Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089025043
|Name: PermDemo18
|Currency: USD
|2011 August 9, 04:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|53779854
|2011.08.07 21:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|112.198
|0.000
|111.728
|2011.08.07 22:59
|111.901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|53781598
|2011.08.07 21:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|112.355
|0.000
|111.901
|2011.08.07 22:59
|111.901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.60
|53782129
|2011.08.07 21:58
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|81.525
|0.000
|81.025
|2011.08.08 03:50
|81.025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|53787605
|2011.08.07 23:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|112.108
|0.000
|111.608
|2011.08.08 04:03
|111.730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.84
|53787663
|2011.08.07 23:28
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|112.313
|0.000
|111.813
|2011.08.08 04:02
|111.813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|53824080
|2011.08.08 08:54
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.625
|0.000
|81.124
|2011.08.08 11:16
|80.715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|53824131
|2011.08.08 08:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|111.585
|0.000
|112.086
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.57
|53825178
|2011.08.08 09:12
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|80.420
|0.000
|80.925
|2011.08.08 11:16
|80.724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.82
|53825276
|2011.08.08 09:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|111.374
|0.000
|111.880
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.63
|53826522
|2011.08.08 09:25
|buy
|0.03
|eurjpy
|111.151
|0.000
|111.668
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.90
|53826584
|2011.08.08 09:25
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|80.218
|0.000
|80.718
|2011.08.08 11:16
|80.718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.29
|53828228
|2011.08.08 09:43
|buy
|0.05
|eurjpy
|110.936
|0.000
|111.451
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.64
|53829091
|2011.08.08 09:49
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpy
|110.725
|0.000
|111.232
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.83
|53841984
|2011.08.08 12:49
|buy
|0.13
|eurjpy
|110.520
|0.000
|111.020
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.74
|53843566
|2011.08.08 13:01
|buy
|0.21
|eurjpy
|110.321
|0.000
|110.820
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.98
|53850208
|2011.08.08 14:14
|buy
|0.34
|eurjpy
|110.119
|0.000
|110.619
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.28
|53852391
|2011.08.08 14:30
|buy
|0.55
|eurjpy
|109.913
|0.000
|110.416
|2011.08.08 15:05
|110.416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|356.24
|53860757
|2011.08.08 15:25
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.293
|0.000
|79.791
|2011.08.08 18:22
|79.791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.46
|53875647
|2011.08.08 18:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41929
|0.00000
|1.41431
|2011.08.08 22:20
|1.41654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.75
|53876835
|2011.08.08 19:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42137
|0.00000
|1.41633
|2011.08.08 22:20
|1.41633
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|10.08
|53877675
|2011.08.08 19:30
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|79.580
|0.000
|79.090
|2011.08.08 20:15
|79.090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.32
|53882364
|2011.08.08 21:23
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|110.187
|0.000
|109.687
|2011.08.09 00:45
|109.687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.46
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|451.97
|Closed P/L:
|451.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|53876301
|2011.08.08 19:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.707
|0.000
|78.207
|
|77.187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.74
|53885027
|2011.08.08 22:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41637
|0.00000
|1.41133
|
|1.42282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.45
|53886029
|2011.08.08 23:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.41847
|0.00000
|1.41337
|
|1.42282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|53892732
|2011.08.09 00:32
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.467
|0.000
|77.992
|
|77.187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.26
|53893350
|2011.08.09 00:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.75434
|0.00000
|0.75934
|
|0.75219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|53901738
|2011.08.09 01:37
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.274
|0.000
|77.766
|
|77.187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.38
|53901936
|2011.08.09 01:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.75235
|0.00000
|0.75733
|
|0.75219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|53907993
|2011.08.09 02:12
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|0.75037
|0.00000
|0.75522
|
|0.75219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.26
|53909153
|2011.08.09 02:16
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.075
|0.000
|77.574
|
|77.187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.26
|53912230
|2011.08.09 02:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42098
|0.00000
|1.41606
|
|1.42282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.52
|53915486
|2011.08.09 03:22
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.42299
|0.00000
|1.41801
|
|1.42282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.97
|
|Floating P/L:
|-25.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|451.85
|Floating P/L:
|-25.97
|Margin:
|346.00
|Balance:
|95 164.35
|Equity:
|95 138.38
|Free Margin:
|94 792.38
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|607.16
|Gross Loss:
|155.31
|Total Net Profit:
|451.85
|Profit Factor:
|3.91
|Expected Payoff:
|20.54
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|155.31 (0.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.16% (155.31)
|
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|356.24
|loss trade:
|-34.64
|Average
|profit trade:
|37.95
|loss trade:
|-25.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (575.21)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-155.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|575.21 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-155.31 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|6