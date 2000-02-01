Strategy Tester Report
10points_3_Smi1a
FXCM-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2000.02.01 00:02 - 2000.02.28 23:59 (2000.02.01 - 2000.02.29)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
Bars in test26551Ticks modelled122399Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit276.32Gross profit323.69Gross loss-47.36
Profit factor6.83Expected payoff9.53
Absolute drawdown163.24Maximal drawdown226.25 (2.25%)Relative drawdown2.25% (226.25)
Total trades29Short positions (won %)15 (66.67%)Long positions (won %)14 (85.71%)
Profit trades (% of total)22 (75.86%)Loss trades (% of total)7 (24.14%)
Largestprofit trade105.00loss trade-12.02
Averageprofit trade14.71loss trade-6.77
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)12 (207.47)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-40.13)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)207.47 (12)consecutive loss (count of losses)-40.13 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins7consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.02.01 00:49buy10.010.971050.000000.00000
22000.02.01 00:49modify10.010.971050.000000.97605
32000.02.01 07:32buy20.020.968950.000000.00000
42000.02.01 07:32modify20.020.968950.000000.97395
52000.02.01 07:54buy30.030.966950.000000.00000
62000.02.01 07:54modify30.030.966950.000000.97195
72000.02.01 13:41t/p30.030.971950.000000.9719515.0010015.00
82000.02.01 13:41close20.020.972110.000000.973956.3210021.32
92000.02.01 13:41close10.010.971950.000000.976050.9010022.22
102000.02.01 14:19sell40.010.974600.000000.00000
112000.02.01 14:19modify40.010.974600.000000.96960
122000.02.01 15:26sell50.020.976600.000000.00000
132000.02.01 15:26modify50.020.976600.000000.97160
142000.02.01 17:22t/p50.020.971600.000000.9716010.0010032.22
152000.02.01 17:22close40.010.971550.000000.969603.0510035.27
162000.02.01 18:00buy60.010.970950.000000.00000
172000.02.01 18:00modify60.010.970950.000000.97595
182000.02.02 16:17t/p60.010.975950.000000.975955.0210040.29
192000.02.02 17:33buy70.010.976150.000000.00000
202000.02.02 17:33modify70.010.976150.000000.98115
212000.02.03 04:44buy80.020.973950.000000.00000
222000.02.03 04:44modify80.020.973950.000000.97895
232000.02.03 12:48buy90.030.971890.000000.00000
242000.02.03 12:48modify90.030.971890.000000.97689
252000.02.03 13:47t/p90.030.976890.000000.9768915.0010055.29
262000.02.03 13:47close80.020.977240.000000.978956.5810061.87
272000.02.03 13:47close70.010.977080.000000.981150.9810062.85
282000.02.03 15:45sell100.010.981100.000000.00000
292000.02.03 15:45modify100.010.981100.000000.97610
302000.02.03 15:59sell110.020.983240.000000.00000
312000.02.03 15:59modify110.020.983240.000000.97824
322000.02.03 16:13sell120.030.985280.000000.00000
332000.02.03 16:13modify120.030.985280.000000.98028
342000.02.03 16:22sell130.050.987300.000000.00000
352000.02.03 16:22modify130.050.987300.000000.98230
362000.02.03 17:02sell140.080.989360.000000.00000
372000.02.03 17:02modify140.080.989360.000000.98436
382000.02.03 17:03sell150.130.991430.000000.00000
392000.02.03 17:03modify150.130.991430.000000.98643
402000.02.03 17:29sell160.210.993470.000000.00000
412000.02.03 17:29modify160.210.993470.000000.98847
422000.02.03 18:12t/p160.210.988470.000000.98847105.0010167.85
432000.02.03 18:12close150.130.988450.000000.9864338.7410206.59
442000.02.03 18:12close140.080.989250.000000.984360.8810207.47
452000.02.03 18:12close130.050.988950.000000.98230-8.2510199.22
462000.02.03 18:13close120.030.989150.000000.98028-11.6110187.61
472000.02.03 18:13close110.020.989250.000000.97824-12.0210175.59
482000.02.03 18:13close100.010.989350.000000.97610-8.2510167.34
492000.02.03 18:40buy170.010.989850.000000.00000
502000.02.03 18:40modify170.010.989850.000000.99485
512000.02.04 07:12buy180.020.987830.000000.00000
522000.02.04 07:12modify180.020.987830.000000.99283
532000.02.04 08:26t/p180.020.992830.000000.9928310.0010177.34
542000.02.04 08:26close170.010.993000.000000.994853.1710180.51
552000.02.04 08:47sell190.010.992500.000000.00000
562000.02.04 08:47modify190.010.992500.000000.98750
572000.02.04 10:55t/p190.010.987500.000000.987505.0010185.51
582000.02.04 11:42buy200.010.984050.000000.00000
592000.02.04 11:42modify200.010.984050.000000.98905
602000.02.04 13:34buy210.020.982050.000000.00000
612000.02.04 13:34modify210.020.982050.000000.98705
622000.02.04 13:38buy220.030.979790.000000.00000
632000.02.04 13:38modify220.030.979790.000000.98479
642000.02.04 16:12buy230.050.977550.000000.00000
652000.02.04 16:12modify230.050.977550.000000.98255
662000.02.04 16:53buy240.080.975450.000000.00000
672000.02.04 16:53modify240.080.975450.000000.98045
682000.02.04 18:23t/p240.080.980450.000000.9804540.0010225.51
692000.02.04 18:23close230.050.980500.000000.9825514.7510240.26
702000.02.04 18:23close220.030.980600.000000.984792.4310242.69
712000.02.04 18:23close210.020.980700.000000.98705-2.7010239.99
722000.02.04 18:24close200.010.980800.000000.98905-3.2510236.74
732000.02.04 19:53sell250.010.983500.000000.00000
742000.02.04 19:53modify250.010.983500.000000.97850
752000.02.07 11:55t/p250.010.978500.000000.978504.9610241.70
762000.02.07 12:33sell260.010.977800.000000.00000
772000.02.07 12:33modify260.010.977800.000000.97280
782000.02.07 17:52sell270.020.979900.000000.00000
792000.02.07 17:52modify270.020.979900.000000.97490
802000.02.08 05:10sell280.030.982100.000000.00000
812000.02.08 05:10modify280.030.982100.000000.97710
822000.02.08 08:09sell290.050.984130.000000.00000
832000.02.08 08:09modify290.050.984130.000000.97913
842000.02.08 08:57t/p290.050.979130.000000.9791325.0010266.70
852000.02.08 08:57close280.030.978950.000000.977109.4510276.15
862000.02.08 08:57close270.020.979130.000000.974901.4610277.61
872000.02.08 08:57close260.010.979040.000000.97280-1.2810276.32