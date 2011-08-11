Alpari (UK) Ltd.
A/C No: 3127820Name: howdy2011.08.24 05:15 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1223101494419552011.08.11 04:31buy0.01gbpusd1.617360.000001.622362011.08.11 16:461.622360.000.00500.00
2223181569419552011.08.11 11:14buy0.02gbpusd1.615360.000001.620362011.08.11 15:351.620360.000.00500.00
3223182967419552011.08.11 11:16buy0.03gbpusd1.613130.000001.618132011.08.11 15:151.618130.000.00500.00
4223789222419552011.08.15 09:00sell0.01gbpusd1.626350.000001.621352011.08.16 08:041.633850.000.00-750.00
5223810260419552011.08.15 09:51sell0.02gbpusd1.628360.000001.623362011.08.16 08:041.633630.000.00-527.00
6223968680419552011.08.15 18:29sell0.03gbpusd1.638650.000001.633652011.08.16 08:041.633650.000.00500.00
7225378811419552011.08.22 05:00buy0.01gbpusd1.649560.000001.654562011.08.23 08:551.650580.000.00102.00
8225421587419552011.08.22 08:28buy0.02gbpusd1.647530.000001.652532011.08.23 08:551.650280.000.00275.00
9225607891419552011.08.22 18:15buy0.03gbpusd1.645370.000001.650372011.08.23 08:551.650370.000.00500.00
0.000.001600.00
 
Summary P/L:1600.00
 
Winning trades:(7) 2877.00
Losing trades:(2) -1277.00
Max summary P/L:1600.00
Largest winning trade:500.00
Largest losing trade:-750.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (1377.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-1277.00)
Max consecutive profit:1500.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-1277.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:1277.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:2.25
Avg. profit factor:0.64
Risk factor:1.25
 
1223198228419552011.08.11 12:01sell0.01eurusd1.417100.000001.412102011.08.11 14:271.412100.000.00500.00
2223351759419552011.08.11 19:10sell0.01eurusd1.420570.000001.415572011.08.12 04:261.419710.000.0086.00
3223366767419552011.08.11 20:13sell0.02eurusd1.422580.000001.417582011.08.12 04:261.419710.000.00287.00
4223383069419552011.08.11 21:25sell0.03eurusd1.424620.000001.419622011.08.12 02:151.419620.000.00500.00
5224056317419552011.08.16 08:03sell0.01eurusd1.439590.000001.434592011.08.17 02:081.436570.000.00302.00
6224237645419552011.08.16 18:41sell0.02eurusd1.441630.000001.436632011.08.17 02:081.436630.000.00500.00
7225446518419552011.08.22 09:30buy0.01eurusd1.438030.000001.443032011.08.22 12:441.443030.000.00500.00
8225757619419552011.08.23 09:00buy0.01eurusd1.440000.000001.445002011.08.23 09:511.445000.000.00500.00
0.000.003175.00
 
Summary P/L:3175.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 3175.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:3175.00
Largest winning trade:500.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:8 (3175.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:3175.00 (8)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1223198293419552011.08.11 12:01buy0.01usdcad0.993510.000000.998512011.08.12 18:510.989510.000.00-400.00
2223351781419552011.08.11 19:10buy0.02usdcad0.988700.000000.993702011.08.12 18:510.989500.000.0080.00
3223376707419552011.08.11 20:58buy0.03usdcad0.986640.000000.991642011.08.12 16:090.991640.000.00500.00
4223802320419552011.08.15 09:30buy0.01usdcad0.989570.000000.994572011.08.16 09:310.985230.000.00-434.00
5223968667419552011.08.15 18:29buy0.02usdcad0.982980.000000.987982011.08.16 09:300.985200.000.00222.00
6223991807419552011.08.15 21:46buy0.03usdcad0.980190.000000.985192011.08.16 09:300.985190.000.00500.00
7224252867419552011.08.16 19:30buy0.01usdcad0.985020.000000.990022011.08.18 06:380.983180.000.00-184.00
8224261296419552011.08.16 20:01buy0.02usdcad0.982970.000000.987972011.08.18 06:380.983290.000.0032.00
9224487606419552011.08.17 13:42buy0.03usdcad0.978160.000000.983162011.08.18 06:370.983160.000.00500.00
10225113502419552011.08.19 09:00sell0.01usdcad0.988960.000000.983962011.08.19 16:250.983960.000.00500.00
11225118211419552011.08.19 09:14sell0.02usdcad0.990960.000000.985962011.08.19 14:010.985960.000.00500.00
0.000.001816.00
 
Summary P/L:1816.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 2834.00
Losing trades:(3) -1018.00
Max summary P/L:1816.00
Largest winning trade:500.00
Largest losing trade:-434.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (1532.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-434.00)
Max consecutive profit:1532.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-434.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:434.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:2.78
Avg. profit factor:1.04
Risk factor:4.18
 
1223647294419552011.08.12 18:51sell0.01eurchf1.097460.000001.092462011.08.12 20:391.102240.000.00-478.00
2223650106419552011.08.12 19:22sell0.02eurchf1.099560.000001.094562011.08.12 20:391.102170.000.00-261.00
3223651875419552011.08.12 19:39sell0.03eurchf1.101600.000001.096602011.08.12 20:391.102040.000.00-44.00
4223652479419552011.08.12 19:44sell0.05eurchf1.103600.000001.098602011.08.12 20:391.102060.000.00154.00
5223655058419552011.08.12 20:07sell0.08eurchf1.105610.000001.100612011.08.12 20:391.102040.000.00357.00
6223655394419552011.08.12 20:09sell0.13eurchf1.107670.000001.102672011.08.12 20:391.102670.000.00500.00
7225113439419552011.08.19 09:00sell0.01eurchf1.132270.000001.127272011.08.19 09:181.127270.000.00500.00
8225119740419552011.08.19 09:18sell0.01eurchf1.127140.000001.122142011.08.19 09:371.126140.000.00100.00
9225120551419552011.08.19 09:20sell0.02eurchf1.129160.000001.124162011.08.19 09:371.126250.000.00291.00
10225121313419552011.08.19 09:22sell0.03eurchf1.131170.000001.126172011.08.19 09:371.126170.000.00500.00
11225312165419552011.08.19 22:30sell0.01eurchf1.130490.000001.125492011.08.22 05:021.128650.000.00184.00
12225325903419552011.08.22 00:27sell0.02eurchf1.133350.000001.128352011.08.22 05:021.128350.000.00500.00
0.000.002303.00
 
Summary P/L:2303.00
 
Winning trades:(9) 3086.00
Losing trades:(3) -783.00
Max summary P/L:2303.00
Largest winning trade:500.00
Largest losing trade:-478.00
Max consecutive winners:9 (3086.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-783.00)
Max consecutive profit:3086.00 (9)
Max consecutive loss:-783.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:783.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:3.94
Avg. profit factor:1.31
Risk factor:2.94
 
1224045552419552011.08.16 07:00sell0.01eurjpy110.8390.000110.3392011.08.16 12:43110.3390.000.00500.00
2225468156419552011.08.22 10:30buy0.01eurjpy110.5530.000111.0532011.08.23 09:53110.8170.000.00264.00
3225625090419552011.08.22 19:35buy0.02eurjpy110.3530.000110.8532011.08.23 09:52110.8530.000.00500.00
0.000.001264.00
 
Summary P/L:1264.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 1264.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:1264.00
Largest winning trade:500.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (1264.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:1264.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
1223674593419552011.08.15 00:00sell0.01gbpjpy125.2420.000124.7422011.08.16 08:45125.3180.000.00-76.00
2223710801419552011.08.15 02:44sell0.02gbpjpy125.4620.000124.9622011.08.16 08:45125.3150.000.00147.00
3223968659419552011.08.15 18:29sell0.03gbpjpy125.8160.000125.3162011.08.16 08:44125.3160.000.00500.00
4224069758419552011.08.16 08:45sell0.01gbpjpy125.3010.000124.8012011.08.17 13:42125.9710.000.00-670.00
5224071916419552011.08.16 08:56sell0.02gbpjpy125.5020.000125.0022011.08.17 13:42125.9710.000.00-469.00
6224106194419552011.08.16 11:04sell0.03gbpjpy125.7040.000125.2042011.08.17 13:42125.9730.000.00-269.00
7224205741419552011.08.16 17:44sell0.05gbpjpy126.0440.000125.5442011.08.17 10:30125.5440.000.00500.00
8224253488419552011.08.16 19:32sell0.08gbpjpy126.2540.000125.7542011.08.17 09:05125.7540.000.00500.00
9224683630419552011.08.18 04:30sell0.01gbpjpy126.3770.000125.8772011.08.18 13:12126.2700.000.00107.00
10224703693419552011.08.18 06:55sell0.02gbpjpy126.5780.000126.0782011.08.18 13:12126.2790.000.00299.00
11224769213419552011.08.18 10:19sell0.03gbpjpy126.7800.000126.2802011.08.18 11:23126.2800.000.00500.00
12225335790419552011.08.22 01:30buy0.01gbpjpy126.6140.000127.1142011.08.22 04:03126.7420.000.00128.00
13225350483419552011.08.22 02:58buy0.02gbpjpy126.3820.000126.8822011.08.22 04:02126.7540.000.00372.00
14225352335419552011.08.22 03:06buy0.03gbpjpy126.1770.000126.6772011.08.22 04:02126.6770.000.00500.00
15225702017419552011.08.23 04:00sell0.01gbpjpy126.4280.000125.9282011.08.23 17:10126.2640.000.00164.00
16225754442419552011.08.23 08:51sell0.02gbpjpy126.6320.000126.1322011.08.23 17:10126.2670.000.00365.00
17225783926419552011.08.23 10:00sell0.03gbpjpy126.8560.000126.3562011.08.23 13:57126.3560.000.00500.00
0.000.003098.00
 
Summary P/L:3098.00
 
Winning trades:(13) 4582.00
Losing trades:(4) -1484.00
Max summary P/L:3098.00
Largest winning trade:500.00
Largest losing trade:-670.00
Max consecutive winners:11 (3935.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-1408.00)
Max consecutive profit:3935.00 (11)
Max consecutive loss:-1408.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:1408.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:3.09
Avg. profit factor:0.95
Risk factor:2.20
 
1224080337419552011.08.16 09:30sell0.01nzdusd0.829470.000000.824472011.08.16 19:020.831910.000.00-244.00
2224086732419552011.08.16 09:48sell0.02nzdusd0.831480.000000.826482011.08.16 19:020.832040.000.00-56.00
3224205749419552011.08.16 17:44sell0.03nzdusd0.837070.000000.832072011.08.16 19:020.832070.000.00500.00
4225373726419552011.08.22 04:30buy0.01nzdusd0.821240.000000.826242011.08.22 10:500.821780.000.0054.00
5225382837419552011.08.22 05:19buy0.02nzdusd0.818810.000000.823812011.08.22 10:500.821940.000.00313.00
6225399644419552011.08.22 07:04buy0.03nzdusd0.816780.000000.821782011.08.22 10:500.821780.000.00500.00
0.000.001067.00
 
Summary P/L:1067.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 1367.00
Losing trades:(2) -300.00
Max summary P/L:1067.00
Largest winning trade:500.00
Largest losing trade:-244.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (1367.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-300.00)
Max consecutive profit:1367.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-300.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:300.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:4.56
Avg. profit factor:2.28
Risk factor:3.56
 
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