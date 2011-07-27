FOREX Ltd.

Account: 483628 Name: Petar Lavich Currency: USD 2011 July 27, 11:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61912262011.07.27 06:16sell0.50eurusd1.44920.00000.00002011.07.27 06:351.44820.000.000.0050.00
61901552011.07.26 14:42buy0.50eurusd1.44980.00000.00002011.07.26 16:221.45080.000.000.0050.00
61890142011.07.26 07:32sell0.50eurusd1.44990.00000.00002011.07.26 08:251.44890.000.000.0050.00
61888272011.07.26 06:24sell0.50eurusd1.44790.00000.00002011.07.26 06:271.45030.000.000.00-120.00
61880252011.07.25 17:11buy0.50eurusd1.43690.00000.00002011.07.25 17:521.43790.000.000.0050.00
61880092011.07.25 16:56buy0.50eurusd1.43760.00000.00002011.07.25 17:001.43680.000.000.00-40.00
61767742011.07.21 07:47sell0.50gbpusd1.61510.00000.00002011.07.21 09:161.61410.000.000.0050.00
61762502011.07.21 03:07sell0.20eurusd1.42440.00000.00002011.07.21 09:021.42240.000.000.0040.00
61708102011.07.19 16:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 130.00
Closed P/L: 130.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 130.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 130.00 Equity: 5 130.00 Free Margin: 5 130.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 290.00 Gross Loss: 160.00 Total Net Profit: 130.00
Profit Factor: 1.81 Expected Payoff: 16.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 20.00 Maximal Drawdown: 120.00 (2.35%) Relative Drawdown: 2.35% (120.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -120.00
Average profit trade: 48.33 loss trade: -80.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (150.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-120.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 150.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -120.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1