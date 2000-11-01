|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.11.01 00:05 - 2000.11.29 23:59 (2000.11.01 - 2000.11.30)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|29659
|Ticks modelled
|143040
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|290.87
|Gross profit
|370.41
|Gross loss
|-79.53
|Profit factor
|4.66
|Expected payoff
|11.63
|Absolute drawdown
|209.76
|Maximal drawdown
|237.13 (2.36%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.36% (237.13)
|Total trades
|25
|Short positions (won %)
|14 (64.29%)
|Long positions (won %)
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|16 (64.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (36.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|105.00
|loss trade
|-13.01
|Average
|profit trade
|23.15
|loss trade
|-8.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (178.09)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-40.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|178.09 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-40.76 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.11.01 01:10
|sell
|1
|0.01
|0.84860
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.11.01 01:10
|modify
|1
|0.01
|0.84860
|0.00000
|0.84360
|3
|2000.11.01 06:52
|sell
|2
|0.02
|0.85071
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2000.11.01 06:52
|modify
|2
|0.02
|0.85071
|0.00000
|0.84571
|5
|2000.11.01 07:37
|sell
|3
|0.03
|0.85300
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6
|2000.11.01 07:37
|modify
|3
|0.03
|0.85300
|0.00000
|0.84800
|7
|2000.11.01 08:05
|sell
|4
|0.05
|0.85510
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|2000.11.01 08:05
|modify
|4
|0.05
|0.85510
|0.00000
|0.85010
|9
|2000.11.01 13:32
|sell
|5
|0.08
|0.85730
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10
|2000.11.01 13:32
|modify
|5
|0.08
|0.85730
|0.00000
|0.85230
|11
|2000.11.01 15:32
|sell
|6
|0.13
|0.85941
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12
|2000.11.01 15:32
|modify
|6
|0.13
|0.85941
|0.00000
|0.85441
|13
|2000.11.01 20:36
|sell
|7
|0.21
|0.86150
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|2000.11.01 20:36
|modify
|7
|0.21
|0.86150
|0.00000
|0.85650
|15
|2000.11.02 08:12
|t/p
|7
|0.21
|0.85650
|0.00000
|0.85650
|102.36
|10102.36
|16
|2000.11.02 08:12
|close
|6
|0.13
|0.85645
|0.00000
|0.85441
|36.85
|10139.21
|17
|2000.11.02 08:12
|close
|5
|0.08
|0.85650
|0.00000
|0.85230
|5.39
|10144.60
|18
|2000.11.02 08:12
|close
|4
|0.05
|0.85655
|0.00000
|0.85010
|-7.88
|10136.72
|19
|2000.11.02 08:13
|close
|3
|0.03
|0.85665
|0.00000
|0.84800
|-11.33
|10125.39
|20
|2000.11.02 08:13
|close
|2
|0.02
|0.85709
|0.00000
|0.84571
|-13.01
|10112.38
|21
|2000.11.02 08:13
|close
|1
|0.01
|0.85702
|0.00000
|0.84360
|-8.55
|10103.84
|22
|2000.11.02 08:37
|buy
|8
|0.01
|0.85635
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|2000.11.02 08:37
|modify
|8
|0.01
|0.85635
|0.00000
|0.86135
|24
|2000.11.02 10:54
|t/p
|8
|0.01
|0.86135
|0.00000
|0.86135
|5.00
|10108.84
|25
|2000.11.02 11:46
|sell
|9
|0.01
|0.86550
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|2000.11.02 11:46
|modify
|9
|0.01
|0.86550
|0.00000
|0.86050
|27
|2000.11.02 14:22
|t/p
|9
|0.01
|0.86050
|0.00000
|0.86050
|5.00
|10113.84
|28
|2000.11.02 15:12
|buy
|10
|0.01
|0.86005
|0.00000
|0.00000
|29
|2000.11.02 15:12
|modify
|10
|0.01
|0.86005
|0.00000
|0.86505
|30
|2000.11.02 16:36
|buy
|11
|0.02
|0.85792
|0.00000
|0.00000
|31
|2000.11.02 16:36
|modify
|11
|0.02
|0.85792
|0.00000
|0.86292
|32
|2000.11.03 07:26
|t/p
|11
|0.02
|0.86292
|0.00000
|0.86292
|10.04
|10123.87
|33
|2000.11.03 07:26
|close
|10
|0.01
|0.86324
|0.00000
|0.86505
|3.21
|10127.08
|34
|2000.11.03 08:33
|buy
|12
|0.01
|0.86285
|0.00000
|0.00000
|35
|2000.11.03 08:33
|modify
|12
|0.01
|0.86285
|0.00000
|0.86785
|36
|2000.11.03 10:02
|t/p
|12
|0.01
|0.86785
|0.00000
|0.86785
|5.00
|10132.08
|37
|2000.11.03 10:34
|buy
|13
|0.01
|0.87175
|0.00000
|0.00000
|38
|2000.11.03 10:34
|modify
|13
|0.01
|0.87175
|0.00000
|0.87675
|39
|2000.11.03 13:45
|buy
|14
|0.02
|0.86972
|0.00000
|0.00000
|40
|2000.11.03 13:45
|modify
|14
|0.02
|0.86972
|0.00000
|0.87472
|41
|2000.11.03 13:47
|buy
|15
|0.03
|0.86755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|42
|2000.11.03 13:47
|modify
|15
|0.03
|0.86755
|0.00000
|0.87255
|43
|2000.11.03 14:12
|buy
|16
|0.05
|0.86537
|0.00000
|0.00000
|44
|2000.11.03 14:12
|modify
|16
|0.05
|0.86537
|0.00000
|0.87037
|45
|2000.11.03 14:58
|buy
|17
|0.08
|0.86335
|0.00000
|0.00000
|46
|2000.11.03 14:58
|modify
|17
|0.08
|0.86335
|0.00000
|0.86835
|47
|2000.11.03 15:11
|buy
|18
|0.13
|0.86107
|0.00000
|0.00000
|48
|2000.11.03 15:11
|modify
|18
|0.13
|0.86107
|0.00000
|0.86607
|49
|2000.11.03 15:17
|buy
|19
|0.21
|0.85904
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50
|2000.11.03 15:17
|modify
|19
|0.21
|0.85904
|0.00000
|0.86404
|51
|2000.11.03 15:30
|t/p
|19
|0.21
|0.86404
|0.00000
|0.86404
|105.00
|10237.08
|52
|2000.11.03 15:30
|close
|18
|0.13
|0.86420
|0.00000
|0.86607
|40.69
|10277.77
|53
|2000.11.03 15:30
|close
|17
|0.08
|0.86387
|0.00000
|0.86835
|4.16
|10281.93
|54
|2000.11.03 15:30
|close
|16
|0.05
|0.86396
|0.00000
|0.87037
|-7.05
|10274.88
|55
|2000.11.03 15:30
|close
|15
|0.03
|0.86404
|0.00000
|0.87255
|-10.53
|10264.35
|56
|2000.11.03 15:30
|close
|14
|0.02
|0.86380
|0.00000
|0.87472
|-11.84
|10252.51
|57
|2000.11.03 15:30
|close
|13
|0.01
|0.86360
|0.00000
|0.87675
|-8.15
|10244.36
|58
|2000.11.03 15:57
|sell
|20
|0.01
|0.86390
|0.00000
|0.00000
|59
|2000.11.03 15:57
|modify
|20
|0.01
|0.86390
|0.00000
|0.85890
|60
|2000.11.03 16:19
|sell
|21
|0.02
|0.86610
|0.00000
|0.00000
|61
|2000.11.03 16:19
|modify
|21
|0.02
|0.86610
|0.00000
|0.86110
|62
|2000.11.03 17:05
|t/p
|21
|0.02
|0.86110
|0.00000
|0.86110
|10.00
|10254.36
|63
|2000.11.03 17:05
|close
|20
|0.01
|0.86108
|0.00000
|0.85890
|2.82
|10257.18
|64
|2000.11.03 17:40
|sell
|22
|0.01
|0.86300
|0.00000
|0.00000
|65
|2000.11.03 17:40
|modify
|22
|0.01
|0.86300
|0.00000
|0.85800
|66
|2000.11.03 18:37
|sell
|23
|0.02
|0.86500
|0.00000
|0.00000
|67
|2000.11.03 18:37
|modify
|23
|0.02
|0.86500
|0.00000
|0.86000
|68
|2000.11.03 20:04
|sell
|24
|0.03
|0.86700
|0.00000
|0.00000
|69
|2000.11.03 20:04
|modify
|24
|0.03
|0.86700
|0.00000
|0.86200
|70
|2000.11.03 22:11
|sell
|25
|0.05
|0.86920
|0.00000
|0.00000
|71
|2000.11.03 22:11
|modify
|25
|0.05
|0.86920
|0.00000
|0.86420
|72
|2000.11.06 07:00
|t/p
|25
|0.05
|0.86420
|0.00000
|0.86420
|24.79
|10281.97
|73
|2000.11.06 07:00
|close
|24
|0.03
|0.86405
|0.00000
|0.86200
|8.72
|10290.70
|74
|2000.11.06 07:00
|close
|23
|0.02
|0.86427
|0.00000
|0.86000
|1.38
|10292.07
|75
|2000.11.06 07:00
|close
|22
|0.01
|0.86416
|0.00000
|0.85800
|-1.20
|10290.87