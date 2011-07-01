Go Markets Pty Ltd

Account: 1041267 Name: FXeasy Currency: AUD 2011 July 8, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
262088472011.07.01 09:54buy stop0.10eurusd1.454400.000000.000002011.07.01 09:541.45132cancelled
262088502011.07.01 09:54sell stop0.10eurusd1.448270.000000.000002011.07.01 09:541.45120cancelled
262088592011.07.01 09:54buy stop0.10eurusd1.454400.000000.000002011.07.01 09:541.45131cancelled
262088602011.07.01 09:54sell stop0.10eurusd1.448270.000000.000002011.07.01 09:541.45120cancelled
262089052011.07.01 09:54buy stop1.00eurusd1.451951.448240.000002011.07.01 09:551.45122cancelled
262089072011.07.01 09:54sell stop1.00eurusd1.450641.454350.000002011.07.01 09:551.45111cancelled
262105842011.07.01 10:29buy stop0.10gbpusd1.609890.000000.000002011.07.01 10:291.60292cancelled
262105932011.07.01 10:29buy stop0.10gbpusd1.609890.000000.000002011.07.01 10:291.60281cancelled
262259412011.07.01 15:54buy stop0.10gbpusd1.604810.000000.000002011.07.01 15:541.60241cancelled
262259422011.07.01 15:54sell stop0.10gbpusd1.598650.000000.000002011.07.01 15:541.60223cancelled
262259432011.07.01 15:54buy stop0.10gbpusd1.604810.000000.000002011.07.01 15:541.60236cancelled
262259442011.07.01 15:54sell stop0.10gbpusd1.598650.000000.000002011.07.01 15:541.60227cancelled
262259882011.07.01 15:54buy stop1.00gbpusd1.602831.599080.000002011.07.01 15:551.60222cancelled
262259892011.07.01 15:54sell stop1.00gbpusd1.601481.605230.000002011.07.01 15:551.60204cancelled
264163782011.07.07 01:53buy0.03eurusd1.432941.413881.434082011.07.07 01:581.433270.000.000.000.93
264167512011.07.07 02:03sell0.03eurusd1.432811.437311.432212011.07.07 02:071.432210.000.000.001.68
264170902011.07.07 02:24buy0.03eurusd1.432721.428221.433222011.07.07 03:301.433220.000.000.001.40
264189582011.07.07 03:31buy0.03eurusd1.433471.428951.433952011.07.07 04:431.433950.000.000.001.34
264234592011.07.07 05:08sell0.03eurusd1.433281.437781.432782011.07.07 05:241.432780.000.000.001.39
264239972011.07.07 05:25sell0.03eurusd1.432621.437131.432132011.07.07 06:131.432130.000.000.001.37
264262972011.07.07 06:19buy0.03eurusd1.432791.428281.433282011.07.07 08:191.433280.000.000.001.36
264322322011.07.07 08:55buy0.03eurusd1.434501.430001.435002011.07.07 09:201.430000.000.000.00-12.58
264417822011.07.07 11:37sell0.02eurusd1.430211.434711.429712011.07.07 11:531.429710.000.000.000.93
264521802011.07.07 14:55buy0.02eurusd1.428551.424051.429052011.07.07 14:551.429050.000.000.000.92
264530862011.07.07 14:58buy0.02eurusd1.429011.424511.429512011.07.07 15:521.429510.000.000.000.92
264655142011.07.07 18:25buy0.02eurusd1.435981.431421.436422011.07.07 22:471.436420.000.000.000.82
264755582011.07.08 00:25buy0.03eurusd1.436281.431781.436782011.07.08 00:571.436780.000.000.001.39
264760012011.07.08 00:57buy0.03eurusd1.436991.432401.437402011.07.08 08:151.435670.000.000.00-3.68
264839712011.07.08 08:10buy0.03eurusd1.435141.431661.435662011.07.08 08:151.435660.000.000.001.44
264886332011.07.08 09:30sell0.02eurusd1.432551.437191.432192011.07.08 09:311.432190.000.000.000.67
264895762011.07.08 09:31sell0.03eurusd1.431831.436361.431362011.07.08 09:331.431360.000.000.001.31
264900462011.07.08 09:33sell0.03eurusd1.431161.435761.430762011.07.08 10:101.430760.000.000.001.12
265016302011.07.08 13:36sell0.03eurusd1.425441.429941.424942011.07.08 13:391.424940.000.000.001.39
265017072011.07.08 13:39sell0.03eurusd1.424541.429041.424042011.07.08 14:321.424040.000.000.001.40
265074112011.07.08 14:40buy0.03eurusd1.429091.424591.429592011.07.08 14:411.429590.000.000.001.40
265079802011.07.08 14:41buy0.03eurusd1.430411.425501.430502011.07.08 14:411.430500.000.000.000.25
265080292011.07.08 14:41buy0.03eurusd1.431471.426561.431562011.07.08 14:421.431560.000.000.000.25
265081102011.07.08 14:42buy0.03eurusd1.431831.427191.432192011.07.08 14:421.432190.000.000.001.00
265085632011.07.08 14:42buy0.03eurusd1.432561.428011.433012011.07.08 14:471.432310.000.000.00-0.70
265087972011.07.08 14:43buy0.05eurusd1.431521.428061.432062011.07.08 14:471.432060.000.000.002.51
265191392011.07.08 16:25sell0.03eurusd1.428471.432971.427972011.07.08 16:251.427970.000.000.001.40
265191962011.07.08 16:25sell0.03eurusd1.427771.432321.427322011.07.08 16:321.427320.000.000.001.26
265295942011.07.08 19:08sell0.03eurusd1.424371.428951.423952011.07.08 19:081.423950.000.000.001.17
265296122011.07.08 19:08sell0.03eurusd1.423681.428231.423232011.07.08 19:171.423230.000.000.001.26
265307172011.07.08 19:50sell0.03eurusd1.424781.429281.424282011.07.08 19:581.424280.000.000.001.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 16.72
Closed P/L: 16.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
265355892011.07.08 21:24sell0.03eurusd1.424431.428931.42393 1.426690.000.00-0.18-6.30
  0.00 0.00 -0.18 -6.30
 Floating P/L: -6.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 16.72 Floating P/L: -6.48 Margin: 39.77
Balance: 5 016.72 Equity: 5 010.24 Free Margin: 4 970.47