Go Markets Pty Ltd
|Account: 1041267
|Name: FXeasy
|Currency: AUD
|2011 July 8, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26208847
|2011.07.01 09:54
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45440
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 09:54
|1.45132
|cancelled
|26208850
|2011.07.01 09:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.44827
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 09:54
|1.45120
|cancelled
|26208859
|2011.07.01 09:54
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45440
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 09:54
|1.45131
|cancelled
|26208860
|2011.07.01 09:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.44827
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 09:54
|1.45120
|cancelled
|26208905
|2011.07.01 09:54
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.45195
|1.44824
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 09:55
|1.45122
|cancelled
|26208907
|2011.07.01 09:54
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.45064
|1.45435
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 09:55
|1.45111
|cancelled
|26210584
|2011.07.01 10:29
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60989
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 10:29
|1.60292
|cancelled
|26210593
|2011.07.01 10:29
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60989
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 10:29
|1.60281
|cancelled
|26225941
|2011.07.01 15:54
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60481
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 15:54
|1.60241
|cancelled
|26225942
|2011.07.01 15:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59865
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 15:54
|1.60223
|cancelled
|26225943
|2011.07.01 15:54
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60481
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 15:54
|1.60236
|cancelled
|26225944
|2011.07.01 15:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59865
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 15:54
|1.60227
|cancelled
|26225988
|2011.07.01 15:54
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60283
|1.59908
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 15:55
|1.60222
|cancelled
|26225989
|2011.07.01 15:54
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60148
|1.60523
|0.00000
|2011.07.01 15:55
|1.60204
|cancelled
|26416378
|2011.07.07 01:53
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43294
|1.41388
|1.43408
|2011.07.07 01:58
|1.43327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|26416751
|2011.07.07 02:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43281
|1.43731
|1.43221
|2011.07.07 02:07
|1.43221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|26417090
|2011.07.07 02:24
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43272
|1.42822
|1.43322
|2011.07.07 03:30
|1.43322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|26418958
|2011.07.07 03:31
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43347
|1.42895
|1.43395
|2011.07.07 04:43
|1.43395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|26423459
|2011.07.07 05:08
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43328
|1.43778
|1.43278
|2011.07.07 05:24
|1.43278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|26423997
|2011.07.07 05:25
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43262
|1.43713
|1.43213
|2011.07.07 06:13
|1.43213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|26426297
|2011.07.07 06:19
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43279
|1.42828
|1.43328
|2011.07.07 08:19
|1.43328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|26432232
|2011.07.07 08:55
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43450
|1.43000
|1.43500
|2011.07.07 09:20
|1.43000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.58
|26441782
|2011.07.07 11:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.43021
|1.43471
|1.42971
|2011.07.07 11:53
|1.42971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|26452180
|2011.07.07 14:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42855
|1.42405
|1.42905
|2011.07.07 14:55
|1.42905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|26453086
|2011.07.07 14:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.42901
|1.42451
|1.42951
|2011.07.07 15:52
|1.42951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|26465514
|2011.07.07 18:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.43598
|1.43142
|1.43642
|2011.07.07 22:47
|1.43642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|26475558
|2011.07.08 00:25
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43628
|1.43178
|1.43678
|2011.07.08 00:57
|1.43678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|26476001
|2011.07.08 00:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43699
|1.43240
|1.43740
|2011.07.08 08:15
|1.43567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.68
|26483971
|2011.07.08 08:10
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43514
|1.43166
|1.43566
|2011.07.08 08:15
|1.43566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|26488633
|2011.07.08 09:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.43255
|1.43719
|1.43219
|2011.07.08 09:31
|1.43219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|26489576
|2011.07.08 09:31
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43183
|1.43636
|1.43136
|2011.07.08 09:33
|1.43136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|26490046
|2011.07.08 09:33
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43116
|1.43576
|1.43076
|2011.07.08 10:10
|1.43076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|26501630
|2011.07.08 13:36
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42544
|1.42994
|1.42494
|2011.07.08 13:39
|1.42494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|26501707
|2011.07.08 13:39
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42454
|1.42904
|1.42404
|2011.07.08 14:32
|1.42404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|26507411
|2011.07.08 14:40
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42909
|1.42459
|1.42959
|2011.07.08 14:41
|1.42959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|26507980
|2011.07.08 14:41
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43041
|1.42550
|1.43050
|2011.07.08 14:41
|1.43050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|26508029
|2011.07.08 14:41
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43147
|1.42656
|1.43156
|2011.07.08 14:42
|1.43156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|26508110
|2011.07.08 14:42
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43183
|1.42719
|1.43219
|2011.07.08 14:42
|1.43219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|26508563
|2011.07.08 14:42
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.43256
|1.42801
|1.43301
|2011.07.08 14:47
|1.43231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|26508797
|2011.07.08 14:43
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.43152
|1.42806
|1.43206
|2011.07.08 14:47
|1.43206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|26519139
|2011.07.08 16:25
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42847
|1.43297
|1.42797
|2011.07.08 16:25
|1.42797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|26519196
|2011.07.08 16:25
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42777
|1.43232
|1.42732
|2011.07.08 16:32
|1.42732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|26529594
|2011.07.08 19:08
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42437
|1.42895
|1.42395
|2011.07.08 19:08
|1.42395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|26529612
|2011.07.08 19:08
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42368
|1.42823
|1.42323
|2011.07.08 19:17
|1.42323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|26530717
|2011.07.08 19:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42478
|1.42928
|1.42428
|2011.07.08 19:58
|1.42428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.72
|Closed P/L:
|16.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26535589
|2011.07.08 21:24
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.42443
|1.42893
|1.42393
|
|1.42669
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-6.30
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-6.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|-6.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|16.72
|Floating P/L:
|-6.48
|Margin:
|39.77
|Balance:
|5 016.72
|Equity:
|5 010.24
|Free Margin:
|4 970.47