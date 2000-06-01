Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.06.01 00:00 - 2000.06.29 23:59 (2000.06.01 - 2000.06.30)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test27964Ticks modelled120363Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit750.75Gross profit1053.04Gross loss-302.29
Profit factor3.48Expected payoff16.68
Absolute drawdown927.15Maximal drawdown943.71 (9.42%)Relative drawdown9.42% (943.71)
Total trades45Short positions (won %)34 (52.94%)Long positions (won %)11 (81.82%)
Profit trades (% of total)27 (60.00%)Loss trades (% of total)18 (40.00%)
Largestprofit trade450.00loss trade-51.35
Averageprofit trade39.00loss trade-16.79
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)11 (110.98)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-237.65)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)623.59 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-237.65 (7)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.06.01 00:48sell10.010.936400.000000.00000
22000.06.01 00:48modify10.010.936400.000000.93140
32000.06.01 13:14t/p10.010.931400.000000.931405.0010005.00
42000.06.01 13:58sell20.010.930500.000000.00000
52000.06.01 13:58modify20.010.930500.000000.92550
62000.06.01 14:35sell30.020.932570.000000.00000
72000.06.01 14:35modify30.020.932570.000000.92757
82000.06.02 06:23sell40.030.934600.000000.00000
92000.06.02 06:23modify40.030.934600.000000.92960
102000.06.02 06:35sell50.050.936700.000000.00000
112000.06.02 06:35modify50.050.936700.000000.93170
122000.06.02 12:37sell60.080.938730.000000.00000
132000.06.02 12:37modify60.080.938730.000000.93373
142000.06.02 12:40sell70.130.940800.000000.00000
152000.06.02 12:40modify70.130.940800.000000.93580
162000.06.02 12:41sell80.210.942800.000000.00000
172000.06.02 12:41modify80.210.942800.000000.93780
182000.06.02 12:49sell90.340.944900.000000.00000
192000.06.02 12:49modify90.340.944900.000000.93990
202000.06.02 13:06sell100.550.947000.000000.00000
212000.06.02 13:06modify100.550.947000.000000.94200
222000.06.02 14:02sell110.900.949400.000000.00000
232000.06.02 14:02modify110.900.949400.000000.94440
242000.06.02 14:59t/p110.900.944400.000000.94440450.0010455.00
252000.06.02 14:59close100.550.944250.000000.94200151.2510606.25
262000.06.02 14:59close90.340.944390.000000.9399017.3410623.59
272000.06.02 14:59close80.210.944550.000000.93780-36.7510586.84
282000.06.02 15:00close70.130.944750.000000.93580-51.3510535.49
292000.06.02 15:00close60.080.944450.000000.93373-45.7610489.73
302000.06.02 15:00close50.050.944150.000000.93170-37.2510452.48
312000.06.02 15:00close40.030.944300.000000.92960-29.1010423.38
322000.06.02 15:00close30.020.944450.000000.92757-23.8410399.54
332000.06.02 15:01close20.010.944050.000000.92550-13.5910385.94
342000.06.02 15:27buy120.010.943950.000000.00000
352000.06.02 15:27modify120.010.943950.000000.94895
362000.06.02 16:12buy130.020.941950.000000.00000
372000.06.02 16:12modify130.020.941950.000000.94695
382000.06.05 15:26t/p130.020.946950.000000.9469510.0410395.98
392000.06.05 15:26close120.010.947140.000000.948953.2110399.19
402000.06.05 16:16buy140.010.947150.000000.00000
412000.06.05 16:16modify140.010.947150.000000.95215
422000.06.06 10:03buy150.020.945150.000000.00000
432000.06.06 10:03modify150.020.945150.000000.95015
442000.06.06 12:32t/p150.020.950150.000000.9501510.0010409.19
452000.06.06 12:32close140.010.950180.000000.952153.0510412.24
462000.06.06 13:40sell160.010.955900.000000.00000
472000.06.06 13:40modify160.010.955900.000000.95090
482000.06.06 13:47sell170.020.958050.000000.00000
492000.06.06 13:47modify170.020.958050.000000.95305
502000.06.07 08:25sell180.030.960300.000000.00000
512000.06.07 08:25modify180.030.960300.000000.95530
522000.06.07 11:29t/p180.030.955300.000000.9553015.0010427.24
532000.06.07 11:29close170.020.955250.000000.953055.5210432.75
542000.06.07 11:29close160.010.955400.000000.950900.4610433.21
552000.06.07 11:34buy190.010.955650.000000.00000
562000.06.07 11:34modify190.010.955650.000000.96065
572000.06.07 15:40t/p190.010.960650.000000.960655.0010438.21
582000.06.07 16:37sell200.010.961600.000000.00000
592000.06.07 16:37modify200.010.961600.000000.95660
602000.06.08 11:47sell210.020.963680.000000.00000
612000.06.08 11:47modify210.020.963680.000000.95868
622000.06.08 11:47sell220.030.965700.000000.00000
632000.06.08 11:47modify220.030.965700.000000.96070
642000.06.08 12:04sell230.050.967900.000000.00000
652000.06.08 12:04modify230.050.967900.000000.96290
662000.06.08 12:08sell240.080.970000.000000.00000
672000.06.08 12:08modify240.080.970000.000000.96500
682000.06.08 12:51t/p240.080.965000.000000.9650040.0010478.21
692000.06.08 12:51close230.050.964710.000000.9629015.9510494.16
702000.06.08 12:51close220.030.964780.000000.960702.7610496.92
712000.06.08 12:51close210.020.964650.000000.95868-1.9410494.98
722000.06.08 12:51close200.010.964970.000000.95660-3.5010491.49
732000.06.08 16:18sell250.010.955100.000000.00000
742000.06.08 16:18modify250.010.955100.000000.95010
752000.06.08 16:53sell260.020.957200.000000.00000
762000.06.08 16:53modify260.020.957200.000000.95220
772000.06.09 12:01t/p260.020.952200.000000.952209.9210501.40
782000.06.09 12:01close250.010.951850.000000.950103.2110504.61
792000.06.09 13:50buy270.010.949550.000000.00000
802000.06.09 13:50modify270.010.949550.000000.95455
812000.06.12 09:45t/p270.010.954550.000000.954555.0210509.63
822000.06.12 09:45sell280.010.954720.000000.00000
832000.06.12 09:45modify280.010.954720.000000.94972
842000.06.13 06:40sell290.020.956730.000000.00000
852000.06.13 06:40modify290.020.956730.000000.95173
862000.06.13 06:44sell300.030.958800.000000.00000
872000.06.13 06:44modify300.030.958800.000000.95380
882000.06.13 12:39sell310.050.960950.000000.00000
892000.06.13 12:39modify310.050.960950.000000.95595
902000.06.14 05:31sell320.080.963050.000000.00000
912000.06.14 05:31modify320.080.963050.000000.95805
922000.06.14 07:18sell330.130.965150.000000.00000
932000.06.14 07:18modify330.130.965150.000000.96015
942000.06.14 13:04t/p330.130.960150.000000.9601565.0010574.63
952000.06.14 13:04close320.080.960150.000000.9580523.2010597.83
962000.06.14 13:04close310.050.960510.000000.955951.9910599.82
972000.06.14 13:04close300.030.960440.000000.95380-5.0510594.77
982000.06.14 13:04close290.020.960730.000000.95173-8.0810586.69
992000.06.14 13:04close280.010.960660.000000.94972-6.0210580.67
1002000.06.14 13:37buy340.010.959650.000000.00000
1012000.06.14 13:37modify340.010.959650.000000.96465
1022000.06.14 14:54buy350.020.957630.000000.00000
1032000.06.14 14:54modify350.020.957630.000000.96263
1042000.06.15 07:14buy360.030.955550.000000.00000
1052000.06.15 07:14modify360.030.955550.000000.96055
1062000.06.15 08:39buy370.050.953550.000000.00000
1072000.06.15 08:39modify370.050.953550.000000.95855
1082000.06.15 09:19buy380.080.951250.000000.00000
1092000.06.15 09:19modify380.080.951250.000000.95625
1102000.06.16 09:23t/p380.080.956250.000000.9562540.1510620.81
1112000.06.16 09:23close370.050.956250.000000.9585513.5910634.40
1122000.06.16 09:23close360.030.956160.000000.960551.8810636.29
1132000.06.16 09:23close350.020.956530.000000.96263-2.0510634.23
1142000.06.16 09:23close340.010.956440.000000.96465-3.1410631.09
1152000.06.16 09:45sell390.010.956400.000000.00000
1162000.06.16 09:45modify390.010.956400.000000.95140
1172000.06.16 10:09sell400.020.958500.000000.00000
1182000.06.16 10:09modify400.020.958500.000000.95350
1192000.06.16 14:04sell410.030.960500.000000.00000
1202000.06.16 14:04modify410.030.960500.000000.95550
1212000.06.16 15:19sell420.050.962500.000000.00000
1222000.06.16 15:19modify420.050.962500.000000.95750
1232000.06.16 15:22sell430.080.964650.000000.00000
1242000.06.16 15:22modify430.080.964650.000000.95965
1252000.06.19 05:07sell440.130.966870.000000.00000
1262000.06.19 05:07modify440.130.966870.000000.96187
1272000.06.19 07:44sell450.210.968900.000000.00000
1282000.06.19 07:44modify450.210.968900.000000.96390
1292000.06.19 08:58t/p450.210.963900.000000.96390105.0010736.09
1302000.06.19 08:58close440.130.963620.000000.9618742.2510778.34
1312000.06.19 08:58close430.080.963700.000000.959657.2610785.61
1322000.06.19 08:58close420.050.963550.000000.95750-5.4610780.15
1332000.06.19 08:58close410.030.963910.000000.95550-10.3610769.79
1342000.06.19 08:58close400.020.964130.000000.95350-11.3410758.45
1352000.06.19 08:58close390.010.964060.000000.95140-7.7010750.75