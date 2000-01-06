|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2000.01.02 23:00 - 2011.08.05 19:00 (2000.01.01 - 2011.12.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Magic=41951; EcnBroker=true; TakeProfit=50; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=20; MaxTrades=10; Pips=20; slippage=5; SecureProfit=5; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; ReverseCondition=0; bar=1; mm=false; risk=0.1; lotincrease=1.63; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=5; OsMA_is="OsMa Settings"; FastEMA=12; SlowEMA=26; SignalSMA=9; OsMatf=30; CenterofGravity_isv="Center of Gravity Settings"; Per=10; Price=4; Cogtf1=240; Cogtf2=30; T3VhfPeriods_is="VHF Settings"; VHF_Period1=14; T3Period1=5; T3Price1=0; T3Hot1=0.7; T3Original1=true; VHF_Period2=7; T3Period2=5; T3Price2=0; T3Hot2=0.7; T3Original2=true; _smi="Smi Settings"; Length=13; Smooth1=25; Smooth2=2; Signal=5; SmiPrice=0;
|Bars in test
|70994
|Ticks modelled
|55055320
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|75
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-2590.14
|Gross profit
|158.98
|Gross loss
|-2749.11
|Profit factor
|0.06
|Expected payoff
|-95.93
|Absolute drawdown
|2590.14
|Maximal drawdown
|2741.59 (27.01%)
|Relative drawdown
|27.01% (2741.59)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|19 (36.84%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (48.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|14 (51.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|40.00
|loss trade
|-760.50
|Average
|profit trade
|12.23
|loss trade
|-196.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (91.12)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|10 (-2733.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|91.12 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2733.57 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|5
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.01.06 11:00
|buy
|1
|0.01
|1.03565
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2000.01.06 11:00
|modify
|1
|0.01
|1.03565
|0.00000
|1.04065
|3
|2000.01.06 12:07
|t/p
|1
|0.01
|1.04065
|0.00000
|1.04065
|5.00
|10005.00
|4
|2000.01.07 04:00
|buy
|2
|0.01
|1.03135
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5
|2000.01.07 04:00
|modify
|2
|0.01
|1.03135
|0.00000
|1.03635
|6
|2000.01.07 06:58
|buy
|3
|0.02
|1.02928
|0.00000
|0.00000
|7
|2000.01.07 06:58
|modify
|3
|0.02
|1.02928
|0.00000
|1.03428
|8
|2000.01.07 13:40
|buy
|4
|0.03
|1.02645
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9
|2000.01.07 13:40
|modify
|4
|0.03
|1.02645
|0.00000
|1.03145
|10
|2000.01.10 10:08
|buy
|5
|0.05
|1.02445
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11
|2000.01.10 10:08
|modify
|5
|0.05
|1.02445
|0.00000
|1.02945
|12
|2000.01.10 11:59
|buy
|6
|0.08
|1.02245
|0.00000
|0.00000
|13
|2000.01.10 11:59
|modify
|6
|0.08
|1.02245
|0.00000
|1.02745
|14
|2000.01.10 18:36
|t/p
|6
|0.08
|1.02745
|0.00000
|1.02745
|40.00
|10045.00
|15
|2000.01.10 18:36
|close
|5
|0.05
|1.02750
|0.00000
|1.02945
|15.25
|10060.25
|16
|2000.01.10 18:37
|close
|4
|0.03
|1.02730
|0.00000
|1.03145
|2.60
|10062.85
|17
|2000.01.10 18:38
|close
|3
|0.02
|1.02720
|0.00000
|1.03428
|-4.12
|10058.73
|18
|2000.01.10 18:39
|close
|2
|0.01
|1.02670
|0.00000
|1.03635
|-4.63
|10054.10
|19
|2000.01.18 04:30
|buy
|7
|0.01
|1.01065
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2000.01.18 04:30
|modify
|7
|0.01
|1.01065
|0.00000
|1.01565
|21
|2000.01.18 10:30
|buy
|8
|0.02
|1.00858
|0.00000
|0.00000
|22
|2000.01.18 10:30
|modify
|8
|0.02
|1.00858
|0.00000
|1.01358
|23
|2000.01.18 18:51
|t/p
|8
|0.02
|1.01358
|0.00000
|1.01358
|10.00
|10064.10
|24
|2000.01.18 18:51
|close
|7
|0.01
|1.01360
|0.00000
|1.01565
|2.95
|10067.05
|25
|2000.01.19 12:00
|sell
|9
|0.01
|1.01000
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|2000.01.19 12:00
|modify
|9
|0.01
|1.01000
|0.00000
|1.00500
|27
|2000.01.19 16:53
|sell
|10
|0.02
|1.01210
|0.00000
|0.00000
|28
|2000.01.19 16:53
|modify
|10
|0.02
|1.01210
|0.00000
|1.00710
|29
|2000.01.20 08:39
|sell
|11
|0.03
|1.01418
|0.00000
|0.00000
|30
|2000.01.20 08:39
|modify
|11
|0.03
|1.01418
|0.00000
|1.00918
|31
|2000.01.20 09:39
|t/p
|11
|0.03
|1.00918
|0.00000
|1.00918
|15.00
|10082.05
|32
|2000.01.20 09:39
|close
|10
|0.02
|1.00885
|0.00000
|1.00710
|6.25
|10088.30
|33
|2000.01.20 09:39
|close
|9
|0.01
|1.00907
|0.00000
|1.00500
|0.80
|10089.10
|34
|2000.01.20 10:00
|sell
|12
|0.01
|1.00970
|0.00000
|0.00000
|35
|2000.01.20 10:00
|modify
|12
|0.01
|1.00970
|0.00000
|1.00470
|36
|2000.01.20 16:43
|sell
|13
|0.02
|1.01183
|0.00000
|0.00000
|37
|2000.01.20 16:43
|modify
|13
|0.02
|1.01183
|0.00000
|1.00683
|38
|2000.01.20 16:44
|sell
|14
|0.03
|1.01386
|0.00000
|0.00000
|39
|2000.01.20 16:44
|modify
|14
|0.03
|1.01386
|0.00000
|1.00886
|40
|2000.01.20 17:41
|sell
|15
|0.05
|1.01619
|0.00000
|0.00000
|41
|2000.01.20 17:41
|modify
|15
|0.05
|1.01619
|0.00000
|1.01119
|42
|2000.01.20 18:11
|sell
|16
|0.08
|1.01820
|0.00000
|0.00000
|43
|2000.01.20 18:11
|modify
|16
|0.08
|1.01820
|0.00000
|1.01320
|44
|2000.01.21 11:51
|t/p
|16
|0.08
|1.01320
|0.00000
|1.01320
|39.66
|10128.77
|45
|2000.01.21 11:51
|close
|15
|0.05
|1.01315
|0.00000
|1.01119
|14.99
|10143.76
|46
|2000.01.21 11:51
|close
|14
|0.03
|1.01333
|0.00000
|1.00886
|1.46
|10145.22
|47
|2000.01.21 11:52
|close
|13
|0.02
|1.01345
|0.00000
|1.00683
|-3.32
|10141.90
|48
|2000.01.21 11:52
|close
|12
|0.01
|1.01312
|0.00000
|1.00470
|-3.46
|10138.44
|49
|2000.01.24 18:00
|buy
|17
|0.01
|1.00265
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50
|2000.01.24 18:00
|modify
|17
|0.01
|1.00265
|0.00000
|1.00765
|51
|2000.01.24 21:20
|t/p
|17
|0.01
|1.00765
|0.00000
|1.00765
|5.00
|10143.44
|52
|2000.01.26 21:01
|buy
|18
|0.01
|1.00185
|0.00000
|0.00000
|53
|2000.01.26 21:01
|modify
|18
|0.01
|1.00185
|0.00000
|1.00685
|54
|2000.01.26 23:31
|buy
|19
|0.02
|0.99965
|0.00000
|0.00000
|55
|2000.01.26 23:31
|modify
|19
|0.02
|0.99965
|0.00000
|1.00465
|56
|2000.01.27 12:37
|buy
|20
|0.03
|0.99755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|57
|2000.01.27 12:37
|modify
|20
|0.03
|0.99755
|0.00000
|1.00255
|58
|2000.01.27 13:25
|buy
|21
|0.05
|0.99525
|0.00000
|0.00000
|59
|2000.01.27 13:25
|modify
|21
|0.05
|0.99525
|0.00000
|1.00025
|60
|2000.01.27 13:46
|buy
|22
|0.08
|0.99325
|0.00000
|0.00000
|61
|2000.01.27 13:46
|modify
|22
|0.08
|0.99325
|0.00000
|0.99825
|62
|2000.01.27 14:28
|buy
|23
|0.13
|0.99095
|0.00000
|0.00000
|63
|2000.01.27 14:28
|modify
|23
|0.13
|0.99095
|0.00000
|0.99595
|64
|2000.01.27 15:37
|buy
|24
|0.21
|0.98855
|0.00000
|0.00000
|65
|2000.01.27 15:37
|modify
|24
|0.21
|0.98855
|0.00000
|0.99355
|66
|2000.01.28 07:49
|buy
|25
|0.34
|0.98635
|0.00000
|0.00000
|67
|2000.01.28 07:49
|modify
|25
|0.34
|0.98635
|0.00000
|0.99135
|68
|2000.01.28 07:55
|buy
|26
|0.55
|0.98421
|0.00000
|0.00000
|69
|2000.01.28 07:55
|modify
|26
|0.55
|0.98421
|0.00000
|0.98921
|70
|2000.01.28 15:06
|buy
|27
|0.90
|0.98205
|0.00000
|0.00000
|71
|2000.01.28 15:06
|modify
|27
|0.90
|0.98205
|0.00000
|0.98705
|72
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|27
|0.90
|0.97360
|0.00000
|0.98705
|-760.50
|9382.94
|73
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|26
|0.55
|0.97360
|0.00000
|0.98921
|-583.55
|8799.39
|74
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|25
|0.34
|0.97360
|0.00000
|0.99135
|-433.50
|8365.89
|75
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|24
|0.21
|0.97360
|0.00000
|0.99355
|-313.57
|8052.32
|76
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|23
|0.13
|0.97360
|0.00000
|0.99595
|-225.31
|7827.00
|77
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|22
|0.08
|0.97360
|0.00000
|0.99825
|-157.05
|7669.95
|78
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|21
|0.05
|0.97360
|0.00000
|1.00025
|-108.16
|7561.79
|79
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|20
|0.03
|0.97360
|0.00000
|1.00255
|-71.80
|7490.00
|80
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|19
|0.02
|0.97360
|0.00000
|1.00465
|-51.95
|7438.04
|81
|2000.01.28 17:26
|close at stop
|18
|0.01
|0.97360
|0.00000
|1.00685
|-28.18
|7409.86