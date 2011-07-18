Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089025028
|Name: PermDemo5
|Currency: USD
|2011 July 19, 14:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|51990428
|2011.07.18 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.81814
|0.79021
|0.81941
|2011.07.19 04:52
|0.81754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-7.34
|52059194
|2011.07.19 07:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.081
|124.774
|127.194
|2011.07.19 07:13
|127.194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.30
|52065052
|2011.07.19 07:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.450
|125.140
|127.560
|2011.07.19 08:51
|127.560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.92
|52083621
|2011.07.19 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.268
|124.981
|127.401
|2011.07.19 12:31
|127.401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.83
|52089595
|2011.07.19 12:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.486
|125.179
|127.599
|2011.07.19 14:49
|127.599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.32
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|52.03
|Closed P/L:
|52.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|52.07
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|96 098.09
|Equity:
|96 098.09
|Free Margin:
|96 098.09
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|59.37
|Gross Loss:
|7.30
|Total Net Profit:
|52.07
|Profit Factor:
|8.13
|Expected Payoff:
|10.41
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|7.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.30 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (7.30)
|
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.83
|loss trade:
|-7.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.84
|loss trade:
|-7.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (59.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|59.37 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.30 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1