Go Markets Pty Ltd

Account: 1045677 Name: FXeasy Currency: AUD 2011 July 15, 01:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
267922992011.07.14 00:45balanceDeposit5 000.00
267931062011.07.14 01:33buy1.00eurusd1.423761.404761.424462011.07.14 01:421.424460.000.000.0064.97
267934802011.07.14 01:45sell1.00audusd1.077061.096081.076482011.07.14 02:161.076480.000.000.0053.88
267945772011.07.14 02:03sell0.02gbpusd1.617691.622321.617122011.07.14 02:061.617120.000.000.001.06
267948652011.07.14 02:06sell0.03gbpusd1.616921.621521.616322011.07.14 02:081.616320.000.000.001.67
267950462011.07.14 02:08sell0.02gbpusd1.616181.620781.615582011.07.14 03:021.615580.000.000.001.11
267952322011.07.14 02:17sell0.50audusd1.075921.094921.075322011.07.14 04:141.076250.000.000.00-15.33
267956382011.07.14 03:02sell0.03gbpusd1.615541.620061.614862011.07.14 03:061.615690.000.000.00-0.41
267965212011.07.14 03:20sell0.50gbpusd1.615681.634631.615032011.07.14 04:141.615030.000.000.0030.19
267966882011.07.14 03:33buy0.50eurusd1.424511.405601.425202011.07.14 10:281.422330.000.000.00-101.43
267971952011.07.14 04:09sell0.80audusd1.076931.094931.076332011.07.14 04:141.076330.000.000.0044.60
267982382011.07.14 04:28sell0.50audusd1.076401.095401.075802011.07.14 04:431.075800.000.000.0027.89
267991072011.07.14 04:45sell0.50gbpusd1.615331.634331.614732011.07.14 05:091.614730.000.000.0027.90
267992682011.07.14 04:46buy0.80eurusd1.423351.405311.423912011.07.14 10:281.422300.000.000.00-78.17
268004692011.07.14 05:08sell0.50audusd1.075611.094601.075002011.07.14 05:121.075000.000.000.0028.37
268013502011.07.14 05:29sell0.50gbpusd1.614691.633671.614072011.07.14 06:081.614070.000.000.0028.87
268014842011.07.14 05:35sell0.50audusd1.074201.093201.073602011.07.14 05:421.073600.000.000.0027.94
268023102011.07.14 05:50buy1.28eurusd1.421771.404801.422402011.07.14 10:281.422400.000.000.0075.03
268029922011.07.14 06:16sell0.50audusd1.073411.092411.072812011.07.14 06:171.072810.000.000.0027.96
268055772011.07.14 07:02sell0.50gbpusd1.614491.633491.613892011.07.14 07:081.613890.000.000.0027.93
268104382011.07.14 07:44buy0.50audusd1.072921.053921.073522011.07.14 08:151.073520.000.000.0027.95
268128122011.07.14 08:18sell0.50gbpusd1.612111.631101.611502011.07.14 10:001.611500.000.000.0028.41
268157802011.07.14 09:21buy0.50audusd1.074301.055361.074962011.07.14 10:301.074960.000.000.0030.70
268177862011.07.14 10:00sell0.30gbpusd1.611211.630271.610672011.07.14 10:011.610670.000.000.0015.08
268210882011.07.14 10:57buy0.30eurusd1.423731.404701.424302011.07.14 11:191.424300.000.000.0015.89
268212182011.07.14 11:00buy0.30audusd1.075981.056981.076582011.07.14 11:211.076580.000.000.0016.72
268223412011.07.14 11:29sell0.30gbpusd1.612611.631551.611952011.07.14 11:401.611950.000.000.0018.44
268247452011.07.14 11:52sell0.30gbpusd1.611981.630991.611392011.07.14 12:051.611390.000.000.0016.50
268263812011.07.14 12:14buy0.30audusd1.074421.055421.075022011.07.14 12:591.075020.000.000.0016.74
268266842011.07.14 12:19sell0.30eurusd1.418411.437431.417832011.07.14 12:401.417830.000.000.0016.21
268270172011.07.14 12:24sell0.30gbpusd1.611931.630891.611292011.07.14 12:401.611290.000.000.0017.88
268273582011.07.14 12:40sell0.30eurusd1.417491.436491.416892011.07.14 13:051.416890.000.000.0016.76
268280342011.07.14 13:03sell0.30gbpusd1.611161.630161.610562011.07.14 13:051.610560.000.000.0016.76
268284672011.07.14 13:06sell0.30eurusd1.416571.435631.416032011.07.14 13:071.416030.000.000.0015.09
268297182011.07.14 13:25buy0.30audusd1.076081.057081.076682011.07.14 14:401.075600.000.000.00-13.39
268297612011.07.14 13:26sell0.30gbpusd1.610781.629881.610282011.07.14 16:421.612730.000.000.00-54.45
268299502011.07.14 13:33buy0.30eurusd1.419791.400721.420322011.07.14 13:331.420320.000.000.0014.77
268300272011.07.14 13:33buy0.30eurusd1.420691.401721.421322011.07.14 14:031.420300.000.000.00-10.88
268306352011.07.14 13:54buy0.48eurusd1.419671.401671.420272011.07.14 14:031.420270.000.000.0026.77
268324712011.07.14 14:39buy0.48audusd1.075021.056991.075592011.07.14 14:401.075590.000.000.0025.44
268326272011.07.14 14:42buy0.30eurusd1.420511.401511.421112011.07.14 14:431.421110.000.000.0016.74
268357652011.07.14 15:32sell0.48gbpusd1.613311.631431.612832011.07.14 16:421.612830.000.000.0021.44
268365712011.07.14 15:48buy0.30eurusd1.423311.404221.423822011.07.14 15:511.423820.000.000.0014.21
268366262011.07.14 15:50buy0.30audusd1.076681.057631.077232011.07.14 15:511.077230.000.000.0015.32
268378862011.07.14 16:19buy0.30audusd1.077341.058431.078032011.07.14 16:271.078030.000.000.0019.20
268437242011.07.14 17:15sell0.30gbpusd1.611411.630541.610942011.07.14 20:391.613420.000.000.00-56.25
268454362011.07.14 17:47buy0.30eurusd1.417811.398831.418432011.07.14 19:321.418430.000.000.0017.32
268482572011.07.14 18:42buy0.30audusd1.073361.054361.073962011.07.14 19:311.073960.000.000.0016.76
268509042011.07.14 19:22sell0.48gbpusd1.612601.630561.611962011.07.14 20:391.613420.000.000.00-36.72
268548162011.07.14 20:00buy0.30audusd1.074371.055371.074972011.07.14 21:361.071720.000.000.00-74.18
268549632011.07.14 20:02buy0.30eurusd1.417461.398471.418072011.07.14 22:121.414390.000.000.00-85.94
268563872011.07.14 20:36sell0.77gbpusd1.614151.631181.613582011.07.14 20:391.613580.000.000.0040.94
268585812011.07.14 21:10sell0.30gbpusd1.612301.631301.611702011.07.15 00:121.613720.000.00-0.04-39.73
268588062011.07.14 21:16buy0.48audusd1.071071.053071.071672011.07.14 21:361.071670.000.000.0026.87
268602862011.07.14 22:02buy0.30audusd1.071601.052561.072162011.07.14 22:291.072160.000.000.0015.67
268605092011.07.14 22:07buy0.48eurusd1.413791.395791.414392011.07.14 22:121.414390.000.000.0026.87
268610862011.07.14 22:18sell0.48gbpusd1.613341.631341.612742011.07.15 00:121.613750.000.00-0.06-18.35
268613802011.07.14 22:28buy0.30eurusd1.414071.395071.414672011.07.14 22:541.414670.000.000.0016.78
268626982011.07.14 23:11buy0.30eurusd1.414821.395821.415422011.07.15 00:471.415420.000.000.9616.79
268633752011.07.14 23:46sell0.77gbpusd1.614361.631361.613762011.07.15 00:111.613760.000.00-0.1043.07
268648582011.07.15 00:47buy0.30eurusd1.415601.396601.416202011.07.15 01:031.416200.000.000.0016.78
  0.00 0.00 0.76 545.01
Closed P/L: 545.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
268619882011.07.14 22:53buy0.30audusd1.072431.053431.07303 1.071920.000.002.59-14.27
268645602011.07.15 00:37sell0.30gbpusd1.613681.632631.61303 1.614770.000.000.00-30.50
268664632011.07.15 01:26sell0.48gbpusd1.614881.632911.61431 1.614770.000.000.004.92
268664882011.07.15 01:29buy0.30usdjpy79.14677.24679.206 79.1350.000.000.00-3.89
  0.00 0.00 2.59 -43.74
 Floating P/L: -41.15
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 545.77 Floating P/L: -41.15 Margin: 1 754.58
Balance: 5 545.77 Equity: 5 504.62 Free Margin: 3 750.04