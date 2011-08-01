Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089025040 Name: PermDemo15 Currency: USD 2011 August 2, 17:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
533101572011.08.01 14:58buy0.01usdjpy76.5640.00077.0752011.08.01 17:0377.0750.000.000.006.63
534345622011.08.02 15:57sell0.01eurchf1.096510.000001.091472011.08.02 16:481.091470.000.000.006.56
534336762011.08.02 15:45sell0.01gbpchf1.255070.000001.250072011.08.02 16:481.250070.000.000.006.51
534335582011.08.02 15:42sell0.01usdchf0.770970.000000.765962011.08.02 16:500.765960.000.000.006.54
  0.00 0.00 0.00 26.24
Closed P/L: 26.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
534337842011.08.02 15:46sell0.01eurjpy109.6050.000109.105 109.4440.000.000.002.09
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.09
 Floating P/L: 2.09
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 26.24 Floating P/L: 2.09 Margin: 16.00
Balance: 100 021.24 Equity: 100 023.33 Free Margin: 100 007.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 26.24 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 26.24
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 6.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6.63 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 6.56 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (26.24) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 26.24 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0