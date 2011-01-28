Strategy Tester Report
!$_PSar SuperTrend EA v202a
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolXAGUSD (US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.24 22:00 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.06; Maximum=0.6; TrendCCIPeriod=33; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=500; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1461Ticks modelled514078Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit1538.21Gross profit2083.45Gross loss-545.24
Profit factor3.82Expected payoff96.14
Absolute drawdown346.95Maximal drawdown1536.00 (47.13%)Relative drawdown47.13% (1536.00)
Total trades16Short positions (won %)6 (33.33%)Long positions (won %)10 (80.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)10 (62.50%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (37.50%)
Largestprofit trade383.13loss trade-108.73
Averageprofit trade208.34loss trade-90.87
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (1946.62)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-505.51)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1946.62 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-505.51 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.28 15:00buy10.1026.8521.850.00
22011.02.01 19:00buy20.1028.6323.630.00
32011.02.02 18:00sell30.1028.2433.240.00
42011.02.02 18:00close20.1028.2423.630.00-39.73960.27
52011.02.02 18:00close10.1028.2421.850.00136.821097.10
62011.02.03 09:00sell40.1028.2833.280.00
72011.02.03 14:00sell50.1028.2233.220.00
82011.02.03 17:00sell60.1028.1733.170.00
92011.02.07 03:00buy70.1029.2624.260.00
102011.02.07 03:00close60.1029.2633.170.00-108.73988.37
112011.02.07 03:00close50.1029.2633.220.00-103.73884.64
122011.02.07 03:00close40.1029.2633.280.00-97.73786.91
132011.02.07 03:00close30.1029.2633.240.00-101.33685.59
142011.02.08 08:00buy80.1029.4724.470.00
152011.02.08 15:00buy90.1029.7124.710.00
162011.02.15 11:00buy100.1030.7625.760.00
172011.02.17 15:00buy110.1030.8325.830.00
182011.02.18 08:00buy120.1031.7326.730.00
192011.02.18 17:00buy130.1032.3527.350.00
202011.02.22 01:00buy140.1034.1429.140.00
212011.02.22 17:00sell150.1033.2038.200.00
222011.02.22 17:00close140.1033.2029.140.00-94.00591.59
232011.02.22 17:00close130.1033.2027.350.0083.55675.13
242011.02.22 17:00close120.1033.2026.730.00145.55820.68
252011.02.22 17:00close110.1033.2025.830.00234.821055.51
262011.02.22 17:00close100.1033.2025.760.00238.931294.43
272011.02.22 17:00close90.1033.2024.710.00338.851633.28
282011.02.22 17:00close80.1033.2024.470.00362.851996.13
292011.02.22 17:00close70.1033.2024.260.00383.132379.26
302011.02.23 06:00sell160.1032.7837.780.00
312011.02.24 22:59close at stop160.1032.2037.780.0058.412437.67
322011.02.24 22:59close at stop150.1032.2038.200.00100.542538.20