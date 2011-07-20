Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089025028 Name: PermDemo5 Currency: USD 2011 July 21, 06:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
521517632011.07.20 05:21buy0.10gbpjpy127.436126.305127.5102011.07.20 22:40127.5100.000.000.429.38
521536412011.07.20 05:56buy0.16gbpjpy127.386126.305127.5152011.07.20 22:42127.5150.000.000.6726.18
521510732011.07.20 05:10buy0.10gbpjpy127.469126.306127.5442011.07.21 05:16127.5440.000.000.429.51
521511722011.07.20 05:12buy0.10gbpjpy127.499126.306127.5752011.07.21 05:16127.5750.000.000.429.63
521511562011.07.20 05:11buy0.20gbpjpy127.497126.303127.5702011.07.21 05:16127.5700.000.000.8418.50
521511332011.07.20 05:11buy0.10gbpjpy127.487126.303127.6662011.07.21 05:16127.6660.000.000.4222.66
521511432011.07.20 05:11buy0.10gbpjpy127.497126.3090.0002011.07.21 06:41127.5790.000.000.4210.41
521511012011.07.20 05:10buy0.10gbpjpy127.477126.303127.7452011.07.21 06:41127.5750.000.000.4212.43
521510262011.07.20 05:09buy0.10gbpjpy127.525126.312127.8802011.07.21 06:42127.5750.000.000.426.34
521233572011.07.19 19:50buy0.10gbpjpy127.761126.313127.8842011.07.21 06:42127.5780.000.000.56-23.22
  0.00 0.00 5.01 101.82
Closed P/L: 106.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 106.83 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 96 521.70 Equity: 96 521.70 Free Margin: 96 521.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 129.49 Gross Loss: 22.66 Total Net Profit: 106.83
Profit Factor: 5.71 Expected Payoff: 10.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 22.66 (0.02%) Relative Drawdown: 0.02% (22.66)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 26.85 loss trade: -22.66
Average profit trade: 14.39 loss trade: -22.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (129.49) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-22.66)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 129.49 (9) consecutive loss (count): -22.66 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1