Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089025028
|Name: PermDemo5
|Currency: USD
|2011 July 18, 15:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|51932349
|2011.07.18 06:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40580
|1.43376
|1.40456
|2011.07.18 06:34
|1.40456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.40
|51933716
|2011.07.18 06:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.81318
|0.78518
|0.81438
|2011.07.18 07:03
|0.81438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.74
|51938965
|2011.07.18 07:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40347
|1.43157
|1.40237
|2011.07.18 07:28
|1.40237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|51940515
|2011.07.18 07:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.81555
|0.78752
|0.81672
|2011.07.18 07:43
|0.81672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.33
|51947936
|2011.07.18 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.81484
|0.78694
|0.81614
|2011.07.18 08:57
|0.81614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.93
|51950335
|2011.07.18 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40355
|1.43154
|1.40234
|2011.07.18 10:19
|1.40380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|51954702
|2011.07.18 09:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.81710
|0.78910
|0.81830
|2011.07.18 12:22
|0.81830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.66
|51956003
|2011.07.18 09:49
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.40504
|1.43203
|1.40383
|2011.07.18 10:19
|1.40383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.36
|51960780
|2011.07.18 10:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40389
|1.43191
|1.40271
|2011.07.18 10:53
|1.40271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.80
|51966351
|2011.07.18 11:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40299
|1.43099
|1.40179
|2011.07.18 14:06
|1.40559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|51971948
|2011.07.18 12:15
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.40434
|1.43152
|1.40230
|2011.07.18 14:06
|1.40558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.84
|51977716
|2011.07.18 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.81786
|0.78979
|0.81899
|2011.07.18 15:41
|0.81715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.69
|51979585
|2011.07.18 14:02
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.40670
|1.43268
|1.40548
|2011.07.18 14:06
|1.40548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.72
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.91
|Closed P/L:
|88.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|88.91
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|96 046.02
|Equity:
|96 046.02
|Free Margin:
|96 046.02
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|145.94
|Gross Loss:
|57.03
|Total Net Profit:
|88.91
|Profit Factor:
|2.56
|Expected Payoff:
|6.84
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|54.53 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (54.53)
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|31.72
|loss trade:
|-26.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.22
|loss trade:
|-14.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (87.76)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-54.53)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|87.76 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-54.53 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2