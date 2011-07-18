Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089025028 Name: PermDemo5 Currency: USD 2011 July 19, 14:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
519904282011.07.18 15:45buy0.10usdchf0.818140.790210.819412011.07.19 04:520.817540.000.000.04-7.34
520591942011.07.19 07:03buy0.10gbpjpy127.081124.774127.1942011.07.19 07:13127.1940.000.000.0014.30
520650522011.07.19 07:53buy0.10gbpjpy127.450125.140127.5602011.07.19 08:51127.5600.000.000.0013.92
520836212011.07.19 11:01buy0.10gbpjpy127.268124.981127.4012011.07.19 12:31127.4010.000.000.0016.83
520895952011.07.19 12:31buy0.10gbpjpy127.486125.179127.5992011.07.19 14:49127.5990.000.000.0014.32
  0.00 0.00 0.04 52.03
Closed P/L: 52.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 52.07 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 96 098.09 Equity: 96 098.09 Free Margin: 96 098.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 59.37 Gross Loss: 7.30 Total Net Profit: 52.07
Profit Factor: 8.13 Expected Payoff: 10.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 7.30 Maximal Drawdown: 7.30 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (7.30)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 16.83 loss trade: -7.30
Average profit trade: 14.84 loss trade: -7.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (59.37) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 59.37 (4) consecutive loss (count): -7.30 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1