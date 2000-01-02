|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2000.01.02 23:01 - 2011.08.05 19:59 (2000.01.01 - 2011.12.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=30; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=240; Cogtf2=30; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|4014280
|Ticks modelled
|55502013
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-2657.36
|Gross profit
|130.37
|Gross loss
|-2787.72
|Profit factor
|0.05
|Expected payoff
|-98.42
|Absolute drawdown
|2657.36
|Maximal drawdown
|3039.20 (29.27%)
|Relative drawdown
|29.27% (3039.20)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|26 (53.85%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (55.56%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|12 (44.44%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|40.00
|loss trade
|-776.03
|Average
|profit trade
|8.69
|loss trade
|-232.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (120.35)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|10 (-2782.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|120.35 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2782.20 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|8
|consecutive losses
|6
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.01.02 23:27
|buy
|1
|0.01
|1.00825
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.01.02 23:27
|modify
|1
|0.01
|1.00825
|0.00000
|1.01325
|3
|2000.01.03 00:07
|t/p
|1
|0.01
|1.01325
|0.00000
|1.01325
|5.02
|10005.02
|4
|2000.01.03 11:21
|buy
|2
|0.01
|1.01155
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5
|2000.01.03 11:21
|modify
|2
|0.01
|1.01155
|0.00000
|1.01655
|6
|2000.01.03 11:38
|buy
|3
|0.02
|1.00955
|0.00000
|0.00000
|7
|2000.01.03 11:38
|modify
|3
|0.02
|1.00955
|0.00000
|1.01455
|8
|2000.01.03 14:12
|buy
|4
|0.03
|1.00755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9
|2000.01.03 14:12
|modify
|4
|0.03
|1.00755
|0.00000
|1.01255
|10
|2000.01.03 15:50
|t/p
|4
|0.03
|1.01255
|0.00000
|1.01255
|15.00
|10020.02
|11
|2000.01.03 15:50
|close
|3
|0.02
|1.01283
|0.00000
|1.01455
|6.56
|10026.58
|12
|2000.01.03 15:50
|close
|2
|0.01
|1.01316
|0.00000
|1.01655
|1.61
|10028.19
|13
|2000.01.04 06:13
|buy
|5
|0.01
|1.02555
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|2000.01.04 06:13
|modify
|5
|0.01
|1.02555
|0.00000
|1.03055
|15
|2000.01.04 06:41
|buy
|6
|0.02
|1.02345
|0.00000
|0.00000
|16
|2000.01.04 06:41
|modify
|6
|0.02
|1.02345
|0.00000
|1.02845
|17
|2000.01.04 11:25
|t/p
|6
|0.02
|1.02845
|0.00000
|1.02845
|10.00
|10038.19
|18
|2000.01.04 11:25
|close
|5
|0.01
|1.02860
|0.00000
|1.03055
|3.05
|10041.24
|19
|2000.01.04 20:02
|buy
|7
|0.01
|1.03005
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2000.01.04 20:02
|modify
|7
|0.01
|1.03005
|0.00000
|1.03505
|21
|2000.01.05 07:24
|t/p
|7
|0.01
|1.03505
|0.00000
|1.03505
|5.02
|10046.26
|22
|2000.01.05 18:47
|buy
|8
|0.01
|1.03315
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|2000.01.05 18:47
|modify
|8
|0.01
|1.03315
|0.00000
|1.03815
|24
|2000.01.05 19:38
|buy
|9
|0.02
|1.03105
|0.00000
|0.00000
|25
|2000.01.05 19:38
|modify
|9
|0.02
|1.03105
|0.00000
|1.03605
|26
|2000.01.06 05:39
|t/p
|9
|0.02
|1.03605
|0.00000
|1.03605
|10.11
|10056.37
|27
|2000.01.06 05:39
|close
|8
|0.01
|1.03610
|0.00000
|1.03815
|3.00
|10059.37
|28
|2000.01.06 15:28
|sell
|10
|0.01
|1.03580
|0.00000
|0.00000
|29
|2000.01.06 15:28
|modify
|10
|0.01
|1.03580
|0.00000
|1.03080
|30
|2000.01.06 17:31
|t/p
|10
|0.01
|1.03080
|0.00000
|1.03080
|5.00
|10064.37
|31
|2000.01.06 19:21
|buy
|11
|0.01
|1.02995
|0.00000
|0.00000
|32
|2000.01.06 19:21
|modify
|11
|0.01
|1.02995
|0.00000
|1.03495
|33
|2000.01.07 11:28
|buy
|12
|0.02
|1.02795
|0.00000
|0.00000
|34
|2000.01.07 11:28
|modify
|12
|0.02
|1.02795
|0.00000
|1.03295
|35
|2000.01.10 09:54
|buy
|13
|0.03
|1.02590
|0.00000
|0.00000
|36
|2000.01.10 09:54
|modify
|13
|0.03
|1.02590
|0.00000
|1.03090
|37
|2000.01.10 10:30
|buy
|14
|0.05
|1.02375
|0.00000
|0.00000
|38
|2000.01.10 10:30
|modify
|14
|0.05
|1.02375
|0.00000
|1.02875
|39
|2000.01.10 12:21
|buy
|15
|0.08
|1.02155
|0.00000
|0.00000
|40
|2000.01.10 12:21
|modify
|15
|0.08
|1.02155
|0.00000
|1.02655
|41
|2000.01.10 16:00
|t/p
|15
|0.08
|1.02655
|0.00000
|1.02655
|40.00
|10104.37
|42
|2000.01.10 16:00
|close
|14
|0.05
|1.02658
|0.00000
|1.02875
|14.15
|10118.52
|43
|2000.01.10 16:00
|close
|13
|0.03
|1.02651
|0.00000
|1.03090
|1.83
|10120.35
|44
|2000.01.10 16:00
|close
|12
|0.02
|1.02680
|0.00000
|1.03295
|-2.26
|10118.09
|45
|2000.01.10 16:00
|close
|11
|0.01
|1.02665
|0.00000
|1.03495
|-3.26
|10114.82
|46
|2000.01.11 02:19
|buy
|16
|0.01
|1.02645
|0.00000
|0.00000
|47
|2000.01.11 02:19
|modify
|16
|0.01
|1.02645
|0.00000
|1.03145
|48
|2000.01.11 10:38
|t/p
|16
|0.01
|1.03145
|0.00000
|1.03145
|5.00
|10119.82
|49
|2000.01.11 15:12
|buy
|17
|0.01
|1.02935
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50
|2000.01.11 15:12
|modify
|17
|0.01
|1.02935
|0.00000
|1.03435
|51
|2000.01.12 05:35
|t/p
|17
|0.01
|1.03435
|0.00000
|1.03435
|5.02
|10124.84
|52
|2000.01.12 06:27
|buy
|18
|0.01
|1.03395
|0.00000
|0.00000
|53
|2000.01.12 06:27
|modify
|18
|0.01
|1.03395
|0.00000
|1.03895
|54
|2000.01.12 11:01
|buy
|19
|0.02
|1.03195
|0.00000
|0.00000
|55
|2000.01.12 11:01
|modify
|19
|0.02
|1.03195
|0.00000
|1.03695
|56
|2000.01.12 11:31
|buy
|20
|0.03
|1.02995
|0.00000
|0.00000
|57
|2000.01.12 11:31
|modify
|20
|0.03
|1.02995
|0.00000
|1.03495
|58
|2000.01.12 14:37
|buy
|21
|0.05
|1.02795
|0.00000
|0.00000
|59
|2000.01.12 14:37
|modify
|21
|0.05
|1.02795
|0.00000
|1.03295
|60
|2000.01.13 13:32
|buy
|22
|0.08
|1.02575
|0.00000
|0.00000
|61
|2000.01.13 13:32
|modify
|22
|0.08
|1.02575
|0.00000
|1.03075
|62
|2000.01.14 00:51
|buy
|23
|0.13
|1.02375
|0.00000
|0.00000
|63
|2000.01.14 00:51
|modify
|23
|0.13
|1.02375
|0.00000
|1.02875
|64
|2000.01.14 12:43
|buy
|24
|0.21
|1.02175
|0.00000
|0.00000
|65
|2000.01.14 12:43
|modify
|24
|0.21
|1.02175
|0.00000
|1.02675
|66
|2000.01.14 13:32
|buy
|25
|0.34
|1.01935
|0.00000
|0.00000
|67
|2000.01.14 13:32
|modify
|25
|0.34
|1.01935
|0.00000
|1.02435
|68
|2000.01.14 15:16
|buy
|26
|0.55
|1.01725
|0.00000
|0.00000
|69
|2000.01.14 15:16
|modify
|26
|0.55
|1.01725
|0.00000
|1.02225
|70
|2000.01.14 15:22
|buy
|27
|0.90
|1.01495
|0.00000
|0.00000
|71
|2000.01.14 15:22
|modify
|27
|0.90
|1.01495
|0.00000
|1.01995
|72
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|27
|0.90
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.01995
|-776.03
|9348.81
|73
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|26
|0.55
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.02225
|-600.74
|8748.06
|74
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|25
|0.34
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.02435
|-442.77
|8305.30
|75
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|24
|0.21
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.02675
|-323.87
|7981.42
|76
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|23
|0.13
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.02875
|-226.49
|7754.93
|77
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|22
|0.08
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.03075
|-155.24
|7599.69
|78
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|21
|0.05
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.03295
|-107.75
|7491.94
|79
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|20
|0.03
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.03495
|-70.65
|7421.29
|80
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|19
|0.02
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.03695
|-51.10
|7370.19
|81
|2000.01.21 14:43
|close at stop
|18
|0.01
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.03895
|-27.55
|7342.64