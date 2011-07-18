Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089025028 Name: PermDemo5 Currency: USD 2011 July 18, 15:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
519323492011.07.18 06:24sell0.10eurusd1.405801.433761.404562011.07.18 06:341.404560.000.000.0012.40
519337162011.07.18 06:37buy0.10usdchf0.813180.785180.814382011.07.18 07:030.814380.000.000.0014.74
519389652011.07.18 07:24sell0.10eurusd1.403471.431571.402372011.07.18 07:281.402370.000.000.0011.00
519405152011.07.18 07:34buy0.10usdchf0.815550.787520.816722011.07.18 07:430.816720.000.000.0014.33
519479362011.07.18 08:45buy0.10usdchf0.814840.786940.816142011.07.18 08:570.816140.000.000.0015.93
519503352011.07.18 09:03sell0.10eurusd1.403551.431541.402342011.07.18 10:191.403800.000.000.00-2.50
519547022011.07.18 09:38buy0.10usdchf0.817100.789100.818302011.07.18 12:220.818300.000.000.0014.66
519560032011.07.18 09:49sell0.16eurusd1.405041.432031.403832011.07.18 10:191.403830.000.000.0019.36
519607802011.07.18 10:32sell0.10eurusd1.403891.431911.402712011.07.18 10:531.402710.000.000.0011.80
519663512011.07.18 11:25sell0.10eurusd1.402991.430991.401792011.07.18 14:061.405590.000.000.00-26.00
519719482011.07.18 12:15sell0.16eurusd1.404341.431521.402302011.07.18 14:061.405580.000.000.00-19.84
519777162011.07.18 13:35buy0.10usdchf0.817860.789790.818992011.07.18 15:410.817150.000.000.00-8.69
519795852011.07.18 14:02sell0.26eurusd1.406701.432681.405482011.07.18 14:061.405480.000.000.0031.72
  0.00 0.00 0.00 88.91
Closed P/L: 88.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 88.91 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 96 046.02 Equity: 96 046.02 Free Margin: 96 046.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 145.94 Gross Loss: 57.03 Total Net Profit: 88.91
Profit Factor: 2.56 Expected Payoff: 6.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 54.53 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (54.53)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (69.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (30.77%)
Largest profit trade: 31.72 loss trade: -26.00
Average profit trade: 16.22 loss trade: -14.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (87.76) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-54.53)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 87.76 (6) consecutive loss (count): -54.53 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2