Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089025040
|Name: PermDemo15
|Currency: USD
|2011 August 2, 17:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|53310157
|2011.08.01 14:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.564
|0.000
|77.075
|2011.08.01 17:03
|77.075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.63
|53434562
|2011.08.02 15:57
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.09651
|0.00000
|1.09147
|2011.08.02 16:48
|1.09147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.56
|53433676
|2011.08.02 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.25507
|0.00000
|1.25007
|2011.08.02 16:48
|1.25007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.51
|53433558
|2011.08.02 15:42
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.77097
|0.00000
|0.76596
|2011.08.02 16:50
|0.76596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.54
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.24
|Closed P/L:
|26.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|53433784
|2011.08.02 15:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|109.605
|0.000
|109.105
|
|109.444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.09
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.09
|
|Floating P/L:
|2.09
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|26.24
|Floating P/L:
|2.09
|Margin:
|16.00
|Balance:
|100 021.24
|Equity:
|100 023.33
|Free Margin:
|100 007.33
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|26.24
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|26.24
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|6.56
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.63
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.56
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (26.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26.24 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0