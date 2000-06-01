|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.06.01 00:00 - 2000.06.29 23:59 (2000.06.01 - 2000.06.30)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|27964
|Ticks modelled
|120363
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|750.75
|Gross profit
|1053.04
|Gross loss
|-302.29
|Profit factor
|3.48
|Expected payoff
|16.68
|Absolute drawdown
|927.15
|Maximal drawdown
|943.71 (9.42%)
|Relative drawdown
|9.42% (943.71)
|Total trades
|45
|Short positions (won %)
|34 (52.94%)
|Long positions (won %)
|11 (81.82%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|27 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|18 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|450.00
|loss trade
|-51.35
|Average
|profit trade
|39.00
|loss trade
|-16.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (110.98)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-237.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|623.59 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-237.65 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.06.01 00:48
|sell
|1
|0.01
|0.93640
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.06.01 00:48
|modify
|1
|0.01
|0.93640
|0.00000
|0.93140
|3
|2000.06.01 13:14
|t/p
|1
|0.01
|0.93140
|0.00000
|0.93140
|5.00
|10005.00
|4
|2000.06.01 13:58
|sell
|2
|0.01
|0.93050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5
|2000.06.01 13:58
|modify
|2
|0.01
|0.93050
|0.00000
|0.92550
|6
|2000.06.01 14:35
|sell
|3
|0.02
|0.93257
|0.00000
|0.00000
|7
|2000.06.01 14:35
|modify
|3
|0.02
|0.93257
|0.00000
|0.92757
|8
|2000.06.02 06:23
|sell
|4
|0.03
|0.93460
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9
|2000.06.02 06:23
|modify
|4
|0.03
|0.93460
|0.00000
|0.92960
|10
|2000.06.02 06:35
|sell
|5
|0.05
|0.93670
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11
|2000.06.02 06:35
|modify
|5
|0.05
|0.93670
|0.00000
|0.93170
|12
|2000.06.02 12:37
|sell
|6
|0.08
|0.93873
|0.00000
|0.00000
|13
|2000.06.02 12:37
|modify
|6
|0.08
|0.93873
|0.00000
|0.93373
|14
|2000.06.02 12:40
|sell
|7
|0.13
|0.94080
|0.00000
|0.00000
|15
|2000.06.02 12:40
|modify
|7
|0.13
|0.94080
|0.00000
|0.93580
|16
|2000.06.02 12:41
|sell
|8
|0.21
|0.94280
|0.00000
|0.00000
|17
|2000.06.02 12:41
|modify
|8
|0.21
|0.94280
|0.00000
|0.93780
|18
|2000.06.02 12:49
|sell
|9
|0.34
|0.94490
|0.00000
|0.00000
|19
|2000.06.02 12:49
|modify
|9
|0.34
|0.94490
|0.00000
|0.93990
|20
|2000.06.02 13:06
|sell
|10
|0.55
|0.94700
|0.00000
|0.00000
|21
|2000.06.02 13:06
|modify
|10
|0.55
|0.94700
|0.00000
|0.94200
|22
|2000.06.02 14:02
|sell
|11
|0.90
|0.94940
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|2000.06.02 14:02
|modify
|11
|0.90
|0.94940
|0.00000
|0.94440
|24
|2000.06.02 14:59
|t/p
|11
|0.90
|0.94440
|0.00000
|0.94440
|450.00
|10455.00
|25
|2000.06.02 14:59
|close
|10
|0.55
|0.94425
|0.00000
|0.94200
|151.25
|10606.25
|26
|2000.06.02 14:59
|close
|9
|0.34
|0.94439
|0.00000
|0.93990
|17.34
|10623.59
|27
|2000.06.02 14:59
|close
|8
|0.21
|0.94455
|0.00000
|0.93780
|-36.75
|10586.84
|28
|2000.06.02 15:00
|close
|7
|0.13
|0.94475
|0.00000
|0.93580
|-51.35
|10535.49
|29
|2000.06.02 15:00
|close
|6
|0.08
|0.94445
|0.00000
|0.93373
|-45.76
|10489.73
|30
|2000.06.02 15:00
|close
|5
|0.05
|0.94415
|0.00000
|0.93170
|-37.25
|10452.48
|31
|2000.06.02 15:00
|close
|4
|0.03
|0.94430
|0.00000
|0.92960
|-29.10
|10423.38
|32
|2000.06.02 15:00
|close
|3
|0.02
|0.94445
|0.00000
|0.92757
|-23.84
|10399.54
|33
|2000.06.02 15:01
|close
|2
|0.01
|0.94405
|0.00000
|0.92550
|-13.59
|10385.94
|34
|2000.06.02 15:27
|buy
|12
|0.01
|0.94395
|0.00000
|0.00000
|35
|2000.06.02 15:27
|modify
|12
|0.01
|0.94395
|0.00000
|0.94895
|36
|2000.06.02 16:12
|buy
|13
|0.02
|0.94195
|0.00000
|0.00000
|37
|2000.06.02 16:12
|modify
|13
|0.02
|0.94195
|0.00000
|0.94695
|38
|2000.06.05 15:26
|t/p
|13
|0.02
|0.94695
|0.00000
|0.94695
|10.04
|10395.98
|39
|2000.06.05 15:26
|close
|12
|0.01
|0.94714
|0.00000
|0.94895
|3.21
|10399.19
|40
|2000.06.05 16:16
|buy
|14
|0.01
|0.94715
|0.00000
|0.00000
|41
|2000.06.05 16:16
|modify
|14
|0.01
|0.94715
|0.00000
|0.95215
|42
|2000.06.06 10:03
|buy
|15
|0.02
|0.94515
|0.00000
|0.00000
|43
|2000.06.06 10:03
|modify
|15
|0.02
|0.94515
|0.00000
|0.95015
|44
|2000.06.06 12:32
|t/p
|15
|0.02
|0.95015
|0.00000
|0.95015
|10.00
|10409.19
|45
|2000.06.06 12:32
|close
|14
|0.01
|0.95018
|0.00000
|0.95215
|3.05
|10412.24
|46
|2000.06.06 13:40
|sell
|16
|0.01
|0.95590
|0.00000
|0.00000
|47
|2000.06.06 13:40
|modify
|16
|0.01
|0.95590
|0.00000
|0.95090
|48
|2000.06.06 13:47
|sell
|17
|0.02
|0.95805
|0.00000
|0.00000
|49
|2000.06.06 13:47
|modify
|17
|0.02
|0.95805
|0.00000
|0.95305
|50
|2000.06.07 08:25
|sell
|18
|0.03
|0.96030
|0.00000
|0.00000
|51
|2000.06.07 08:25
|modify
|18
|0.03
|0.96030
|0.00000
|0.95530
|52
|2000.06.07 11:29
|t/p
|18
|0.03
|0.95530
|0.00000
|0.95530
|15.00
|10427.24
|53
|2000.06.07 11:29
|close
|17
|0.02
|0.95525
|0.00000
|0.95305
|5.52
|10432.75
|54
|2000.06.07 11:29
|close
|16
|0.01
|0.95540
|0.00000
|0.95090
|0.46
|10433.21
|55
|2000.06.07 11:34
|buy
|19
|0.01
|0.95565
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56
|2000.06.07 11:34
|modify
|19
|0.01
|0.95565
|0.00000
|0.96065
|57
|2000.06.07 15:40
|t/p
|19
|0.01
|0.96065
|0.00000
|0.96065
|5.00
|10438.21
|58
|2000.06.07 16:37
|sell
|20
|0.01
|0.96160
|0.00000
|0.00000
|59
|2000.06.07 16:37
|modify
|20
|0.01
|0.96160
|0.00000
|0.95660
|60
|2000.06.08 11:47
|sell
|21
|0.02
|0.96368
|0.00000
|0.00000
|61
|2000.06.08 11:47
|modify
|21
|0.02
|0.96368
|0.00000
|0.95868
|62
|2000.06.08 11:47
|sell
|22
|0.03
|0.96570
|0.00000
|0.00000
|63
|2000.06.08 11:47
|modify
|22
|0.03
|0.96570
|0.00000
|0.96070
|64
|2000.06.08 12:04
|sell
|23
|0.05
|0.96790
|0.00000
|0.00000
|65
|2000.06.08 12:04
|modify
|23
|0.05
|0.96790
|0.00000
|0.96290
|66
|2000.06.08 12:08
|sell
|24
|0.08
|0.97000
|0.00000
|0.00000
|67
|2000.06.08 12:08
|modify
|24
|0.08
|0.97000
|0.00000
|0.96500
|68
|2000.06.08 12:51
|t/p
|24
|0.08
|0.96500
|0.00000
|0.96500
|40.00
|10478.21
|69
|2000.06.08 12:51
|close
|23
|0.05
|0.96471
|0.00000
|0.96290
|15.95
|10494.16
|70
|2000.06.08 12:51
|close
|22
|0.03
|0.96478
|0.00000
|0.96070
|2.76
|10496.92
|71
|2000.06.08 12:51
|close
|21
|0.02
|0.96465
|0.00000
|0.95868
|-1.94
|10494.98
|72
|2000.06.08 12:51
|close
|20
|0.01
|0.96497
|0.00000
|0.95660
|-3.50
|10491.49
|73
|2000.06.08 16:18
|sell
|25
|0.01
|0.95510
|0.00000
|0.00000
|74
|2000.06.08 16:18
|modify
|25
|0.01
|0.95510
|0.00000
|0.95010
|75
|2000.06.08 16:53
|sell
|26
|0.02
|0.95720
|0.00000
|0.00000
|76
|2000.06.08 16:53
|modify
|26
|0.02
|0.95720
|0.00000
|0.95220
|77
|2000.06.09 12:01
|t/p
|26
|0.02
|0.95220
|0.00000
|0.95220
|9.92
|10501.40
|78
|2000.06.09 12:01
|close
|25
|0.01
|0.95185
|0.00000
|0.95010
|3.21
|10504.61
|79
|2000.06.09 13:50
|buy
|27
|0.01
|0.94955
|0.00000
|0.00000
|80
|2000.06.09 13:50
|modify
|27
|0.01
|0.94955
|0.00000
|0.95455
|81
|2000.06.12 09:45
|t/p
|27
|0.01
|0.95455
|0.00000
|0.95455
|5.02
|10509.63
|82
|2000.06.12 09:45
|sell
|28
|0.01
|0.95472
|0.00000
|0.00000
|83
|2000.06.12 09:45
|modify
|28
|0.01
|0.95472
|0.00000
|0.94972
|84
|2000.06.13 06:40
|sell
|29
|0.02
|0.95673
|0.00000
|0.00000
|85
|2000.06.13 06:40
|modify
|29
|0.02
|0.95673
|0.00000
|0.95173
|86
|2000.06.13 06:44
|sell
|30
|0.03
|0.95880
|0.00000
|0.00000
|87
|2000.06.13 06:44
|modify
|30
|0.03
|0.95880
|0.00000
|0.95380
|88
|2000.06.13 12:39
|sell
|31
|0.05
|0.96095
|0.00000
|0.00000
|89
|2000.06.13 12:39
|modify
|31
|0.05
|0.96095
|0.00000
|0.95595
|90
|2000.06.14 05:31
|sell
|32
|0.08
|0.96305
|0.00000
|0.00000
|91
|2000.06.14 05:31
|modify
|32
|0.08
|0.96305
|0.00000
|0.95805
|92
|2000.06.14 07:18
|sell
|33
|0.13
|0.96515
|0.00000
|0.00000
|93
|2000.06.14 07:18
|modify
|33
|0.13
|0.96515
|0.00000
|0.96015
|94
|2000.06.14 13:04
|t/p
|33
|0.13
|0.96015
|0.00000
|0.96015
|65.00
|10574.63
|95
|2000.06.14 13:04
|close
|32
|0.08
|0.96015
|0.00000
|0.95805
|23.20
|10597.83
|96
|2000.06.14 13:04
|close
|31
|0.05
|0.96051
|0.00000
|0.95595
|1.99
|10599.82
|97
|2000.06.14 13:04
|close
|30
|0.03
|0.96044
|0.00000
|0.95380
|-5.05
|10594.77
|98
|2000.06.14 13:04
|close
|29
|0.02
|0.96073
|0.00000
|0.95173
|-8.08
|10586.69
|99
|2000.06.14 13:04
|close
|28
|0.01
|0.96066
|0.00000
|0.94972
|-6.02
|10580.67
|100
|2000.06.14 13:37
|buy
|34
|0.01
|0.95965
|0.00000
|0.00000
|101
|2000.06.14 13:37
|modify
|34
|0.01
|0.95965
|0.00000
|0.96465
|102
|2000.06.14 14:54
|buy
|35
|0.02
|0.95763
|0.00000
|0.00000
|103
|2000.06.14 14:54
|modify
|35
|0.02
|0.95763
|0.00000
|0.96263
|104
|2000.06.15 07:14
|buy
|36
|0.03
|0.95555
|0.00000
|0.00000
|105
|2000.06.15 07:14
|modify
|36
|0.03
|0.95555
|0.00000
|0.96055
|106
|2000.06.15 08:39
|buy
|37
|0.05
|0.95355
|0.00000
|0.00000
|107
|2000.06.15 08:39
|modify
|37
|0.05
|0.95355
|0.00000
|0.95855
|108
|2000.06.15 09:19
|buy
|38
|0.08
|0.95125
|0.00000
|0.00000
|109
|2000.06.15 09:19
|modify
|38
|0.08
|0.95125
|0.00000
|0.95625
|110
|2000.06.16 09:23
|t/p
|38
|0.08
|0.95625
|0.00000
|0.95625
|40.15
|10620.81
|111
|2000.06.16 09:23
|close
|37
|0.05
|0.95625
|0.00000
|0.95855
|13.59
|10634.40
|112
|2000.06.16 09:23
|close
|36
|0.03
|0.95616
|0.00000
|0.96055
|1.88
|10636.29
|113
|2000.06.16 09:23
|close
|35
|0.02
|0.95653
|0.00000
|0.96263
|-2.05
|10634.23
|114
|2000.06.16 09:23
|close
|34
|0.01
|0.95644
|0.00000
|0.96465
|-3.14
|10631.09
|115
|2000.06.16 09:45
|sell
|39
|0.01
|0.95640
|0.00000
|0.00000
|116
|2000.06.16 09:45
|modify
|39
|0.01
|0.95640
|0.00000
|0.95140
|117
|2000.06.16 10:09
|sell
|40
|0.02
|0.95850
|0.00000
|0.00000
|118
|2000.06.16 10:09
|modify
|40
|0.02
|0.95850
|0.00000
|0.95350
|119
|2000.06.16 14:04
|sell
|41
|0.03
|0.96050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|120
|2000.06.16 14:04
|modify
|41
|0.03
|0.96050
|0.00000
|0.95550
|121
|2000.06.16 15:19
|sell
|42
|0.05
|0.96250
|0.00000
|0.00000
|122
|2000.06.16 15:19
|modify
|42
|0.05
|0.96250
|0.00000
|0.95750
|123
|2000.06.16 15:22
|sell
|43
|0.08
|0.96465
|0.00000
|0.00000
|124
|2000.06.16 15:22
|modify
|43
|0.08
|0.96465
|0.00000
|0.95965
|125
|2000.06.19 05:07
|sell
|44
|0.13
|0.96687
|0.00000
|0.00000
|126
|2000.06.19 05:07
|modify
|44
|0.13
|0.96687
|0.00000
|0.96187
|127
|2000.06.19 07:44
|sell
|45
|0.21
|0.96890
|0.00000
|0.00000
|128
|2000.06.19 07:44
|modify
|45
|0.21
|0.96890
|0.00000
|0.96390
|129
|2000.06.19 08:58
|t/p
|45
|0.21
|0.96390
|0.00000
|0.96390
|105.00
|10736.09
|130
|2000.06.19 08:58
|close
|44
|0.13
|0.96362
|0.00000
|0.96187
|42.25
|10778.34
|131
|2000.06.19 08:58
|close
|43
|0.08
|0.96370
|0.00000
|0.95965
|7.26
|10785.61
|132
|2000.06.19 08:58
|close
|42
|0.05
|0.96355
|0.00000
|0.95750
|-5.46
|10780.15
|133
|2000.06.19 08:58
|close
|41
|0.03
|0.96391
|0.00000
|0.95550
|-10.36
|10769.79
|134
|2000.06.19 08:58
|close
|40
|0.02
|0.96413
|0.00000
|0.95350
|-11.34
|10758.45
|135
|2000.06.19 08:58
|close
|39
|0.01
|0.96406
|0.00000
|0.95140
|-7.70
|10750.75