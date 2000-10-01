Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.10.01 22:01 - 2000.10.30 23:59 (2000.10.01 - 2000.10.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test28465Ticks modelled127219Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit79.56Gross profit95.38Gross loss-15.83
Profit factor6.03Expected payoff13.26
Absolute drawdown149.58Maximal drawdown201.60 (2.01%)Relative drawdown2.01% (201.60)
Total trades6Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)6 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade65.95loss trade-7.12
Averageprofit trade31.79loss trade-5.28
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (95.38)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-15.83)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)95.38 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-15.83 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.10.01 23:29buy10.010.884050.000000.00000
22000.10.01 23:29modify10.010.884050.000000.88905
32000.10.02 05:31buy20.020.882050.000000.00000
42000.10.02 05:31modify20.020.882050.000000.88705
52000.10.02 12:28buy30.030.880010.000000.00000
62000.10.02 12:28modify30.030.880010.000000.88501
72000.10.02 20:08buy40.050.877950.000000.00000
82000.10.02 20:08modify40.050.877950.000000.88295
92000.10.03 06:57buy50.080.875850.000000.00000
102000.10.03 06:57modify50.080.875850.000000.88085
112000.10.03 15:37buy60.130.873850.000000.00000
122000.10.03 15:37modify60.130.873850.000000.87885
132000.10.05 12:14t/p60.130.878850.000000.8788565.9510065.95
142000.10.05 12:14close50.080.878900.000000.8808524.9810090.93
152000.10.05 12:14close40.050.878750.000000.882954.4610095.38
162000.10.05 12:14close30.030.878830.000000.88501-3.2710092.12
172000.10.05 12:14close20.020.878400.000000.88705-7.1210085.00
182000.10.05 12:15close10.010.878500.000000.88905-5.4410079.56