|Account: 483628
|Name: Petar Lavich
|Currency: USD
|2011 July 27, 11:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6191226
|2011.07.27 06:16
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4492
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.27 06:35
|1.4482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6190155
|2011.07.26 14:42
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4498
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.26 16:22
|1.4508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6189014
|2011.07.26 07:32
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4499
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.26 08:25
|1.4489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6188827
|2011.07.26 06:24
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.26 06:27
|1.4503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|6188025
|2011.07.25 17:11
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4369
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.25 17:52
|1.4379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6188009
|2011.07.25 16:56
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4376
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.25 17:00
|1.4368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|6176774
|2011.07.21 07:47
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.6151
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.21 09:16
|1.6141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6176250
|2011.07.21 03:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4244
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2011.07.21 09:02
|1.4224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6170810
|2011.07.19 16:32
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|Closed P/L:
|130.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|130.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 130.00
|Equity:
|5 130.00
|Free Margin:
|5 130.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|290.00
|Gross Loss:
|160.00
|Total Net Profit:
|130.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.81
|Expected Payoff:
|16.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|20.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|120.00 (2.35%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.35% (120.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-120.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.33
|loss trade:
|-80.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (150.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-120.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|150.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-120.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1