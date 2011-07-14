Go Markets Pty Ltd
|Account: 1045677
|Name: FXeasy
|Currency: AUD
|2011 July 15, 01:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26792299
|2011.07.14 00:45
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|26793106
|2011.07.14 01:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42376
|1.40476
|1.42446
|2011.07.14 01:42
|1.42446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.97
|26793480
|2011.07.14 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|1.07706
|1.09608
|1.07648
|2011.07.14 02:16
|1.07648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.88
|26794577
|2011.07.14 02:03
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61769
|1.62232
|1.61712
|2011.07.14 02:06
|1.61712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|26794865
|2011.07.14 02:06
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.61692
|1.62152
|1.61632
|2011.07.14 02:08
|1.61632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|26795046
|2011.07.14 02:08
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61618
|1.62078
|1.61558
|2011.07.14 03:02
|1.61558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|26795232
|2011.07.14 02:17
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|1.07592
|1.09492
|1.07532
|2011.07.14 04:14
|1.07625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.33
|26795638
|2011.07.14 03:02
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.61554
|1.62006
|1.61486
|2011.07.14 03:06
|1.61569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|26796521
|2011.07.14 03:20
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.61568
|1.63463
|1.61503
|2011.07.14 04:14
|1.61503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.19
|26796688
|2011.07.14 03:33
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.42451
|1.40560
|1.42520
|2011.07.14 10:28
|1.42233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.43
|26797195
|2011.07.14 04:09
|sell
|0.80
|audusd
|1.07693
|1.09493
|1.07633
|2011.07.14 04:14
|1.07633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.60
|26798238
|2011.07.14 04:28
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|1.07640
|1.09540
|1.07580
|2011.07.14 04:43
|1.07580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.89
|26799107
|2011.07.14 04:45
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.61533
|1.63433
|1.61473
|2011.07.14 05:09
|1.61473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.90
|26799268
|2011.07.14 04:46
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.42335
|1.40531
|1.42391
|2011.07.14 10:28
|1.42230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.17
|26800469
|2011.07.14 05:08
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|1.07561
|1.09460
|1.07500
|2011.07.14 05:12
|1.07500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.37
|26801350
|2011.07.14 05:29
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.61469
|1.63367
|1.61407
|2011.07.14 06:08
|1.61407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.87
|26801484
|2011.07.14 05:35
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|1.07420
|1.09320
|1.07360
|2011.07.14 05:42
|1.07360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.94
|26802310
|2011.07.14 05:50
|buy
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.42177
|1.40480
|1.42240
|2011.07.14 10:28
|1.42240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.03
|26802992
|2011.07.14 06:16
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|1.07341
|1.09241
|1.07281
|2011.07.14 06:17
|1.07281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.96
|26805577
|2011.07.14 07:02
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.61449
|1.63349
|1.61389
|2011.07.14 07:08
|1.61389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.93
|26810438
|2011.07.14 07:44
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|1.07292
|1.05392
|1.07352
|2011.07.14 08:15
|1.07352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.95
|26812812
|2011.07.14 08:18
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.61211
|1.63110
|1.61150
|2011.07.14 10:00
|1.61150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.41
|26815780
|2011.07.14 09:21
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|1.07430
|1.05536
|1.07496
|2011.07.14 10:30
|1.07496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.70
|26817786
|2011.07.14 10:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61121
|1.63027
|1.61067
|2011.07.14 10:01
|1.61067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.08
|26821088
|2011.07.14 10:57
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.42373
|1.40470
|1.42430
|2011.07.14 11:19
|1.42430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.89
|26821218
|2011.07.14 11:00
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07598
|1.05698
|1.07658
|2011.07.14 11:21
|1.07658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.72
|26822341
|2011.07.14 11:29
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61261
|1.63155
|1.61195
|2011.07.14 11:40
|1.61195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.44
|26824745
|2011.07.14 11:52
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61198
|1.63099
|1.61139
|2011.07.14 12:05
|1.61139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|26826381
|2011.07.14 12:14
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07442
|1.05542
|1.07502
|2011.07.14 12:59
|1.07502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.74
|26826684
|2011.07.14 12:19
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41841
|1.43743
|1.41783
|2011.07.14 12:40
|1.41783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.21
|26827017
|2011.07.14 12:24
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61193
|1.63089
|1.61129
|2011.07.14 12:40
|1.61129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.88
|26827358
|2011.07.14 12:40
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41749
|1.43649
|1.41689
|2011.07.14 13:05
|1.41689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.76
|26828034
|2011.07.14 13:03
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61116
|1.63016
|1.61056
|2011.07.14 13:05
|1.61056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.76
|26828467
|2011.07.14 13:06
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41657
|1.43563
|1.41603
|2011.07.14 13:07
|1.41603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.09
|26829718
|2011.07.14 13:25
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07608
|1.05708
|1.07668
|2011.07.14 14:40
|1.07560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.39
|26829761
|2011.07.14 13:26
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61078
|1.62988
|1.61028
|2011.07.14 16:42
|1.61273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.45
|26829950
|2011.07.14 13:33
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41979
|1.40072
|1.42032
|2011.07.14 13:33
|1.42032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.77
|26830027
|2011.07.14 13:33
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.42069
|1.40172
|1.42132
|2011.07.14 14:03
|1.42030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.88
|26830635
|2011.07.14 13:54
|buy
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.41967
|1.40167
|1.42027
|2011.07.14 14:03
|1.42027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.77
|26832471
|2011.07.14 14:39
|buy
|0.48
|audusd
|1.07502
|1.05699
|1.07559
|2011.07.14 14:40
|1.07559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.44
|26832627
|2011.07.14 14:42
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.42051
|1.40151
|1.42111
|2011.07.14 14:43
|1.42111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.74
|26835765
|2011.07.14 15:32
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.61331
|1.63143
|1.61283
|2011.07.14 16:42
|1.61283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.44
|26836571
|2011.07.14 15:48
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.42331
|1.40422
|1.42382
|2011.07.14 15:51
|1.42382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.21
|26836626
|2011.07.14 15:50
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07668
|1.05763
|1.07723
|2011.07.14 15:51
|1.07723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.32
|26837886
|2011.07.14 16:19
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07734
|1.05843
|1.07803
|2011.07.14 16:27
|1.07803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|26843724
|2011.07.14 17:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61141
|1.63054
|1.61094
|2011.07.14 20:39
|1.61342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.25
|26845436
|2011.07.14 17:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41781
|1.39883
|1.41843
|2011.07.14 19:32
|1.41843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.32
|26848257
|2011.07.14 18:42
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07336
|1.05436
|1.07396
|2011.07.14 19:31
|1.07396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.76
|26850904
|2011.07.14 19:22
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.61260
|1.63056
|1.61196
|2011.07.14 20:39
|1.61342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.72
|26854816
|2011.07.14 20:00
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07437
|1.05537
|1.07497
|2011.07.14 21:36
|1.07172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.18
|26854963
|2011.07.14 20:02
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41746
|1.39847
|1.41807
|2011.07.14 22:12
|1.41439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.94
|26856387
|2011.07.14 20:36
|sell
|0.77
|gbpusd
|1.61415
|1.63118
|1.61358
|2011.07.14 20:39
|1.61358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.94
|26858581
|2011.07.14 21:10
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61230
|1.63130
|1.61170
|2011.07.15 00:12
|1.61372
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-39.73
|26858806
|2011.07.14 21:16
|buy
|0.48
|audusd
|1.07107
|1.05307
|1.07167
|2011.07.14 21:36
|1.07167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.87
|26860286
|2011.07.14 22:02
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07160
|1.05256
|1.07216
|2011.07.14 22:29
|1.07216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.67
|26860509
|2011.07.14 22:07
|buy
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.41379
|1.39579
|1.41439
|2011.07.14 22:12
|1.41439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.87
|26861086
|2011.07.14 22:18
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.61334
|1.63134
|1.61274
|2011.07.15 00:12
|1.61375
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-18.35
|26861380
|2011.07.14 22:28
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41407
|1.39507
|1.41467
|2011.07.14 22:54
|1.41467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.78
|26862698
|2011.07.14 23:11
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41482
|1.39582
|1.41542
|2011.07.15 00:47
|1.41542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|16.79
|26863375
|2011.07.14 23:46
|sell
|0.77
|gbpusd
|1.61436
|1.63136
|1.61376
|2011.07.15 00:11
|1.61376
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|43.07
|26864858
|2011.07.15 00:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.41560
|1.39660
|1.41620
|2011.07.15 01:03
|1.41620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.78
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|545.01
|Closed P/L:
|545.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26861988
|2011.07.14 22:53
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.07243
|1.05343
|1.07303
|
|1.07192
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|-14.27
|26864560
|2011.07.15 00:37
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61368
|1.63263
|1.61303
|
|1.61477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.50
|26866463
|2011.07.15 01:26
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.61488
|1.63291
|1.61431
|
|1.61477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.92
|26866488
|2011.07.15 01:29
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|79.146
|77.246
|79.206
|
|79.135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.89
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|-43.74
|
|Floating P/L:
|-41.15
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|545.77
|Floating P/L:
|-41.15
|Margin:
|1 754.58
|Balance:
|5 545.77
|Equity:
|5 504.62
|Free Margin:
|3 750.04