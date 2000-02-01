|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.02.01 00:02 - 2000.02.28 23:59 (2000.02.01 - 2000.02.29)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|26551
|Ticks modelled
|122399
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|276.32
|Gross profit
|323.69
|Gross loss
|-47.36
|Profit factor
|6.83
|Expected payoff
|9.53
|Absolute drawdown
|163.24
|Maximal drawdown
|226.25 (2.25%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.25% (226.25)
|Total trades
|29
|Short positions (won %)
|15 (66.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|14 (85.71%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|22 (75.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (24.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|105.00
|loss trade
|-12.02
|Average
|profit trade
|14.71
|loss trade
|-6.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (207.47)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-40.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|207.47 (12)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-40.13 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|7
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.02.01 00:49
|buy
|1
|0.01
|0.97105
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.02.01 00:49
|modify
|1
|0.01
|0.97105
|0.00000
|0.97605
|3
|2000.02.01 07:32
|buy
|2
|0.02
|0.96895
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2000.02.01 07:32
|modify
|2
|0.02
|0.96895
|0.00000
|0.97395
|5
|2000.02.01 07:54
|buy
|3
|0.03
|0.96695
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6
|2000.02.01 07:54
|modify
|3
|0.03
|0.96695
|0.00000
|0.97195
|7
|2000.02.01 13:41
|t/p
|3
|0.03
|0.97195
|0.00000
|0.97195
|15.00
|10015.00
|8
|2000.02.01 13:41
|close
|2
|0.02
|0.97211
|0.00000
|0.97395
|6.32
|10021.32
|9
|2000.02.01 13:41
|close
|1
|0.01
|0.97195
|0.00000
|0.97605
|0.90
|10022.22
|10
|2000.02.01 14:19
|sell
|4
|0.01
|0.97460
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11
|2000.02.01 14:19
|modify
|4
|0.01
|0.97460
|0.00000
|0.96960
|12
|2000.02.01 15:26
|sell
|5
|0.02
|0.97660
|0.00000
|0.00000
|13
|2000.02.01 15:26
|modify
|5
|0.02
|0.97660
|0.00000
|0.97160
|14
|2000.02.01 17:22
|t/p
|5
|0.02
|0.97160
|0.00000
|0.97160
|10.00
|10032.22
|15
|2000.02.01 17:22
|close
|4
|0.01
|0.97155
|0.00000
|0.96960
|3.05
|10035.27
|16
|2000.02.01 18:00
|buy
|6
|0.01
|0.97095
|0.00000
|0.00000
|17
|2000.02.01 18:00
|modify
|6
|0.01
|0.97095
|0.00000
|0.97595
|18
|2000.02.02 16:17
|t/p
|6
|0.01
|0.97595
|0.00000
|0.97595
|5.02
|10040.29
|19
|2000.02.02 17:33
|buy
|7
|0.01
|0.97615
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2000.02.02 17:33
|modify
|7
|0.01
|0.97615
|0.00000
|0.98115
|21
|2000.02.03 04:44
|buy
|8
|0.02
|0.97395
|0.00000
|0.00000
|22
|2000.02.03 04:44
|modify
|8
|0.02
|0.97395
|0.00000
|0.97895
|23
|2000.02.03 12:48
|buy
|9
|0.03
|0.97189
|0.00000
|0.00000
|24
|2000.02.03 12:48
|modify
|9
|0.03
|0.97189
|0.00000
|0.97689
|25
|2000.02.03 13:47
|t/p
|9
|0.03
|0.97689
|0.00000
|0.97689
|15.00
|10055.29
|26
|2000.02.03 13:47
|close
|8
|0.02
|0.97724
|0.00000
|0.97895
|6.58
|10061.87
|27
|2000.02.03 13:47
|close
|7
|0.01
|0.97708
|0.00000
|0.98115
|0.98
|10062.85
|28
|2000.02.03 15:45
|sell
|10
|0.01
|0.98110
|0.00000
|0.00000
|29
|2000.02.03 15:45
|modify
|10
|0.01
|0.98110
|0.00000
|0.97610
|30
|2000.02.03 15:59
|sell
|11
|0.02
|0.98324
|0.00000
|0.00000
|31
|2000.02.03 15:59
|modify
|11
|0.02
|0.98324
|0.00000
|0.97824
|32
|2000.02.03 16:13
|sell
|12
|0.03
|0.98528
|0.00000
|0.00000
|33
|2000.02.03 16:13
|modify
|12
|0.03
|0.98528
|0.00000
|0.98028
|34
|2000.02.03 16:22
|sell
|13
|0.05
|0.98730
|0.00000
|0.00000
|35
|2000.02.03 16:22
|modify
|13
|0.05
|0.98730
|0.00000
|0.98230
|36
|2000.02.03 17:02
|sell
|14
|0.08
|0.98936
|0.00000
|0.00000
|37
|2000.02.03 17:02
|modify
|14
|0.08
|0.98936
|0.00000
|0.98436
|38
|2000.02.03 17:03
|sell
|15
|0.13
|0.99143
|0.00000
|0.00000
|39
|2000.02.03 17:03
|modify
|15
|0.13
|0.99143
|0.00000
|0.98643
|40
|2000.02.03 17:29
|sell
|16
|0.21
|0.99347
|0.00000
|0.00000
|41
|2000.02.03 17:29
|modify
|16
|0.21
|0.99347
|0.00000
|0.98847
|42
|2000.02.03 18:12
|t/p
|16
|0.21
|0.98847
|0.00000
|0.98847
|105.00
|10167.85
|43
|2000.02.03 18:12
|close
|15
|0.13
|0.98845
|0.00000
|0.98643
|38.74
|10206.59
|44
|2000.02.03 18:12
|close
|14
|0.08
|0.98925
|0.00000
|0.98436
|0.88
|10207.47
|45
|2000.02.03 18:12
|close
|13
|0.05
|0.98895
|0.00000
|0.98230
|-8.25
|10199.22
|46
|2000.02.03 18:13
|close
|12
|0.03
|0.98915
|0.00000
|0.98028
|-11.61
|10187.61
|47
|2000.02.03 18:13
|close
|11
|0.02
|0.98925
|0.00000
|0.97824
|-12.02
|10175.59
|48
|2000.02.03 18:13
|close
|10
|0.01
|0.98935
|0.00000
|0.97610
|-8.25
|10167.34
|49
|2000.02.03 18:40
|buy
|17
|0.01
|0.98985
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50
|2000.02.03 18:40
|modify
|17
|0.01
|0.98985
|0.00000
|0.99485
|51
|2000.02.04 07:12
|buy
|18
|0.02
|0.98783
|0.00000
|0.00000
|52
|2000.02.04 07:12
|modify
|18
|0.02
|0.98783
|0.00000
|0.99283
|53
|2000.02.04 08:26
|t/p
|18
|0.02
|0.99283
|0.00000
|0.99283
|10.00
|10177.34
|54
|2000.02.04 08:26
|close
|17
|0.01
|0.99300
|0.00000
|0.99485
|3.17
|10180.51
|55
|2000.02.04 08:47
|sell
|19
|0.01
|0.99250
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56
|2000.02.04 08:47
|modify
|19
|0.01
|0.99250
|0.00000
|0.98750
|57
|2000.02.04 10:55
|t/p
|19
|0.01
|0.98750
|0.00000
|0.98750
|5.00
|10185.51
|58
|2000.02.04 11:42
|buy
|20
|0.01
|0.98405
|0.00000
|0.00000
|59
|2000.02.04 11:42
|modify
|20
|0.01
|0.98405
|0.00000
|0.98905
|60
|2000.02.04 13:34
|buy
|21
|0.02
|0.98205
|0.00000
|0.00000
|61
|2000.02.04 13:34
|modify
|21
|0.02
|0.98205
|0.00000
|0.98705
|62
|2000.02.04 13:38
|buy
|22
|0.03
|0.97979
|0.00000
|0.00000
|63
|2000.02.04 13:38
|modify
|22
|0.03
|0.97979
|0.00000
|0.98479
|64
|2000.02.04 16:12
|buy
|23
|0.05
|0.97755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|65
|2000.02.04 16:12
|modify
|23
|0.05
|0.97755
|0.00000
|0.98255
|66
|2000.02.04 16:53
|buy
|24
|0.08
|0.97545
|0.00000
|0.00000
|67
|2000.02.04 16:53
|modify
|24
|0.08
|0.97545
|0.00000
|0.98045
|68
|2000.02.04 18:23
|t/p
|24
|0.08
|0.98045
|0.00000
|0.98045
|40.00
|10225.51
|69
|2000.02.04 18:23
|close
|23
|0.05
|0.98050
|0.00000
|0.98255
|14.75
|10240.26
|70
|2000.02.04 18:23
|close
|22
|0.03
|0.98060
|0.00000
|0.98479
|2.43
|10242.69
|71
|2000.02.04 18:23
|close
|21
|0.02
|0.98070
|0.00000
|0.98705
|-2.70
|10239.99
|72
|2000.02.04 18:24
|close
|20
|0.01
|0.98080
|0.00000
|0.98905
|-3.25
|10236.74
|73
|2000.02.04 19:53
|sell
|25
|0.01
|0.98350
|0.00000
|0.00000
|74
|2000.02.04 19:53
|modify
|25
|0.01
|0.98350
|0.00000
|0.97850
|75
|2000.02.07 11:55
|t/p
|25
|0.01
|0.97850
|0.00000
|0.97850
|4.96
|10241.70
|76
|2000.02.07 12:33
|sell
|26
|0.01
|0.97780
|0.00000
|0.00000
|77
|2000.02.07 12:33
|modify
|26
|0.01
|0.97780
|0.00000
|0.97280
|78
|2000.02.07 17:52
|sell
|27
|0.02
|0.97990
|0.00000
|0.00000
|79
|2000.02.07 17:52
|modify
|27
|0.02
|0.97990
|0.00000
|0.97490
|80
|2000.02.08 05:10
|sell
|28
|0.03
|0.98210
|0.00000
|0.00000
|81
|2000.02.08 05:10
|modify
|28
|0.03
|0.98210
|0.00000
|0.97710
|82
|2000.02.08 08:09
|sell
|29
|0.05
|0.98413
|0.00000
|0.00000
|83
|2000.02.08 08:09
|modify
|29
|0.05
|0.98413
|0.00000
|0.97913
|84
|2000.02.08 08:57
|t/p
|29
|0.05
|0.97913
|0.00000
|0.97913
|25.00
|10266.70
|85
|2000.02.08 08:57
|close
|28
|0.03
|0.97895
|0.00000
|0.97710
|9.45
|10276.15
|86
|2000.02.08 08:57
|close
|27
|0.02
|0.97913
|0.00000
|0.97490
|1.46
|10277.61
|87
|2000.02.08 08:57
|close
|26
|0.01
|0.97904
|0.00000
|0.97280
|-1.28
|10276.32