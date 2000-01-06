|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2000.01.02 23:00 - 2011.08.05 19:00 (2000.01.01 - 2011.12.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=0; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=0; Cogtf2=0; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|70994
|Ticks modelled
|55055320
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|75
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-2616.23
|Gross profit
|210.45
|Gross loss
|-2826.68
|Profit factor
|0.07
|Expected payoff
|-74.75
|Absolute drawdown
|2616.23
|Maximal drawdown
|2825.52 (27.68%)
|Relative drawdown
|27.68% (2825.52)
|Total trades
|35
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (77.78%)
|Long positions (won %)
|26 (53.85%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|21 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|14 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|39.66
|loss trade
|-793.06
|Average
|profit trade
|10.02
|loss trade
|-201.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (96.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|11 (-2818.26)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|96.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2818.26 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|7
|consecutive losses
|5
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.01.06 07:00
|buy
|1
|0.01
|1.03705
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.01.06 07:00
|modify
|1
|0.01
|1.03705
|0.00000
|1.04205
|3
|2000.01.06 07:13
|buy
|2
|0.02
|1.03505
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2000.01.06 07:13
|modify
|2
|0.02
|1.03505
|0.00000
|1.04005
|5
|2000.01.06 08:24
|buy
|3
|0.03
|1.03305
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6
|2000.01.06 08:24
|modify
|3
|0.03
|1.03305
|0.00000
|1.03805
|7
|2000.01.06 11:36
|t/p
|3
|0.03
|1.03805
|0.00000
|1.03805
|15.00
|10015.00
|8
|2000.01.06 11:36
|close
|2
|0.02
|1.03830
|0.00000
|1.04005
|6.50
|10021.50
|9
|2000.01.06 11:36
|close
|1
|0.01
|1.03805
|0.00000
|1.04205
|1.00
|10022.50
|10
|2000.01.07 19:01
|buy
|4
|0.01
|1.02885
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11
|2000.01.07 19:01
|modify
|4
|0.01
|1.02885
|0.00000
|1.03385
|12
|2000.01.10 07:21
|buy
|5
|0.02
|1.02675
|0.00000
|0.00000
|13
|2000.01.10 07:21
|modify
|5
|0.02
|1.02675
|0.00000
|1.03175
|14
|2000.01.10 10:03
|buy
|6
|0.03
|1.02460
|0.00000
|0.00000
|15
|2000.01.10 10:03
|modify
|6
|0.03
|1.02460
|0.00000
|1.02960
|16
|2000.01.10 11:59
|buy
|7
|0.05
|1.02245
|0.00000
|0.00000
|17
|2000.01.10 11:59
|modify
|7
|0.05
|1.02245
|0.00000
|1.02745
|18
|2000.01.10 18:36
|t/p
|7
|0.05
|1.02745
|0.00000
|1.02745
|25.00
|10047.50
|19
|2000.01.10 18:36
|close
|6
|0.03
|1.02750
|0.00000
|1.02960
|8.70
|10056.20
|20
|2000.01.10 18:37
|close
|5
|0.02
|1.02730
|0.00000
|1.03175
|1.10
|10057.30
|21
|2000.01.10 18:38
|close
|4
|0.01
|1.02720
|0.00000
|1.03385
|-1.63
|10055.67
|22
|2000.01.12 14:00
|sell
|8
|0.01
|1.03040
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|2000.01.12 14:00
|modify
|8
|0.01
|1.03040
|0.00000
|1.02540
|24
|2000.01.13 13:33
|t/p
|8
|0.01
|1.02540
|0.00000
|1.02540
|4.87
|10060.54
|25
|2000.01.18 06:00
|buy
|9
|0.01
|1.01135
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|2000.01.18 06:00
|modify
|9
|0.01
|1.01135
|0.00000
|1.01635
|27
|2000.01.18 10:19
|buy
|10
|0.02
|1.00925
|0.00000
|0.00000
|28
|2000.01.18 10:19
|modify
|10
|0.02
|1.00925
|0.00000
|1.01425
|29
|2000.01.18 22:30
|t/p
|10
|0.02
|1.01425
|0.00000
|1.01425
|10.00
|10070.54
|30
|2000.01.18 22:30
|close
|9
|0.01
|1.01430
|0.00000
|1.01635
|2.95
|10073.49
|31
|2000.01.19 12:00
|sell
|11
|0.01
|1.01000
|0.00000
|0.00000
|32
|2000.01.19 12:00
|modify
|11
|0.01
|1.01000
|0.00000
|1.00500
|33
|2000.01.19 16:53
|sell
|12
|0.02
|1.01210
|0.00000
|0.00000
|34
|2000.01.19 16:53
|modify
|12
|0.02
|1.01210
|0.00000
|1.00710
|35
|2000.01.20 08:39
|sell
|13
|0.03
|1.01418
|0.00000
|0.00000
|36
|2000.01.20 08:39
|modify
|13
|0.03
|1.01418
|0.00000
|1.00918
|37
|2000.01.20 09:39
|t/p
|13
|0.03
|1.00918
|0.00000
|1.00918
|15.00
|10088.49
|38
|2000.01.20 09:39
|close
|12
|0.02
|1.00885
|0.00000
|1.00710
|6.25
|10094.74
|39
|2000.01.20 09:39
|close
|11
|0.01
|1.00907
|0.00000
|1.00500
|0.80
|10095.55
|40
|2000.01.20 10:00
|sell
|14
|0.01
|1.00970
|0.00000
|0.00000
|41
|2000.01.20 10:00
|modify
|14
|0.01
|1.00970
|0.00000
|1.00470
|42
|2000.01.20 16:43
|sell
|15
|0.02
|1.01183
|0.00000
|0.00000
|43
|2000.01.20 16:43
|modify
|15
|0.02
|1.01183
|0.00000
|1.00683
|44
|2000.01.20 16:44
|sell
|16
|0.03
|1.01386
|0.00000
|0.00000
|45
|2000.01.20 16:44
|modify
|16
|0.03
|1.01386
|0.00000
|1.00886
|46
|2000.01.20 17:41
|sell
|17
|0.05
|1.01619
|0.00000
|0.00000
|47
|2000.01.20 17:41
|modify
|17
|0.05
|1.01619
|0.00000
|1.01119
|48
|2000.01.20 18:11
|sell
|18
|0.08
|1.01820
|0.00000
|0.00000
|49
|2000.01.20 18:11
|modify
|18
|0.08
|1.01820
|0.00000
|1.01320
|50
|2000.01.21 11:51
|t/p
|18
|0.08
|1.01320
|0.00000
|1.01320
|39.66
|10135.21
|51
|2000.01.21 11:51
|close
|17
|0.05
|1.01315
|0.00000
|1.01119
|14.99
|10150.20
|52
|2000.01.21 11:51
|close
|16
|0.03
|1.01333
|0.00000
|1.00886
|1.46
|10151.67
|53
|2000.01.21 11:52
|close
|15
|0.02
|1.01345
|0.00000
|1.00683
|-3.32
|10148.34
|54
|2000.01.21 11:52
|close
|14
|0.01
|1.01312
|0.00000
|1.00470
|-3.46
|10144.88
|55
|2000.01.24 11:00
|buy
|19
|0.01
|1.00525
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56
|2000.01.24 11:00
|modify
|19
|0.01
|1.00525
|0.00000
|1.01025
|57
|2000.01.24 13:06
|buy
|20
|0.02
|1.00325
|0.00000
|0.00000
|58
|2000.01.24 13:06
|modify
|20
|0.02
|1.00325
|0.00000
|1.00825
|59
|2000.01.24 13:42
|buy
|21
|0.03
|1.00095
|0.00000
|0.00000
|60
|2000.01.24 13:42
|modify
|21
|0.03
|1.00095
|0.00000
|1.00595
|61
|2000.01.24 20:29
|t/p
|21
|0.03
|1.00595
|0.00000
|1.00595
|15.00
|10159.88
|62
|2000.01.24 20:29
|close
|20
|0.02
|1.00600
|0.00000
|1.00825
|5.50
|10165.38
|63
|2000.01.24 20:29
|close
|19
|0.01
|1.00580
|0.00000
|1.01025
|0.55
|10165.93
|64
|2000.01.25 00:00
|buy
|22
|0.01
|1.00695
|0.00000
|0.00000
|65
|2000.01.25 00:00
|modify
|22
|0.01
|1.00695
|0.00000
|1.01195
|66
|2000.01.25 09:00
|buy
|23
|0.02
|1.00480
|0.00000
|0.00000
|67
|2000.01.25 09:00
|modify
|23
|0.02
|1.00480
|0.00000
|1.00980
|68
|2000.01.25 11:04
|buy
|24
|0.03
|1.00277
|0.00000
|0.00000
|69
|2000.01.25 11:04
|modify
|24
|0.03
|1.00277
|0.00000
|1.00777
|70
|2000.01.25 13:09
|buy
|25
|0.05
|1.00075
|0.00000
|0.00000
|71
|2000.01.25 13:09
|modify
|25
|0.05
|1.00075
|0.00000
|1.00575
|72
|2000.01.25 15:51
|t/p
|25
|0.05
|1.00575
|0.00000
|1.00575
|25.00
|10190.93
|73
|2000.01.25 15:51
|close
|24
|0.03
|1.00585
|0.00000
|1.00777
|9.24
|10200.17
|74
|2000.01.25 15:51
|close
|23
|0.02
|1.00573
|0.00000
|1.00980
|1.86
|10202.03
|75
|2000.01.25 15:52
|close
|22
|0.01
|1.00620
|0.00000
|1.01195
|-0.75
|10201.28
|76
|2000.01.26 21:01
|buy
|26
|0.01
|1.00185
|0.00000
|0.00000
|77
|2000.01.26 21:01
|modify
|26
|0.01
|1.00185
|0.00000
|1.00685
|78
|2000.01.26 23:31
|buy
|27
|0.02
|0.99965
|0.00000
|0.00000
|79
|2000.01.26 23:31
|modify
|27
|0.02
|0.99965
|0.00000
|1.00465
|80
|2000.01.27 12:37
|buy
|28
|0.03
|0.99755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|81
|2000.01.27 12:37
|modify
|28
|0.03
|0.99755
|0.00000
|1.00255
|82
|2000.01.27 13:25
|buy
|29
|0.05
|0.99525
|0.00000
|0.00000
|83
|2000.01.27 13:25
|modify
|29
|0.05
|0.99525
|0.00000
|1.00025
|84
|2000.01.27 13:46
|buy
|30
|0.08
|0.99325
|0.00000
|0.00000
|85
|2000.01.27 13:46
|modify
|30
|0.08
|0.99325
|0.00000
|0.99825
|86
|2000.01.27 14:28
|buy
|31
|0.13
|0.99095
|0.00000
|0.00000
|87
|2000.01.27 14:28
|modify
|31
|0.13
|0.99095
|0.00000
|0.99595
|88
|2000.01.27 15:37
|buy
|32
|0.21
|0.98855
|0.00000
|0.00000
|89
|2000.01.27 15:37
|modify
|32
|0.21
|0.98855
|0.00000
|0.99355
|90
|2000.01.28 07:49
|buy
|33
|0.34
|0.98635
|0.00000
|0.00000
|91
|2000.01.28 07:49
|modify
|33
|0.34
|0.98635
|0.00000
|0.99135
|92
|2000.01.28 07:55
|buy
|34
|0.55
|0.98421
|0.00000
|0.00000
|93
|2000.01.28 07:55
|modify
|34
|0.55
|0.98421
|0.00000
|0.98921
|94
|2000.01.28 15:06
|buy
|35
|0.90
|0.98205
|0.00000
|0.00000
|95
|2000.01.28 15:06
|modify
|35
|0.90
|0.98205
|0.00000
|0.98705
|96
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|35
|0.90
|0.97322
|0.00000
|0.98705
|-793.06
|9408.22
|97
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|34
|0.55
|0.97322
|0.00000
|0.98921
|-603.45
|8804.77
|98
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|33
|0.34
|0.97322
|0.00000
|0.99135
|-445.80
|8358.97
|99
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|32
|0.21
|0.97322
|0.00000
|0.99355
|-321.17
|8037.80
|100
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|31
|0.13
|0.97322
|0.00000
|0.99595
|-230.02
|7807.78
|101
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|30
|0.08
|0.97322
|0.00000
|0.99825
|-159.95
|7647.84
|102
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|29
|0.05
|0.97322
|0.00000
|1.00025
|-109.97
|7537.87
|103
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|28
|0.03
|0.97322
|0.00000
|1.00255
|-72.88
|7464.99
|104
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|27
|0.02
|0.97322
|0.00000
|1.00465
|-52.68
|7412.31
|105
|2000.01.31 17:55
|close at stop
|26
|0.01
|0.97322
|0.00000
|1.00685
|-28.54
|7383.77