Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.09.01 00:00 - 2000.09.29 21:36 (2000.09.01 - 2000.09.30)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test28694Ticks modelled132255Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit285.45Gross profit575.91Gross loss-290.46
Profit factor1.98Expected payoff9.52
Absolute drawdown671.37Maximal drawdown870.68 (8.54%)Relative drawdown8.54% (870.68)
Total trades30Short positions (won %)12 (66.67%)Long positions (won %)18 (44.44%)
Profit trades (% of total)16 (53.33%)Loss trades (% of total)14 (46.67%)
Largestprofit trade275.00loss trade-51.55
Averageprofit trade35.99loss trade-20.75
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)7 (44.55)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-238.19)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)285.89 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-238.19 (7)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses5
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.09.01 00:03sell10.010.890000.000000.00000
22000.09.01 00:03modify10.010.890000.000000.88500
32000.09.01 12:32sell20.020.892000.000000.00000
42000.09.01 12:32modify20.020.892000.000000.88700
52000.09.01 12:45sell30.030.894200.000000.00000
62000.09.01 12:45modify30.030.894200.000000.88920
72000.09.01 13:17sell40.050.896230.000000.00000
82000.09.01 13:17modify40.050.896230.000000.89123
92000.09.01 14:04sell50.080.898400.000000.00000
102000.09.01 14:04modify50.080.898400.000000.89340
112000.09.01 14:06sell60.130.900500.000000.00000
122000.09.01 14:06modify60.130.900500.000000.89550
132000.09.04 06:42sell70.210.902500.000000.00000
142000.09.04 06:42modify70.210.902500.000000.89750
152000.09.04 15:44t/p70.210.897500.000000.89750105.0010105.00
162000.09.04 15:44close60.130.897350.000000.8955040.4110145.41
172000.09.04 15:45close50.080.897250.000000.893408.8610154.27
182000.09.04 15:45close40.050.897200.000000.89123-5.0610149.21
192000.09.04 15:45close30.030.897150.000000.88920-8.9810140.23
202000.09.04 15:45close20.020.897400.000000.88700-10.8810129.35
212000.09.04 15:45close10.010.897650.000000.88500-7.6910121.66
222000.09.04 16:43buy80.010.897250.000000.00000
232000.09.04 16:43modify80.010.897250.000000.90225
242000.09.05 05:31buy90.020.895250.000000.00000
252000.09.05 05:31modify90.020.895250.000000.90025
262000.09.05 09:15buy100.030.893050.000000.00000
272000.09.05 09:15modify100.030.893050.000000.89805
282000.09.05 10:40buy110.050.890650.000000.00000
292000.09.05 10:40modify110.050.890650.000000.89565
302000.09.05 10:44buy120.080.888550.000000.00000
312000.09.05 10:44modify120.080.888550.000000.89355
322000.09.05 11:00buy130.130.886350.000000.00000
332000.09.05 11:00modify130.130.886350.000000.89135
342000.09.05 19:17t/p130.130.891350.000000.8913565.0010186.66
352000.09.05 19:17close120.080.891500.000000.8935523.6010210.26
362000.09.05 19:17close110.050.891170.000000.895652.6010212.86
372000.09.05 19:17close100.030.891210.000000.89805-5.5210207.34
382000.09.05 19:17close90.020.891250.000000.90025-8.0010199.34
392000.09.05 19:17close80.010.891090.000000.90225-6.1410193.20
402000.09.05 19:43sell140.010.890500.000000.00000
412000.09.05 19:43modify140.010.890500.000000.88550
422000.09.06 05:45t/p140.010.885500.000000.885504.9610198.16
432000.09.06 06:41buy150.010.884750.000000.00000
442000.09.06 06:41modify150.010.884750.000000.88975
452000.09.06 07:43buy160.020.882750.000000.00000
462000.09.06 07:43modify160.020.882750.000000.88775
472000.09.06 12:46buy170.030.880630.000000.00000
482000.09.06 12:46modify170.030.880630.000000.88563
492000.09.06 12:56buy180.050.878450.000000.00000
502000.09.06 12:56modify180.050.878450.000000.88345
512000.09.06 13:59buy190.080.876250.000000.00000
522000.09.06 13:59modify190.080.876250.000000.88125
532000.09.06 15:40buy200.130.874250.000000.00000
542000.09.06 15:40modify200.130.874250.000000.87925
552000.09.06 15:48buy210.210.872010.000000.00000
562000.09.06 15:48modify210.210.872010.000000.87701
572000.09.06 15:51buy220.340.869870.000000.00000
582000.09.06 15:51modify220.340.869870.000000.87487
592000.09.07 00:54buy230.550.864950.000000.00000
602000.09.07 00:54modify230.550.864950.000000.86995
612000.09.07 03:43t/p230.550.869950.000000.86995275.0010473.16
622000.09.07 03:43close220.340.869990.000000.874875.9410479.09
632000.09.07 03:43close210.210.870350.000000.87701-33.7110445.38
642000.09.07 03:43close200.130.870230.000000.87925-51.5510393.83
652000.09.07 03:43close190.080.870700.000000.88125-43.9610349.87
662000.09.07 03:43close180.050.870460.000000.88345-39.6810310.19
672000.09.07 03:43close170.030.870400.000000.88563-30.5310279.66
682000.09.07 03:44close160.020.870500.000000.88775-24.3910255.27
692000.09.07 03:44close150.010.870330.000000.88975-14.3710240.91
702000.09.07 03:48sell240.010.869900.000000.00000
712000.09.07 03:48modify240.010.869900.000000.86490
722000.09.07 08:01t/p240.010.864900.000000.864905.0010245.91
732000.09.07 08:05buy250.010.865150.000000.00000
742000.09.07 08:05modify250.010.865150.000000.87015
752000.09.07 10:07t/p250.010.870150.000000.870155.0010250.91
762000.09.07 10:38buy260.010.868950.000000.00000
772000.09.07 10:38modify260.010.868950.000000.87395
782000.09.07 11:02buy270.020.866950.000000.00000
792000.09.07 11:02modify270.020.866950.000000.87195
802000.09.07 12:58t/p270.020.871950.000000.8719510.0010260.91
812000.09.07 12:58close260.010.872200.000000.873953.2510264.16
822000.09.07 13:26sell280.010.871300.000000.00000
832000.09.07 13:26modify280.010.871300.000000.86630
842000.09.07 15:44sell290.020.873410.000000.00000
852000.09.07 15:44modify290.020.873410.000000.86841
862000.09.07 15:46sell300.030.875610.000000.00000
872000.09.07 15:46modify300.030.875610.000000.87061
882000.09.08 05:27t/p300.030.870610.000000.8706114.8710279.03
892000.09.08 05:27close290.020.870500.000000.868415.7410284.77
902000.09.08 05:27close280.010.870570.000000.866300.6910285.45