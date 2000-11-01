Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.11.01 00:05 - 2000.11.29 23:59 (2000.11.01 - 2000.11.30)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test29659Ticks modelled143040Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit290.87Gross profit370.41Gross loss-79.53
Profit factor4.66Expected payoff11.63
Absolute drawdown209.76Maximal drawdown237.13 (2.36%)Relative drawdown2.36% (237.13)
Total trades25Short positions (won %)14 (64.29%)Long positions (won %)11 (63.64%)
Profit trades (% of total)16 (64.00%)Loss trades (% of total)9 (36.00%)
Largestprofit trade105.00loss trade-13.01
Averageprofit trade23.15loss trade-8.84
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)8 (178.09)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-40.76)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)178.09 (8)consecutive loss (count of losses)-40.76 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.11.01 01:10sell10.010.848600.000000.00000
22000.11.01 01:10modify10.010.848600.000000.84360
32000.11.01 06:52sell20.020.850710.000000.00000
42000.11.01 06:52modify20.020.850710.000000.84571
52000.11.01 07:37sell30.030.853000.000000.00000
62000.11.01 07:37modify30.030.853000.000000.84800
72000.11.01 08:05sell40.050.855100.000000.00000
82000.11.01 08:05modify40.050.855100.000000.85010
92000.11.01 13:32sell50.080.857300.000000.00000
102000.11.01 13:32modify50.080.857300.000000.85230
112000.11.01 15:32sell60.130.859410.000000.00000
122000.11.01 15:32modify60.130.859410.000000.85441
132000.11.01 20:36sell70.210.861500.000000.00000
142000.11.01 20:36modify70.210.861500.000000.85650
152000.11.02 08:12t/p70.210.856500.000000.85650102.3610102.36
162000.11.02 08:12close60.130.856450.000000.8544136.8510139.21
172000.11.02 08:12close50.080.856500.000000.852305.3910144.60
182000.11.02 08:12close40.050.856550.000000.85010-7.8810136.72
192000.11.02 08:13close30.030.856650.000000.84800-11.3310125.39
202000.11.02 08:13close20.020.857090.000000.84571-13.0110112.38
212000.11.02 08:13close10.010.857020.000000.84360-8.5510103.84
222000.11.02 08:37buy80.010.856350.000000.00000
232000.11.02 08:37modify80.010.856350.000000.86135
242000.11.02 10:54t/p80.010.861350.000000.861355.0010108.84
252000.11.02 11:46sell90.010.865500.000000.00000
262000.11.02 11:46modify90.010.865500.000000.86050
272000.11.02 14:22t/p90.010.860500.000000.860505.0010113.84
282000.11.02 15:12buy100.010.860050.000000.00000
292000.11.02 15:12modify100.010.860050.000000.86505
302000.11.02 16:36buy110.020.857920.000000.00000
312000.11.02 16:36modify110.020.857920.000000.86292
322000.11.03 07:26t/p110.020.862920.000000.8629210.0410123.87
332000.11.03 07:26close100.010.863240.000000.865053.2110127.08
342000.11.03 08:33buy120.010.862850.000000.00000
352000.11.03 08:33modify120.010.862850.000000.86785
362000.11.03 10:02t/p120.010.867850.000000.867855.0010132.08
372000.11.03 10:34buy130.010.871750.000000.00000
382000.11.03 10:34modify130.010.871750.000000.87675
392000.11.03 13:45buy140.020.869720.000000.00000
402000.11.03 13:45modify140.020.869720.000000.87472
412000.11.03 13:47buy150.030.867550.000000.00000
422000.11.03 13:47modify150.030.867550.000000.87255
432000.11.03 14:12buy160.050.865370.000000.00000
442000.11.03 14:12modify160.050.865370.000000.87037
452000.11.03 14:58buy170.080.863350.000000.00000
462000.11.03 14:58modify170.080.863350.000000.86835
472000.11.03 15:11buy180.130.861070.000000.00000
482000.11.03 15:11modify180.130.861070.000000.86607
492000.11.03 15:17buy190.210.859040.000000.00000
502000.11.03 15:17modify190.210.859040.000000.86404
512000.11.03 15:30t/p190.210.864040.000000.86404105.0010237.08
522000.11.03 15:30close180.130.864200.000000.8660740.6910277.77
532000.11.03 15:30close170.080.863870.000000.868354.1610281.93
542000.11.03 15:30close160.050.863960.000000.87037-7.0510274.88
552000.11.03 15:30close150.030.864040.000000.87255-10.5310264.35
562000.11.03 15:30close140.020.863800.000000.87472-11.8410252.51
572000.11.03 15:30close130.010.863600.000000.87675-8.1510244.36
582000.11.03 15:57sell200.010.863900.000000.00000
592000.11.03 15:57modify200.010.863900.000000.85890
602000.11.03 16:19sell210.020.866100.000000.00000
612000.11.03 16:19modify210.020.866100.000000.86110
622000.11.03 17:05t/p210.020.861100.000000.8611010.0010254.36
632000.11.03 17:05close200.010.861080.000000.858902.8210257.18
642000.11.03 17:40sell220.010.863000.000000.00000
652000.11.03 17:40modify220.010.863000.000000.85800
662000.11.03 18:37sell230.020.865000.000000.00000
672000.11.03 18:37modify230.020.865000.000000.86000
682000.11.03 20:04sell240.030.867000.000000.00000
692000.11.03 20:04modify240.030.867000.000000.86200
702000.11.03 22:11sell250.050.869200.000000.00000
712000.11.03 22:11modify250.050.869200.000000.86420
722000.11.06 07:00t/p250.050.864200.000000.8642024.7910281.97
732000.11.06 07:00close240.030.864050.000000.862008.7210290.70
742000.11.06 07:00close230.020.864270.000000.860001.3810292.07
752000.11.06 07:00close220.010.864160.000000.85800-1.2010290.87