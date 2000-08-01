|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.08.01 00:02 - 2000.08.30 23:59 (2000.08.01 - 2000.08.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|28101
|Ticks modelled
|119698
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|166.42
|Gross profit
|216.71
|Gross loss
|-50.29
|Profit factor
|4.31
|Expected payoff
|11.89
|Absolute drawdown
|206.92
|Maximal drawdown
|274.15 (2.72%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.72% (274.15)
|Total trades
|14
|Short positions (won %)
|2 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (41.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|105.00
|loss trade
|-12.19
|Average
|profit trade
|30.96
|loss trade
|-7.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (155.72)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-38.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|155.72 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-38.72 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.08.01 00:45
|sell
|1
|0.01
|0.92770
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.08.01 00:45
|modify
|1
|0.01
|0.92770
|0.00000
|0.92270
|3
|2000.08.01 15:43
|t/p
|1
|0.01
|0.92270
|0.00000
|0.92270
|5.00
|10005.00
|4
|2000.08.01 16:15
|buy
|2
|0.01
|0.92315
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5
|2000.08.01 16:15
|modify
|2
|0.01
|0.92315
|0.00000
|0.92815
|6
|2000.08.01 17:43
|buy
|3
|0.02
|0.92105
|0.00000
|0.00000
|7
|2000.08.01 17:43
|modify
|3
|0.02
|0.92105
|0.00000
|0.92605
|8
|2000.08.01 17:57
|buy
|4
|0.03
|0.91905
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9
|2000.08.01 17:57
|modify
|4
|0.03
|0.91905
|0.00000
|0.92405
|10
|2000.08.01 19:25
|buy
|5
|0.05
|0.91545
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11
|2000.08.01 19:25
|modify
|5
|0.05
|0.91545
|0.00000
|0.92045
|12
|2000.08.01 20:14
|buy
|6
|0.08
|0.91345
|0.00000
|0.00000
|13
|2000.08.01 20:14
|modify
|6
|0.08
|0.91345
|0.00000
|0.91845
|14
|2000.08.02 07:31
|t/p
|6
|0.08
|0.91845
|0.00000
|0.91845
|40.15
|10045.15
|15
|2000.08.02 07:31
|close
|5
|0.05
|0.91860
|0.00000
|0.92045
|15.84
|10060.99
|16
|2000.08.02 07:31
|close
|4
|0.03
|0.91844
|0.00000
|0.92405
|-1.78
|10059.21
|17
|2000.08.02 07:31
|close
|3
|0.02
|0.91850
|0.00000
|0.92605
|-5.06
|10054.15
|18
|2000.08.02 07:32
|close
|2
|0.01
|0.91840
|0.00000
|0.92815
|-4.73
|10049.42
|19
|2000.08.02 08:14
|sell
|7
|0.01
|0.91880
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2000.08.02 08:14
|modify
|7
|0.01
|0.91880
|0.00000
|0.91380
|21
|2000.08.02 12:22
|t/p
|7
|0.01
|0.91380
|0.00000
|0.91380
|5.00
|10054.42
|22
|2000.08.02 12:34
|buy
|8
|0.01
|0.91485
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|2000.08.02 12:34
|modify
|8
|0.01
|0.91485
|0.00000
|0.91985
|24
|2000.08.02 13:37
|buy
|9
|0.02
|0.91265
|0.00000
|0.00000
|25
|2000.08.02 13:37
|modify
|9
|0.02
|0.91265
|0.00000
|0.91765
|26
|2000.08.03 08:23
|buy
|10
|0.03
|0.91065
|0.00000
|0.00000
|27
|2000.08.03 08:23
|modify
|10
|0.03
|0.91065
|0.00000
|0.91565
|28
|2000.08.03 09:57
|buy
|11
|0.05
|0.90835
|0.00000
|0.00000
|29
|2000.08.03 09:57
|modify
|11
|0.05
|0.90835
|0.00000
|0.91335
|30
|2000.08.03 10:36
|buy
|12
|0.08
|0.90615
|0.00000
|0.00000
|31
|2000.08.03 10:36
|modify
|12
|0.08
|0.90615
|0.00000
|0.91115
|32
|2000.08.03 10:41
|buy
|13
|0.13
|0.90385
|0.00000
|0.00000
|33
|2000.08.03 10:41
|modify
|13
|0.13
|0.90385
|0.00000
|0.90885
|34
|2000.08.03 10:48
|buy
|14
|0.21
|0.90180
|0.00000
|0.00000
|35
|2000.08.03 10:48
|modify
|14
|0.21
|0.90180
|0.00000
|0.90680
|36
|2000.08.03 18:18
|t/p
|14
|0.21
|0.90680
|0.00000
|0.90680
|105.00
|10159.42
|37
|2000.08.03 18:18
|close
|13
|0.13
|0.90693
|0.00000
|0.90885
|40.04
|10199.46
|38
|2000.08.03 18:18
|close
|12
|0.08
|0.90686
|0.00000
|0.91115
|5.68
|10205.14
|39
|2000.08.03 18:18
|close
|11
|0.05
|0.90700
|0.00000
|0.91335
|-6.75
|10198.39
|40
|2000.08.03 18:18
|close
|10
|0.03
|0.90679
|0.00000
|0.91565
|-11.58
|10186.81
|41
|2000.08.03 18:18
|close
|9
|0.02
|0.90650
|0.00000
|0.91765
|-12.19
|10174.62
|42
|2000.08.03 18:19
|close
|8
|0.01
|0.90660
|0.00000
|0.91985
|-8.20
|10166.42