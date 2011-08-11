|A/C No: 3127820
|Name: howdy
|2011.08.24 05:15 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|223101494
|41955
|2011.08.11 04:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61736
|0.00000
|1.62236
|2011.08.11 16:46
|1.62236
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|2
|223181569
|41955
|2011.08.11 11:14
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61536
|0.00000
|1.62036
|2011.08.11 15:35
|1.62036
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|3
|223182967
|41955
|2011.08.11 11:16
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.61313
|0.00000
|1.61813
|2011.08.11 15:15
|1.61813
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|4
|223789222
|41955
|2011.08.15 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62635
|0.00000
|1.62135
|2011.08.16 08:04
|1.63385
|0.00
|0.00
|-750.00
|5
|223810260
|41955
|2011.08.15 09:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62836
|0.00000
|1.62336
|2011.08.16 08:04
|1.63363
|0.00
|0.00
|-527.00
|6
|223968680
|41955
|2011.08.15 18:29
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.63865
|0.00000
|1.63365
|2011.08.16 08:04
|1.63365
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|7
|225378811
|41955
|2011.08.22 05:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.64956
|0.00000
|1.65456
|2011.08.23 08:55
|1.65058
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|8
|225421587
|41955
|2011.08.22 08:28
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.64753
|0.00000
|1.65253
|2011.08.23 08:55
|1.65028
|0.00
|0.00
|275.00
|9
|225607891
|41955
|2011.08.22 18:15
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.64537
|0.00000
|1.65037
|2011.08.23 08:55
|1.65037
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1600.00
|Summary P/L:
|1600.00
|Winning trades:
|(7) 2877.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -1277.00
|Max summary P/L:
|1600.00
|Largest winning trade:
|500.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-750.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (1377.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-1277.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|1500.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-1277.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|1277.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|2.25
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.64
|Risk factor:
|1.25
|1
|223198228
|41955
|2011.08.11 12:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41710
|0.00000
|1.41210
|2011.08.11 14:27
|1.41210
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|2
|223351759
|41955
|2011.08.11 19:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42057
|0.00000
|1.41557
|2011.08.12 04:26
|1.41971
|0.00
|0.00
|86.00
|3
|223366767
|41955
|2011.08.11 20:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42258
|0.00000
|1.41758
|2011.08.12 04:26
|1.41971
|0.00
|0.00
|287.00
|4
|223383069
|41955
|2011.08.11 21:25
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42462
|0.00000
|1.41962
|2011.08.12 02:15
|1.41962
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|5
|224056317
|41955
|2011.08.16 08:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.43959
|0.00000
|1.43459
|2011.08.17 02:08
|1.43657
|0.00
|0.00
|302.00
|6
|224237645
|41955
|2011.08.16 18:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.44163
|0.00000
|1.43663
|2011.08.17 02:08
|1.43663
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|7
|225446518
|41955
|2011.08.22 09:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.43803
|0.00000
|1.44303
|2011.08.22 12:44
|1.44303
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|8
|225757619
|41955
|2011.08.23 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.44000
|0.00000
|1.44500
|2011.08.23 09:51
|1.44500
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3175.00
|Summary P/L:
|3175.00
|Winning trades:
|(8) 3175.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|3175.00
|Largest winning trade:
|500.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|8 (3175.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|3175.00 (8)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|223198293
|41955
|2011.08.11 12:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99351
|0.00000
|0.99851
|2011.08.12 18:51
|0.98951
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|2
|223351781
|41955
|2011.08.11 19:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98870
|0.00000
|0.99370
|2011.08.12 18:51
|0.98950
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3
|223376707
|41955
|2011.08.11 20:58
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.98664
|0.00000
|0.99164
|2011.08.12 16:09
|0.99164
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|4
|223802320
|41955
|2011.08.15 09:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98957
|0.00000
|0.99457
|2011.08.16 09:31
|0.98523
|0.00
|0.00
|-434.00
|5
|223968667
|41955
|2011.08.15 18:29
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98298
|0.00000
|0.98798
|2011.08.16 09:30
|0.98520
|0.00
|0.00
|222.00
|6
|223991807
|41955
|2011.08.15 21:46
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.98019
|0.00000
|0.98519
|2011.08.16 09:30
|0.98519
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|7
|224252867
|41955
|2011.08.16 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98502
|0.00000
|0.99002
|2011.08.18 06:38
|0.98318
|0.00
|0.00
|-184.00
|8
|224261296
|41955
|2011.08.16 20:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98297
|0.00000
|0.98797
|2011.08.18 06:38
|0.98329
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|9
|224487606
|41955
|2011.08.17 13:42
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.97816
|0.00000
|0.98316
|2011.08.18 06:37
|0.98316
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|10
|225113502
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98896
|0.00000
|0.98396
|2011.08.19 16:25
|0.98396
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|11
|225118211
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99096
|0.00000
|0.98596
|2011.08.19 14:01
|0.98596
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1816.00
|Summary P/L:
|1816.00
|Winning trades:
|(8) 2834.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -1018.00
|Max summary P/L:
|1816.00
|Largest winning trade:
|500.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-434.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (1532.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-434.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|1532.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-434.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|434.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|2.78
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.04
|Risk factor:
|4.18
|1
|223647294
|41955
|2011.08.12 18:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.09746
|0.00000
|1.09246
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10224
|0.00
|0.00
|-478.00
|2
|223650106
|41955
|2011.08.12 19:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.09956
|0.00000
|1.09456
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10217
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.00
|3
|223651875
|41955
|2011.08.12 19:39
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.10160
|0.00000
|1.09660
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10204
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|4
|223652479
|41955
|2011.08.12 19:44
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.10360
|0.00000
|1.09860
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10206
|0.00
|0.00
|154.00
|5
|223655058
|41955
|2011.08.12 20:07
|sell
|0.08
|eurchf
|1.10561
|0.00000
|1.10061
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10204
|0.00
|0.00
|357.00
|6
|223655394
|41955
|2011.08.12 20:09
|sell
|0.13
|eurchf
|1.10767
|0.00000
|1.10267
|2011.08.12 20:39
|1.10267
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|7
|225113439
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.13227
|0.00000
|1.12727
|2011.08.19 09:18
|1.12727
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|8
|225119740
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.12714
|0.00000
|1.12214
|2011.08.19 09:37
|1.12614
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|9
|225120551
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.12916
|0.00000
|1.12416
|2011.08.19 09:37
|1.12625
|0.00
|0.00
|291.00
|10
|225121313
|41955
|2011.08.19 09:22
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.13117
|0.00000
|1.12617
|2011.08.19 09:37
|1.12617
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|11
|225312165
|41955
|2011.08.19 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.13049
|0.00000
|1.12549
|2011.08.22 05:02
|1.12865
|0.00
|0.00
|184.00
|12
|225325903
|41955
|2011.08.22 00:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.13335
|0.00000
|1.12835
|2011.08.22 05:02
|1.12835
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2303.00
|Summary P/L:
|2303.00
|Winning trades:
|(9) 3086.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -783.00
|Max summary P/L:
|2303.00
|Largest winning trade:
|500.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-478.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|9 (3086.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-783.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|3086.00 (9)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-783.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|783.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|3.94
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.31
|Risk factor:
|2.94
|1
|224045552
|41955
|2011.08.16 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|110.839
|0.000
|110.339
|2011.08.16 12:43
|110.339
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|2
|225468156
|41955
|2011.08.22 10:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|110.553
|0.000
|111.053
|2011.08.23 09:53
|110.817
|0.00
|0.00
|264.00
|3
|225625090
|41955
|2011.08.22 19:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|110.353
|0.000
|110.853
|2011.08.23 09:52
|110.853
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1264.00
|Summary P/L:
|1264.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 1264.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|1264.00
|Largest winning trade:
|500.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (1264.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|1264.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|223674593
|41955
|2011.08.15 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|125.242
|0.000
|124.742
|2011.08.16 08:45
|125.318
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|2
|223710801
|41955
|2011.08.15 02:44
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|125.462
|0.000
|124.962
|2011.08.16 08:45
|125.315
|0.00
|0.00
|147.00
|3
|223968659
|41955
|2011.08.15 18:29
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|125.816
|0.000
|125.316
|2011.08.16 08:44
|125.316
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|4
|224069758
|41955
|2011.08.16 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|125.301
|0.000
|124.801
|2011.08.17 13:42
|125.971
|0.00
|0.00
|-670.00
|5
|224071916
|41955
|2011.08.16 08:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|125.502
|0.000
|125.002
|2011.08.17 13:42
|125.971
|0.00
|0.00
|-469.00
|6
|224106194
|41955
|2011.08.16 11:04
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|125.704
|0.000
|125.204
|2011.08.17 13:42
|125.973
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.00
|7
|224205741
|41955
|2011.08.16 17:44
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|126.044
|0.000
|125.544
|2011.08.17 10:30
|125.544
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|8
|224253488
|41955
|2011.08.16 19:32
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|126.254
|0.000
|125.754
|2011.08.17 09:05
|125.754
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|9
|224683630
|41955
|2011.08.18 04:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|126.377
|0.000
|125.877
|2011.08.18 13:12
|126.270
|0.00
|0.00
|107.00
|10
|224703693
|41955
|2011.08.18 06:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|126.578
|0.000
|126.078
|2011.08.18 13:12
|126.279
|0.00
|0.00
|299.00
|11
|224769213
|41955
|2011.08.18 10:19
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|126.780
|0.000
|126.280
|2011.08.18 11:23
|126.280
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|12
|225335790
|41955
|2011.08.22 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|126.614
|0.000
|127.114
|2011.08.22 04:03
|126.742
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|13
|225350483
|41955
|2011.08.22 02:58
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|126.382
|0.000
|126.882
|2011.08.22 04:02
|126.754
|0.00
|0.00
|372.00
|14
|225352335
|41955
|2011.08.22 03:06
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|126.177
|0.000
|126.677
|2011.08.22 04:02
|126.677
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|15
|225702017
|41955
|2011.08.23 04:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|126.428
|0.000
|125.928
|2011.08.23 17:10
|126.264
|0.00
|0.00
|164.00
|16
|225754442
|41955
|2011.08.23 08:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|126.632
|0.000
|126.132
|2011.08.23 17:10
|126.267
|0.00
|0.00
|365.00
|17
|225783926
|41955
|2011.08.23 10:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|126.856
|0.000
|126.356
|2011.08.23 13:57
|126.356
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3098.00
|Summary P/L:
|3098.00
|Winning trades:
|(13) 4582.00
|Losing trades:
|(4) -1484.00
|Max summary P/L:
|3098.00
|Largest winning trade:
|500.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-670.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|11 (3935.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-1408.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|3935.00 (11)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-1408.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|1408.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|3.09
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.95
|Risk factor:
|2.20
|1
|224080337
|41955
|2011.08.16 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.82947
|0.00000
|0.82447
|2011.08.16 19:02
|0.83191
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.00
|2
|224086732
|41955
|2011.08.16 09:48
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.83148
|0.00000
|0.82648
|2011.08.16 19:02
|0.83204
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|3
|224205749
|41955
|2011.08.16 17:44
|sell
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.83707
|0.00000
|0.83207
|2011.08.16 19:02
|0.83207
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|4
|225373726
|41955
|2011.08.22 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.82124
|0.00000
|0.82624
|2011.08.22 10:50
|0.82178
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|5
|225382837
|41955
|2011.08.22 05:19
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.81881
|0.00000
|0.82381
|2011.08.22 10:50
|0.82194
|0.00
|0.00
|313.00
|6
|225399644
|41955
|2011.08.22 07:04
|buy
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.81678
|0.00000
|0.82178
|2011.08.22 10:50
|0.82178
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1067.00
|Summary P/L:
|1067.00
|Winning trades:
|(4) 1367.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -300.00
|Max summary P/L:
|1067.00
|Largest winning trade:
|500.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-244.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (1367.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-300.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|1367.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-300.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|300.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|4.56
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.28
|Risk factor:
|3.56