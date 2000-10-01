|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.10.01 22:01 - 2000.10.30 23:59 (2000.10.01 - 2000.10.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true;
TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false;
risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true;
VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true;
_smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|28465
|Ticks modelled
|127219
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|79.56
|Gross profit
|95.38
|Gross loss
|-15.83
|Profit factor
|6.03
|Expected payoff
|13.26
|Absolute drawdown
|149.58
|Maximal drawdown
|201.60 (2.01%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.01% (201.60)
|Total trades
|6
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|65.95
|loss trade
|-7.12
|Average
|profit trade
|31.79
|loss trade
|-5.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (95.38)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-15.83)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|95.38 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-15.83 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|3