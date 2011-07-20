Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089025028
|Name: PermDemo5
|Currency: USD
|2011 July 21, 06:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|52151763
|2011.07.20 05:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.436
|126.305
|127.510
|2011.07.20 22:40
|127.510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|9.38
|52153641
|2011.07.20 05:56
|buy
|0.16
|gbpjpy
|127.386
|126.305
|127.515
|2011.07.20 22:42
|127.515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|26.18
|52151073
|2011.07.20 05:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.469
|126.306
|127.544
|2011.07.21 05:16
|127.544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|9.51
|52151172
|2011.07.20 05:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.499
|126.306
|127.575
|2011.07.21 05:16
|127.575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|9.63
|52151156
|2011.07.20 05:11
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|127.497
|126.303
|127.570
|2011.07.21 05:16
|127.570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|18.50
|52151133
|2011.07.20 05:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.487
|126.303
|127.666
|2011.07.21 05:16
|127.666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|22.66
|52151143
|2011.07.20 05:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.497
|126.309
|0.000
|2011.07.21 06:41
|127.579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|10.41
|52151101
|2011.07.20 05:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.477
|126.303
|127.745
|2011.07.21 06:41
|127.575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|12.43
|52151026
|2011.07.20 05:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.525
|126.312
|127.880
|2011.07.21 06:42
|127.575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|6.34
|52123357
|2011.07.19 19:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.761
|126.313
|127.884
|2011.07.21 06:42
|127.578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|-23.22
|
|0.00
|0.00
|5.01
|101.82
|Closed P/L:
|106.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|106.83
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|96 521.70
|Equity:
|96 521.70
|Free Margin:
|96 521.70
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|129.49
|Gross Loss:
|22.66
|Total Net Profit:
|106.83
|Profit Factor:
|5.71
|Expected Payoff:
|10.68
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|22.66 (0.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.02% (22.66)
|
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|26.85
|loss trade:
|-22.66
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.39
|loss trade:
|-22.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (129.49)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-22.66)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|129.49 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-22.66 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1