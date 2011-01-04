Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|XAGUSD (US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.01.06 22:00 (2011.01.03 - 2011.01.07)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=45; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=5; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1093
|Ticks modelled
|42166
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|138.54
|Gross profit
|150.54
|Gross loss
|-12.00
|Profit factor
|12.55
|Expected payoff
|69.27
|Absolute drawdown
|20.00
|Maximal drawdown
|128.60 (10.71%)
|Relative drawdown
|10.71% (128.60)
|Total trades
|2
|Short positions (won %)
|2 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|150.54
|loss trade
|-12.00
|Average
|profit trade
|150.54
|loss trade
|-12.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (150.54)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-12.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|150.54 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-12.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.04 10:00
|sell
|1
|0.10
|30.62
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2011.01.06 14:00
|sell
|2
|0.10
|29.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|2011.01.06 22:59
|close at stop
|2
|0.10
|29.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|988.00
|4
|2011.01.06 22:59
|close at stop
|1
|0.10
|29.12
|0.00
|0.00
|150.54
|1138.54