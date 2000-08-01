Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.08.01 00:02 - 2000.08.30 23:59 (2000.08.01 - 2000.08.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test28101Ticks modelled119698Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit166.42Gross profit216.71Gross loss-50.29
Profit factor4.31Expected payoff11.89
Absolute drawdown206.92Maximal drawdown274.15 (2.72%)Relative drawdown2.72% (274.15)
Total trades14Short positions (won %)2 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (41.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)7 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade105.00loss trade-12.19
Averageprofit trade30.96loss trade-7.18
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (155.72)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-38.72)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)155.72 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-38.72 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.08.01 00:45sell10.010.927700.000000.00000
22000.08.01 00:45modify10.010.927700.000000.92270
32000.08.01 15:43t/p10.010.922700.000000.922705.0010005.00
42000.08.01 16:15buy20.010.923150.000000.00000
52000.08.01 16:15modify20.010.923150.000000.92815
62000.08.01 17:43buy30.020.921050.000000.00000
72000.08.01 17:43modify30.020.921050.000000.92605
82000.08.01 17:57buy40.030.919050.000000.00000
92000.08.01 17:57modify40.030.919050.000000.92405
102000.08.01 19:25buy50.050.915450.000000.00000
112000.08.01 19:25modify50.050.915450.000000.92045
122000.08.01 20:14buy60.080.913450.000000.00000
132000.08.01 20:14modify60.080.913450.000000.91845
142000.08.02 07:31t/p60.080.918450.000000.9184540.1510045.15
152000.08.02 07:31close50.050.918600.000000.9204515.8410060.99
162000.08.02 07:31close40.030.918440.000000.92405-1.7810059.21
172000.08.02 07:31close30.020.918500.000000.92605-5.0610054.15
182000.08.02 07:32close20.010.918400.000000.92815-4.7310049.42
192000.08.02 08:14sell70.010.918800.000000.00000
202000.08.02 08:14modify70.010.918800.000000.91380
212000.08.02 12:22t/p70.010.913800.000000.913805.0010054.42
222000.08.02 12:34buy80.010.914850.000000.00000
232000.08.02 12:34modify80.010.914850.000000.91985
242000.08.02 13:37buy90.020.912650.000000.00000
252000.08.02 13:37modify90.020.912650.000000.91765
262000.08.03 08:23buy100.030.910650.000000.00000
272000.08.03 08:23modify100.030.910650.000000.91565
282000.08.03 09:57buy110.050.908350.000000.00000
292000.08.03 09:57modify110.050.908350.000000.91335
302000.08.03 10:36buy120.080.906150.000000.00000
312000.08.03 10:36modify120.080.906150.000000.91115
322000.08.03 10:41buy130.130.903850.000000.00000
332000.08.03 10:41modify130.130.903850.000000.90885
342000.08.03 10:48buy140.210.901800.000000.00000
352000.08.03 10:48modify140.210.901800.000000.90680
362000.08.03 18:18t/p140.210.906800.000000.90680105.0010159.42
372000.08.03 18:18close130.130.906930.000000.9088540.0410199.46
382000.08.03 18:18close120.080.906860.000000.911155.6810205.14
392000.08.03 18:18close110.050.907000.000000.91335-6.7510198.39
402000.08.03 18:18close100.030.906790.000000.91565-11.5810186.81
412000.08.03 18:18close90.020.906500.000000.91765-12.1910174.62
422000.08.03 18:19close80.010.906600.000000.91985-8.2010166.42