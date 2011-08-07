Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089025043 Name: PermDemo18 Currency: USD 2011 August 9, 04:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
537798542011.08.07 21:20sell0.01eurjpy112.1980.000111.7282011.08.07 22:59111.9010.000.000.003.80
537815982011.08.07 21:50sell0.02eurjpy112.3550.000111.9012011.08.07 22:59111.9010.000.000.0011.60
537821292011.08.07 21:58sell0.01audjpy81.5250.00081.0252011.08.08 03:5081.0250.000.000.006.40
537876052011.08.07 23:27sell0.01eurjpy112.1080.000111.6082011.08.08 04:03111.7300.000.000.004.84
537876632011.08.07 23:28sell0.02eurjpy112.3130.000111.8132011.08.08 04:02111.8130.000.000.0012.80
538240802011.08.08 08:54buy0.01audjpy80.6250.00081.1242011.08.08 11:1680.7150.000.000.001.16
538241312011.08.08 08:55buy0.01eurjpy111.5850.000112.0862011.08.08 15:05110.3760.000.000.00-15.57
538251782011.08.08 09:12buy0.02audjpy80.4200.00080.9252011.08.08 11:1680.7240.000.000.007.82
538252762011.08.08 09:13buy0.02eurjpy111.3740.000111.8802011.08.08 15:05110.3790.000.000.00-25.63
538265222011.08.08 09:25buy0.03eurjpy111.1510.000111.6682011.08.08 15:05110.3770.000.000.00-29.90
538265842011.08.08 09:25buy0.03audjpy80.2180.00080.7182011.08.08 11:1680.7180.000.000.0019.29
538282282011.08.08 09:43buy0.05eurjpy110.9360.000111.4512011.08.08 15:05110.3980.000.000.00-34.64
538290912011.08.08 09:49buy0.08eurjpy110.7250.000111.2322011.08.08 15:05110.4160.000.000.00-31.83
538419842011.08.08 12:49buy0.13eurjpy110.5200.000111.0202011.08.08 15:05110.4140.000.000.00-17.74
538435662011.08.08 13:01buy0.21eurjpy110.3210.000110.8202011.08.08 15:05110.4060.000.000.0022.98
538502082011.08.08 14:14buy0.34eurjpy110.1190.000110.6192011.08.08 15:05110.4120.000.000.00128.28
538523912011.08.08 14:30buy0.55eurjpy109.9130.000110.4162011.08.08 15:05110.4160.000.000.00356.24
538607572011.08.08 15:25sell0.01audjpy80.2930.00079.7912011.08.08 18:2279.7910.000.000.006.46
538756472011.08.08 18:51sell0.01eurusd1.419290.000001.414312011.08.08 22:201.416540.000.00-0.042.75
538768352011.08.08 19:14sell0.02eurusd1.421370.000001.416332011.08.08 22:201.416330.000.00-0.0810.08
538776752011.08.08 19:30sell0.01audjpy79.5800.00079.0902011.08.08 20:1579.0900.000.000.006.32
538823642011.08.08 21:23sell0.01eurjpy110.1870.000109.6872011.08.09 00:45109.6870.000.000.006.46
  0.00 0.00 -0.12 451.97
Closed P/L: 451.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
538763012011.08.08 19:02buy0.01usdjpy77.7070.00078.207 77.1870.000.000.00-6.74
538850272011.08.08 22:50sell0.01eurusd1.416370.000001.41133 1.422820.000.000.00-6.45
538860292011.08.08 23:07sell0.02eurusd1.418470.000001.41337 1.422820.000.000.00-8.70
538927322011.08.09 00:32buy0.02usdjpy77.4670.00077.992 77.1870.000.000.00-7.26
538933502011.08.09 00:37buy0.01usdchf0.754340.000000.75934 0.752190.000.000.00-2.86
539017382011.08.09 01:37buy0.03usdjpy77.2740.00077.766 77.1870.000.000.00-3.38
539019362011.08.09 01:38buy0.02usdchf0.752350.000000.75733 0.752190.000.000.00-0.43
539079932011.08.09 02:12buy0.03usdchf0.750370.000000.75522 0.752190.000.000.007.26
539091532011.08.09 02:16buy0.05usdjpy77.0750.00077.574 77.1870.000.000.007.26
539122302011.08.09 02:50sell0.03eurusd1.420980.000001.41606 1.422820.000.000.00-5.52
539154862011.08.09 03:22sell0.05eurusd1.422990.000001.41801 1.422820.000.000.000.85
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -25.97
 Floating P/L: -25.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 451.85 Floating P/L: -25.97 Margin: 346.00
Balance: 95 164.35 Equity: 95 138.38 Free Margin: 94 792.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 607.16 Gross Loss: 155.31 Total Net Profit: 451.85
Profit Factor: 3.91 Expected Payoff: 20.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 155.31 (0.16%) Relative Drawdown: 0.16% (155.31)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 356.24 loss trade: -34.64
Average profit trade: 37.95 loss trade: -25.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (575.21) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-155.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 575.21 (11) consecutive loss (count): -155.31 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 6