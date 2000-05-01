|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.05.01 00:03 - 2000.05.30 23:59 (2000.05.01 - 2000.05.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true;
TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false;
risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true;
VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true;
_smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|29120
|Ticks modelled
|132886
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|33.06
|Gross profit
|34.75
|Gross loss
|-1.69
|Profit factor
|20.54
|Expected payoff
|8.26
|Absolute drawdown
|37.31
|Maximal drawdown
|49.26 (0.49%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.49% (49.26)
|Total trades
|4
|Short positions (won %)
|4 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|24.79
|loss trade
|-1.69
|Average
|profit trade
|11.58
|loss trade
|-1.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (34.75)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-1.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|34.75 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1.69 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1