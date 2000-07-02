|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.07.02 22:08 - 2000.07.30 23:58 (2000.07.01 - 2000.07.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|26239
|Ticks modelled
|113989
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|128.32
|Gross profit
|131.17
|Gross loss
|-2.85
|Profit factor
|46.04
|Expected payoff
|7.55
|Absolute drawdown
|17.11
|Maximal drawdown
|66.00 (0.65%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.65% (66.00)
|Total trades
|17
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (87.50%)
|Long positions (won %)
|9 (88.89%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|25.00
|loss trade
|-1.63
|Average
|profit trade
|8.74
|loss trade
|-1.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (61.30)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-1.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|61.30 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1.63 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.07.02 23:43
|sell
|1
|0.01
|0.95250
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.07.02 23:43
|modify
|1
|0.01
|0.95250
|0.00000
|0.94750
|3
|2000.07.03 01:25
|sell
|2
|0.02
|0.95450
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2000.07.03 01:25
|modify
|2
|0.02
|0.95450
|0.00000
|0.94950
|5
|2000.07.03 10:25
|t/p
|2
|0.02
|0.94950
|0.00000
|0.94950
|10.00
|10010.00
|6
|2000.07.03 10:25
|close
|1
|0.01
|0.94945
|0.00000
|0.94750
|3.01
|10013.01
|7
|2000.07.03 10:44
|buy
|3
|0.01
|0.94945
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|2000.07.03 10:44
|modify
|3
|0.01
|0.94945
|0.00000
|0.95445
|9
|2000.07.04 02:02
|buy
|4
|0.02
|0.94745
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10
|2000.07.04 02:02
|modify
|4
|0.02
|0.94745
|0.00000
|0.95245
|11
|2000.07.04 18:10
|t/p
|4
|0.02
|0.95245
|0.00000
|0.95245
|10.00
|10023.01
|12
|2000.07.04 18:10
|close
|3
|0.01
|0.95246
|0.00000
|0.95445
|3.03
|10026.04
|13
|2000.07.04 18:19
|sell
|5
|0.01
|0.95200
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|2000.07.04 18:19
|modify
|5
|0.01
|0.95200
|0.00000
|0.94700
|15
|2000.07.05 06:22
|sell
|6
|0.02
|0.95400
|0.00000
|0.00000
|16
|2000.07.05 06:22
|modify
|6
|0.02
|0.95400
|0.00000
|0.94900
|17
|2000.07.05 09:59
|sell
|7
|0.03
|0.95610
|0.00000
|0.00000
|18
|2000.07.05 09:59
|modify
|7
|0.03
|0.95610
|0.00000
|0.95110
|19
|2000.07.06 07:29
|sell
|8
|0.05
|0.95820
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2000.07.06 07:29
|modify
|8
|0.05
|0.95820
|0.00000
|0.95320
|21
|2000.07.06 15:31
|t/p
|8
|0.05
|0.95320
|0.00000
|0.95320
|25.00
|10051.04
|22
|2000.07.06 15:31
|close
|7
|0.03
|0.95317
|0.00000
|0.95110
|8.41
|10059.45
|23
|2000.07.06 15:31
|close
|6
|0.02
|0.95295
|0.00000
|0.94900
|1.85
|10061.30
|24
|2000.07.06 15:31
|close
|5
|0.01
|0.95305
|0.00000
|0.94700
|-1.22
|10060.08
|25
|2000.07.06 15:36
|buy
|9
|0.01
|0.95405
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|2000.07.06 15:36
|modify
|9
|0.01
|0.95405
|0.00000
|0.95905
|27
|2000.07.06 15:44
|buy
|10
|0.02
|0.95195
|0.00000
|0.00000
|28
|2000.07.06 15:44
|modify
|10
|0.02
|0.95195
|0.00000
|0.95695
|29
|2000.07.06 22:54
|buy
|11
|0.03
|0.94985
|0.00000
|0.00000
|30
|2000.07.06 22:54
|modify
|11
|0.03
|0.94985
|0.00000
|0.95485
|31
|2000.07.07 06:13
|buy
|12
|0.05
|0.94775
|0.00000
|0.00000
|32
|2000.07.07 06:13
|modify
|12
|0.05
|0.94775
|0.00000
|0.95275
|33
|2000.07.07 13:19
|t/p
|12
|0.05
|0.95275
|0.00000
|0.95275
|25.00
|10085.08
|34
|2000.07.07 13:19
|close
|11
|0.03
|0.95280
|0.00000
|0.95485
|8.90
|10093.98
|35
|2000.07.07 13:19
|close
|10
|0.02
|0.95260
|0.00000
|0.95695
|1.34
|10095.32
|36
|2000.07.07 13:19
|close
|9
|0.01
|0.95240
|0.00000
|0.95905
|-1.63
|10093.69
|37
|2000.07.07 14:40
|buy
|13
|0.01
|0.95055
|0.00000
|0.00000
|38
|2000.07.07 14:40
|modify
|13
|0.01
|0.95055
|0.00000
|0.95555
|39
|2000.07.07 15:03
|buy
|14
|0.02
|0.94855
|0.00000
|0.00000
|40
|2000.07.07 15:03
|modify
|14
|0.02
|0.94855
|0.00000
|0.95355
|41
|2000.07.07 18:58
|buy
|15
|0.03
|0.94650
|0.00000
|0.00000
|42
|2000.07.07 18:58
|modify
|15
|0.03
|0.94650
|0.00000
|0.95150
|43
|2000.07.10 05:06
|t/p
|15
|0.03
|0.95150
|0.00000
|0.95150
|15.05
|10108.74
|44
|2000.07.10 05:06
|close
|14
|0.02
|0.95150
|0.00000
|0.95355
|5.94
|10114.68
|45
|2000.07.10 05:06
|close
|13
|0.01
|0.95130
|0.00000
|0.95555
|0.77
|10115.45
|46
|2000.07.10 06:08
|sell
|16
|0.01
|0.95320
|0.00000
|0.00000
|47
|2000.07.10 06:08
|modify
|16
|0.01
|0.95320
|0.00000
|0.94820
|48
|2000.07.10 19:27
|sell
|17
|0.02
|0.95530
|0.00000
|0.00000
|49
|2000.07.10 19:27
|modify
|17
|0.02
|0.95530
|0.00000
|0.95030
|50
|2000.07.11 14:48
|t/p
|17
|0.02
|0.95030
|0.00000
|0.95030
|9.92
|10125.36
|51
|2000.07.11 14:48
|close
|16
|0.01
|0.95020
|0.00000
|0.94820
|2.96
|10128.32