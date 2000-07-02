Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.07.02 22:08 - 2000.07.30 23:58 (2000.07.01 - 2000.07.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test26239Ticks modelled113989Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit128.32Gross profit131.17Gross loss-2.85
Profit factor46.04Expected payoff7.55
Absolute drawdown17.11Maximal drawdown66.00 (0.65%)Relative drawdown0.65% (66.00)
Total trades17Short positions (won %)8 (87.50%)Long positions (won %)9 (88.89%)
Profit trades (% of total)15 (88.24%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (11.76%)
Largestprofit trade25.00loss trade-1.63
Averageprofit trade8.74loss trade-1.42
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)7 (61.30)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-1.63)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)61.30 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1.63 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.07.02 23:43sell10.010.952500.000000.00000
22000.07.02 23:43modify10.010.952500.000000.94750
32000.07.03 01:25sell20.020.954500.000000.00000
42000.07.03 01:25modify20.020.954500.000000.94950
52000.07.03 10:25t/p20.020.949500.000000.9495010.0010010.00
62000.07.03 10:25close10.010.949450.000000.947503.0110013.01
72000.07.03 10:44buy30.010.949450.000000.00000
82000.07.03 10:44modify30.010.949450.000000.95445
92000.07.04 02:02buy40.020.947450.000000.00000
102000.07.04 02:02modify40.020.947450.000000.95245
112000.07.04 18:10t/p40.020.952450.000000.9524510.0010023.01
122000.07.04 18:10close30.010.952460.000000.954453.0310026.04
132000.07.04 18:19sell50.010.952000.000000.00000
142000.07.04 18:19modify50.010.952000.000000.94700
152000.07.05 06:22sell60.020.954000.000000.00000
162000.07.05 06:22modify60.020.954000.000000.94900
172000.07.05 09:59sell70.030.956100.000000.00000
182000.07.05 09:59modify70.030.956100.000000.95110
192000.07.06 07:29sell80.050.958200.000000.00000
202000.07.06 07:29modify80.050.958200.000000.95320
212000.07.06 15:31t/p80.050.953200.000000.9532025.0010051.04
222000.07.06 15:31close70.030.953170.000000.951108.4110059.45
232000.07.06 15:31close60.020.952950.000000.949001.8510061.30
242000.07.06 15:31close50.010.953050.000000.94700-1.2210060.08
252000.07.06 15:36buy90.010.954050.000000.00000
262000.07.06 15:36modify90.010.954050.000000.95905
272000.07.06 15:44buy100.020.951950.000000.00000
282000.07.06 15:44modify100.020.951950.000000.95695
292000.07.06 22:54buy110.030.949850.000000.00000
302000.07.06 22:54modify110.030.949850.000000.95485
312000.07.07 06:13buy120.050.947750.000000.00000
322000.07.07 06:13modify120.050.947750.000000.95275
332000.07.07 13:19t/p120.050.952750.000000.9527525.0010085.08
342000.07.07 13:19close110.030.952800.000000.954858.9010093.98
352000.07.07 13:19close100.020.952600.000000.956951.3410095.32
362000.07.07 13:19close90.010.952400.000000.95905-1.6310093.69
372000.07.07 14:40buy130.010.950550.000000.00000
382000.07.07 14:40modify130.010.950550.000000.95555
392000.07.07 15:03buy140.020.948550.000000.00000
402000.07.07 15:03modify140.020.948550.000000.95355
412000.07.07 18:58buy150.030.946500.000000.00000
422000.07.07 18:58modify150.030.946500.000000.95150
432000.07.10 05:06t/p150.030.951500.000000.9515015.0510108.74
442000.07.10 05:06close140.020.951500.000000.953555.9410114.68
452000.07.10 05:06close130.010.951300.000000.955550.7710115.45
462000.07.10 06:08sell160.010.953200.000000.00000
472000.07.10 06:08modify160.010.953200.000000.94820
482000.07.10 19:27sell170.020.955300.000000.00000
492000.07.10 19:27modify170.020.955300.000000.95030
502000.07.11 14:48t/p170.020.950300.000000.950309.9210125.36
512000.07.11 14:48close160.010.950200.000000.948202.9610128.32