.15 05:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98803
|0.00000
|0.99303
|0.98843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|223787844
|2011.08.15 08:58
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62589
|0.00000
|1.63089
|1.62994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-13.18
|Floating P/L:
|-13.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|993.76
|Floating P/L:
|-13.24
|Margin:
|43.19
|Balance:
|3 993.76
|Equity:
|3 980.52
|Free Margin:
|3 937.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 289.17
|Gross Loss:
|295.41
|Total Net Profit:
|993.76
|Profit Factor:
|4.36
|Expected Payoff:
|17.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|271.23 (6.36%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.36% (271.23)
|Total Trades:
|57
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (64.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (86.21%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|43 (75.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (24.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|565.06
|loss trade:
|-56.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.98
|loss trade:
|-21.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (133.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-271.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|807.86 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-271.23 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|3