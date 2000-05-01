Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.05.01 00:03 - 2000.05.30 23:59 (2000.05.01 - 2000.05.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test29120Ticks modelled132886Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit33.06Gross profit34.75Gross loss-1.69
Profit factor20.54Expected payoff8.26
Absolute drawdown37.31Maximal drawdown49.26 (0.49%)Relative drawdown0.49% (49.26)
Total trades4Short positions (won %)4 (75.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (75.00%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (25.00%)
Largestprofit trade24.79loss trade-1.69
Averageprofit trade11.58loss trade-1.69
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (34.75)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-1.69)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)34.75 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1.69 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.05.01 02:29sell10.010.910000.000000.00000
22000.05.01 02:29modify10.010.910000.000000.90500
32000.05.01 06:24sell20.020.912000.000000.00000
42000.05.01 06:24modify20.020.912000.000000.90700
52000.05.01 16:14sell30.030.914300.000000.00000
62000.05.01 16:14modify30.030.914300.000000.90930
72000.05.01 17:09sell40.050.916300.000000.00000
82000.05.01 17:09modify40.050.916300.000000.91130
92000.05.02 07:44t/p40.050.911300.000000.9113024.7910024.79
102000.05.02 07:44close30.030.911250.000000.909309.0210033.81
112000.05.02 07:44close20.020.911490.000000.907000.9410034.75
122000.05.02 07:44close10.010.911650.000000.90500-1.6910033.06