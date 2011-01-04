Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolXAGUSD (US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.01.06 22:00 (2011.01.03 - 2011.01.07)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=45; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=5; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1093Ticks modelled42166Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit138.54Gross profit150.54Gross loss-12.00
Profit factor12.55Expected payoff69.27
Absolute drawdown20.00Maximal drawdown128.60 (10.71%)Relative drawdown10.71% (128.60)
Total trades2Short positions (won %)2 (50.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade150.54loss trade-12.00
Averageprofit trade150.54loss trade-12.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (150.54)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-12.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)150.54 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-12.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.04 10:00sell10.1030.620.000.00
22011.01.06 14:00sell20.1029.000.000.00
32011.01.06 22:59close at stop20.1029.120.000.00-12.00988.00
42011.01.06 22:59close at stop10.1029.120.000.00150.541138.54