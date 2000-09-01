|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.09.01 00:00 - 2000.09.29 21:36 (2000.09.01 - 2000.09.30)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|28694
|Ticks modelled
|132255
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|285.45
|Gross profit
|575.91
|Gross loss
|-290.46
|Profit factor
|1.98
|Expected payoff
|9.52
|Absolute drawdown
|671.37
|Maximal drawdown
|870.68 (8.54%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.54% (870.68)
|Total trades
|30
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (66.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (44.44%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|16 (53.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|14 (46.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|275.00
|loss trade
|-51.55
|Average
|profit trade
|35.99
|loss trade
|-20.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (44.55)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-238.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|285.89 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-238.19 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|5
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.09.01 00:03
|sell
|1
|0.01
|0.89000
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.09.01 00:03
|modify
|1
|0.01
|0.89000
|0.00000
|0.88500
|3
|2000.09.01 12:32
|sell
|2
|0.02
|0.89200
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2000.09.01 12:32
|modify
|2
|0.02
|0.89200
|0.00000
|0.88700
|5
|2000.09.01 12:45
|sell
|3
|0.03
|0.89420
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6
|2000.09.01 12:45
|modify
|3
|0.03
|0.89420
|0.00000
|0.88920
|7
|2000.09.01 13:17
|sell
|4
|0.05
|0.89623
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|2000.09.01 13:17
|modify
|4
|0.05
|0.89623
|0.00000
|0.89123
|9
|2000.09.01 14:04
|sell
|5
|0.08
|0.89840
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10
|2000.09.01 14:04
|modify
|5
|0.08
|0.89840
|0.00000
|0.89340
|11
|2000.09.01 14:06
|sell
|6
|0.13
|0.90050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12
|2000.09.01 14:06
|modify
|6
|0.13
|0.90050
|0.00000
|0.89550
|13
|2000.09.04 06:42
|sell
|7
|0.21
|0.90250
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|2000.09.04 06:42
|modify
|7
|0.21
|0.90250
|0.00000
|0.89750
|15
|2000.09.04 15:44
|t/p
|7
|0.21
|0.89750
|0.00000
|0.89750
|105.00
|10105.00
|16
|2000.09.04 15:44
|close
|6
|0.13
|0.89735
|0.00000
|0.89550
|40.41
|10145.41
|17
|2000.09.04 15:45
|close
|5
|0.08
|0.89725
|0.00000
|0.89340
|8.86
|10154.27
|18
|2000.09.04 15:45
|close
|4
|0.05
|0.89720
|0.00000
|0.89123
|-5.06
|10149.21
|19
|2000.09.04 15:45
|close
|3
|0.03
|0.89715
|0.00000
|0.88920
|-8.98
|10140.23
|20
|2000.09.04 15:45
|close
|2
|0.02
|0.89740
|0.00000
|0.88700
|-10.88
|10129.35
|21
|2000.09.04 15:45
|close
|1
|0.01
|0.89765
|0.00000
|0.88500
|-7.69
|10121.66
|22
|2000.09.04 16:43
|buy
|8
|0.01
|0.89725
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|2000.09.04 16:43
|modify
|8
|0.01
|0.89725
|0.00000
|0.90225
|24
|2000.09.05 05:31
|buy
|9
|0.02
|0.89525
|0.00000
|0.00000
|25
|2000.09.05 05:31
|modify
|9
|0.02
|0.89525
|0.00000
|0.90025
|26
|2000.09.05 09:15
|buy
|10
|0.03
|0.89305
|0.00000
|0.00000
|27
|2000.09.05 09:15
|modify
|10
|0.03
|0.89305
|0.00000
|0.89805
|28
|2000.09.05 10:40
|buy
|11
|0.05
|0.89065
|0.00000
|0.00000
|29
|2000.09.05 10:40
|modify
|11
|0.05
|0.89065
|0.00000
|0.89565
|30
|2000.09.05 10:44
|buy
|12
|0.08
|0.88855
|0.00000
|0.00000
|31
|2000.09.05 10:44
|modify
|12
|0.08
|0.88855
|0.00000
|0.89355
|32
|2000.09.05 11:00
|buy
|13
|0.13
|0.88635
|0.00000
|0.00000
|33
|2000.09.05 11:00
|modify
|13
|0.13
|0.88635
|0.00000
|0.89135
|34
|2000.09.05 19:17
|t/p
|13
|0.13
|0.89135
|0.00000
|0.89135
|65.00
|10186.66
|35
|2000.09.05 19:17
|close
|12
|0.08
|0.89150
|0.00000
|0.89355
|23.60
|10210.26
|36
|2000.09.05 19:17
|close
|11
|0.05
|0.89117
|0.00000
|0.89565
|2.60
|10212.86
|37
|2000.09.05 19:17
|close
|10
|0.03
|0.89121
|0.00000
|0.89805
|-5.52
|10207.34
|38
|2000.09.05 19:17
|close
|9
|0.02
|0.89125
|0.00000
|0.90025
|-8.00
|10199.34
|39
|2000.09.05 19:17
|close
|8
|0.01
|0.89109
|0.00000
|0.90225
|-6.14
|10193.20
|40
|2000.09.05 19:43
|sell
|14
|0.01
|0.89050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|41
|2000.09.05 19:43
|modify
|14
|0.01
|0.89050
|0.00000
|0.88550
|42
|2000.09.06 05:45
|t/p
|14
|0.01
|0.88550
|0.00000
|0.88550
|4.96
|10198.16
|43
|2000.09.06 06:41
|buy
|15
|0.01
|0.88475
|0.00000
|0.00000
|44
|2000.09.06 06:41
|modify
|15
|0.01
|0.88475
|0.00000
|0.88975
|45
|2000.09.06 07:43
|buy
|16
|0.02
|0.88275
|0.00000
|0.00000
|46
|2000.09.06 07:43
|modify
|16
|0.02
|0.88275
|0.00000
|0.88775
|47
|2000.09.06 12:46
|buy
|17
|0.03
|0.88063
|0.00000
|0.00000
|48
|2000.09.06 12:46
|modify
|17
|0.03
|0.88063
|0.00000
|0.88563
|49
|2000.09.06 12:56
|buy
|18
|0.05
|0.87845
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50
|2000.09.06 12:56
|modify
|18
|0.05
|0.87845
|0.00000
|0.88345
|51
|2000.09.06 13:59
|buy
|19
|0.08
|0.87625
|0.00000
|0.00000
|52
|2000.09.06 13:59
|modify
|19
|0.08
|0.87625
|0.00000
|0.88125
|53
|2000.09.06 15:40
|buy
|20
|0.13
|0.87425
|0.00000
|0.00000
|54
|2000.09.06 15:40
|modify
|20
|0.13
|0.87425
|0.00000
|0.87925
|55
|2000.09.06 15:48
|buy
|21
|0.21
|0.87201
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56
|2000.09.06 15:48
|modify
|21
|0.21
|0.87201
|0.00000
|0.87701
|57
|2000.09.06 15:51
|buy
|22
|0.34
|0.86987
|0.00000
|0.00000
|58
|2000.09.06 15:51
|modify
|22
|0.34
|0.86987
|0.00000
|0.87487
|59
|2000.09.07 00:54
|buy
|23
|0.55
|0.86495
|0.00000
|0.00000
|60
|2000.09.07 00:54
|modify
|23
|0.55
|0.86495
|0.00000
|0.86995
|61
|2000.09.07 03:43
|t/p
|23
|0.55
|0.86995
|0.00000
|0.86995
|275.00
|10473.16
|62
|2000.09.07 03:43
|close
|22
|0.34
|0.86999
|0.00000
|0.87487
|5.94
|10479.09
|63
|2000.09.07 03:43
|close
|21
|0.21
|0.87035
|0.00000
|0.87701
|-33.71
|10445.38
|64
|2000.09.07 03:43
|close
|20
|0.13
|0.87023
|0.00000
|0.87925
|-51.55
|10393.83
|65
|2000.09.07 03:43
|close
|19
|0.08
|0.87070
|0.00000
|0.88125
|-43.96
|10349.87
|66
|2000.09.07 03:43
|close
|18
|0.05
|0.87046
|0.00000
|0.88345
|-39.68
|10310.19
|67
|2000.09.07 03:43
|close
|17
|0.03
|0.87040
|0.00000
|0.88563
|-30.53
|10279.66
|68
|2000.09.07 03:44
|close
|16
|0.02
|0.87050
|0.00000
|0.88775
|-24.39
|10255.27
|69
|2000.09.07 03:44
|close
|15
|0.01
|0.87033
|0.00000
|0.88975
|-14.37
|10240.91
|70
|2000.09.07 03:48
|sell
|24
|0.01
|0.86990
|0.00000
|0.00000
|71
|2000.09.07 03:48
|modify
|24
|0.01
|0.86990
|0.00000
|0.86490
|72
|2000.09.07 08:01
|t/p
|24
|0.01
|0.86490
|0.00000
|0.86490
|5.00
|10245.91
|73
|2000.09.07 08:05
|buy
|25
|0.01
|0.86515
|0.00000
|0.00000
|74
|2000.09.07 08:05
|modify
|25
|0.01
|0.86515
|0.00000
|0.87015
|75
|2000.09.07 10:07
|t/p
|25
|0.01
|0.87015
|0.00000
|0.87015
|5.00
|10250.91
|76
|2000.09.07 10:38
|buy
|26
|0.01
|0.86895
|0.00000
|0.00000
|77
|2000.09.07 10:38
|modify
|26
|0.01
|0.86895
|0.00000
|0.87395
|78
|2000.09.07 11:02
|buy
|27
|0.02
|0.86695
|0.00000
|0.00000
|79
|2000.09.07 11:02
|modify
|27
|0.02
|0.86695
|0.00000
|0.87195
|80
|2000.09.07 12:58
|t/p
|27
|0.02
|0.87195
|0.00000
|0.87195
|10.00
|10260.91
|81
|2000.09.07 12:58
|close
|26
|0.01
|0.87220
|0.00000
|0.87395
|3.25
|10264.16
|82
|2000.09.07 13:26
|sell
|28
|0.01
|0.87130
|0.00000
|0.00000
|83
|2000.09.07 13:26
|modify
|28
|0.01
|0.87130
|0.00000
|0.86630
|84
|2000.09.07 15:44
|sell
|29
|0.02
|0.87341
|0.00000
|0.00000
|85
|2000.09.07 15:44
|modify
|29
|0.02
|0.87341
|0.00000
|0.86841
|86
|2000.09.07 15:46
|sell
|30
|0.03
|0.87561
|0.00000
|0.00000
|87
|2000.09.07 15:46
|modify
|30
|0.03
|0.87561
|0.00000
|0.87061
|88
|2000.09.08 05:27
|t/p
|30
|0.03
|0.87061
|0.00000
|0.87061
|14.87
|10279.03
|89
|2000.09.08 05:27
|close
|29
|0.02
|0.87050
|0.00000
|0.86841
|5.74
|10284.77
|90
|2000.09.08 05:27
|close
|28
|0.01
|0.87057
|0.00000
|0.86630
|0.69
|10285.45