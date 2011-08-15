Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 3140986 Name: Jrouss Currency: USD 2011 August 15, 10:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2237261222011.08.15 04:02sell0.01eurchf1.126860.000001.121862011.08.15 08:391.140540.000.000.00-17.18
2237271662011.08.15 04:10sell0.02eurchf1.128880.000001.123882011.08.15 08:391.140540.000.000.00-29.29
2237333332011.08.15 04:44sell0.03eurchf1.131050.000001.126052011.08.15 08:391.140530.000.000.00-35.72
2237606242011.08.15 07:39sell0.05eurchf1.133070.000001.128072011.08.15 08:391.140530.000.000.00-46.84
2237610382011.08.15 07:40sell0.08eurchf1.135110.000001.130112011.08.15 08:391.140540.000.000.00-54.55
2237687842011.08.15 08:09sell0.13eurchf1.137180.000001.132182011.08.15 08:391.140610.000.000.00-56.00
2237692582011.08.15 08:10sell0.21eurchf1.139430.000001.134432011.08.15 08:391.140630.000.000.00-31.65
2237696602011.08.15 08:10sell0.34eurchf1.141440.000001.136442011.08.15 08:391.140810.000.000.0026.89
2237770582011.08.15 08:26sell0.55eurchf1.143640.000001.138642011.08.15 08:391.140680.000.000.00204.42
2237787502011.08.15 08:28sell0.90eurchf1.145650.000001.140652011.08.15 08:391.140650.000.000.00565.06
2236872922011.08.15 01:11buy0.01eurusd1.427330.000001.432332011.08.15 08:241.432330.000.000.005.00
2236180162011.08.12 16:31buy0.01gbpjpy124.8460.000125.3462011.08.15 02:11125.3460.000.000.006.49
2236296772011.08.12 17:04sell0.01eurchf1.097130.000001.092132011.08.12 20:391.102070.000.000.00-6.38
2236518092011.08.12 19:39sell0.03eurchf1.101470.000001.096472011.08.12 20:391.102040.000.000.00-2.21
2236394292011.08.12 17:53sell0.02eurchf1.099140.000001.094142011.08.12 20:391.102060.000.000.00-7.54
2236550022011.08.12 20:07sell0.08eurchf1.105540.000001.100542011.08.12 20:391.102040.000.000.0036.18
2236524502011.08.12 19:44sell0.05eurchf1.103500.000001.098502011.08.12 20:391.102020.000.000.009.56
2236553802011.08.12 20:09sell0.13eurchf1.107570.000001.102572011.08.12 20:391.102570.000.000.0083.95
2236002552011.08.12 15:53sell0.01eurusd1.427110.000001.422112011.08.12 16:481.422110.000.000.005.00
2235633532011.08.12 13:49sell0.02eurchf1.100290.000001.095292011.08.12 16:381.097250.000.000.007.89
2235578402011.08.12 13:27sell0.01eurchf1.098270.000001.093272011.08.12 16:381.097310.000.000.001.24
2235781532011.08.12 14:40sell0.03eurchf1.102310.000001.097312011.08.12 16:381.097310.000.000.0019.47
2235344872011.08.12 11:56buy0.01gbpjpy124.9050.000125.4052011.08.12 14:57125.0080.000.000.001.35
2235419602011.08.12 12:29buy0.02gbpjpy124.7040.000125.2042011.08.12 14:57125.0100.000.000.007.98
2235626582011.08.12 13:46buy0.03gbpjpy124.5010.000125.0012011.08.12 14:57125.0010.000.000.0019.55
2234988222011.08.12 10:20buy0.01eurusd1.421590.000001.426592011.08.12 13:251.426590.000.000.005.00
2235324682011.08.12 11:49buy0.02eurchf1.098370.000001.103372011.08.12 13:231.099300.000.000.002.41
2235243202011.08.12 11:27buy0.01eurchf1.100400.000001.105402011.08.12 13:231.099330.000.000.00-1.39
2235384402011.08.12 12:11buy0.03eurchf1.096280.000001.101282011.08.12 13:231.099310.000.000.0011.79
2235461442011.08.12 12:46buy0.05eurchf1.094280.000001.099282011.08.12 13:231.099280.000.000.0032.43
2234353072011.08.12 05:28buy0.01gbpusd1.621640.000001.626642011.08.12 10:341.622600.000.000.000.96
2234536722011.08.12 08:01buy0.01gbpjpy124.4020.000124.9022011.08.12 10:34124.5260.000.000.001.62
2234444532011.08.12 06:51buy0.02gbpusd1.619620.000001.624622011.08.12 10:341.622600.000.000.005.96
2234743632011.08.12 09:11buy0.02gbpjpy124.1990.000124.6992011.08.12 10:34124.5040.000.000.007.95
2234766662011.08.12 09:14buy0.03gbpusd1.617510.000001.622512011.08.12 10:341.622510.000.000.0015.00
2234851882011.08.12 09:39buy0.03gbpjpy123.9980.000124.4982011.08.12 10:34124.4980.000.000.0019.55
2233903302011.08.11 22:11buy0.01eurusd1.422570.000001.427572011.08.12 10:001.421410.000.000.00-1.16
2234165592011.08.12 02:11buy0.02eurusd1.420320.000001.425322011.08.12 10:001.421420.000.000.002.20
2234233442011.08.12 03:10buy0.03eurusd1.418240.000001.423242011.08.12 10:001.421240.000.000.009.00
2234742482011.08.12 09:11buy0.05eurusd1.416230.000001.421232011.08.12 10:001.421230.000.000.0025.00
2233458662011.08.11 18:50sell0.01eurjpy109.1050.000108.6052011.08.12 09:05108.7860.000.00-0.054.15
2233658382011.08.11 20:11sell0.02eurjpy109.3050.000108.8052011.08.12 09:05108.8050.000.00-0.1013.04
2232071822011.08.11 12:37buy0.01usdcad0.992700.000000.997702011.08.12 09:050.989530.000.00-0.03-3.20
2233028662011.08.11 16:31buy0.02usdcad0.990700.000000.995702011.08.12 09:050.989610.000.00-0.07-2.20
2233196812011.08.11 17:11buy0.03usdcad0.988600.000000.993602011.08.12 09:050.989580.000.00-0.102.97
2233767092011.08.11 20:58buy0.05usdcad0.986570.000000.991572011.08.12 09:050.989580.000.00-0.1715.21
2233955472011.08.11 22:58buy0.08usdcad0.984560.000000.989562011.08.12 09:050.989560.000.00-0.2840.42
2233275132011.08.11 17:35buy0.01gbpusd1.620930.000001.625932011.08.11 23:041.623890.000.000.002.96
2233606062011.08.11 19:43buy0.02gbpusd1.618920.000001.623922011.08.11 23:041.623920.000.000.0010.00
2233235862011.08.11 17:22buy0.01gbpjpy124.5150.000125.0152011.08.11 22:32124.8160.000.000.003.91
2233372202011.08.11 18:13buy0.02gbpjpy124.3150.000124.8152011.08.11 22:32124.8150.000.000.0013.00
2232081752011.08.11 12:42sell0.01eurjpy108.5680.000108.0682011.08.11 13:45108.2620.000.000.004.00
2232109732011.08.11 12:54sell0.02eurjpy108.7700.000108.2702011.08.11 13:45108.2700.000.000.0013.06
2231885482011.08.11 11:40sell0.01eurjpy108.9460.000108.4462011.08.11 13:38108.4460.000.000.006.53
2232081612011.08.11 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.417380.000001.412382011.08.11 13:321.416480.000.000.000.90
2232102552011.08.11 12:51sell0.02eurusd1.419390.000001.414392011.08.11 13:321.416480.000.000.005.82
2232119902011.08.11 12:56sell0.03eurusd1.421410.000001.416412011.08.11 13:311.416410.000.000.0015.00
2225536052011.08.09 17:25balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.80 994.56
Closed P/L: 993.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2235956532011.08.12 15:40sell0.01eurjpy109.3870.000108.887 110.0750.000.00-0.05-8.95
2236747122011.08.15 00:00sell0.02eurjpy109.6990.000109.199 110.0750.000.000.00-9.78
2237004972011.08.15 02:04sell0.03eurjpy109.9030.000109.403 110.0750.000.000.00-6.71
2237045872011.08.15 02:18sell0.05eurjpy110.1080.000109.608 110.0750.000.000.002.14
2236701362011.08.12 22:30buy0.01gbpusd1.628320.000001.63332 1.629940.000.00-0.011.62
2237364482011.08.15 05:02buy0.01usdcad0.988030.000000.99303 0.988430.000.000.000.40
2237878442011.08.15 08:58buy0.02gbpusd1.625890.000001.63089 1.629940.000.000.008.10
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 -13.18
 Floating P/L: -13.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 993.76 Floating P/L: -13.24 Margin: 43.19
Balance: 3 993.76 Equity: 3 980.52 Free Margin: 3 937.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 289.17 Gross Loss: 295.41 Total Net Profit: 993.76
Profit Factor: 4.36 Expected Payoff: 17.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 271.23 (6.36%) Relative Drawdown: 6.36% (271.23)
 
Total Trades: 57 Short Positions (won %): 28 (64.29%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (86.21%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 43 (75.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (24.56%)
Largest profit trade: 565.06 loss trade: -56.00
Average profit trade: 29.98 loss trade: -21.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (133.23) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-271.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 807.86 (5) consecutive loss (count): -271.23 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 3