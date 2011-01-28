Strategy Tester Report
!$_PSar SuperTrend EA v202a
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|XAGUSD (US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.24 22:00 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.06; Maximum=0.6; TrendCCIPeriod=33; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=500; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1461
|Ticks modelled
|514078
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1538.21
|Gross profit
|2083.45
|Gross loss
|-545.24
|Profit factor
|3.82
|Expected payoff
|96.14
|Absolute drawdown
|346.95
|Maximal drawdown
|1536.00 (47.13%)
|Relative drawdown
|47.13% (1536.00)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (80.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|10 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|383.13
|loss trade
|-108.73
|Average
|profit trade
|208.34
|loss trade
|-90.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (1946.62)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-505.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1946.62 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-505.51 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.28 15:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|26.85
|21.85
|0.00
|2
|2011.02.01 19:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|28.63
|23.63
|0.00
|3
|2011.02.02 18:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|28.24
|33.24
|0.00
|4
|2011.02.02 18:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|28.24
|23.63
|0.00
|-39.73
|960.27
|5
|2011.02.02 18:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|28.24
|21.85
|0.00
|136.82
|1097.10
|6
|2011.02.03 09:00
|sell
|4
|0.10
|28.28
|33.28
|0.00
|7
|2011.02.03 14:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|28.22
|33.22
|0.00
|8
|2011.02.03 17:00
|sell
|6
|0.10
|28.17
|33.17
|0.00
|9
|2011.02.07 03:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|29.26
|24.26
|0.00
|10
|2011.02.07 03:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|29.26
|33.17
|0.00
|-108.73
|988.37
|11
|2011.02.07 03:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|29.26
|33.22
|0.00
|-103.73
|884.64
|12
|2011.02.07 03:00
|close
|4
|0.10
|29.26
|33.28
|0.00
|-97.73
|786.91
|13
|2011.02.07 03:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|29.26
|33.24
|0.00
|-101.33
|685.59
|14
|2011.02.08 08:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|29.47
|24.47
|0.00
|15
|2011.02.08 15:00
|buy
|9
|0.10
|29.71
|24.71
|0.00
|16
|2011.02.15 11:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|30.76
|25.76
|0.00
|17
|2011.02.17 15:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|30.83
|25.83
|0.00
|18
|2011.02.18 08:00
|buy
|12
|0.10
|31.73
|26.73
|0.00
|19
|2011.02.18 17:00
|buy
|13
|0.10
|32.35
|27.35
|0.00
|20
|2011.02.22 01:00
|buy
|14
|0.10
|34.14
|29.14
|0.00
|21
|2011.02.22 17:00
|sell
|15
|0.10
|33.20
|38.20
|0.00
|22
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|14
|0.10
|33.20
|29.14
|0.00
|-94.00
|591.59
|23
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|13
|0.10
|33.20
|27.35
|0.00
|83.55
|675.13
|24
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|12
|0.10
|33.20
|26.73
|0.00
|145.55
|820.68
|25
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|11
|0.10
|33.20
|25.83
|0.00
|234.82
|1055.51
|26
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|10
|0.10
|33.20
|25.76
|0.00
|238.93
|1294.43
|27
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|9
|0.10
|33.20
|24.71
|0.00
|338.85
|1633.28
|28
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|8
|0.10
|33.20
|24.47
|0.00
|362.85
|1996.13
|29
|2011.02.22 17:00
|close
|7
|0.10
|33.20
|24.26
|0.00
|383.13
|2379.26
|30
|2011.02.23 06:00
|sell
|16
|0.10
|32.78
|37.78
|0.00
|31
|2011.02.24 22:59
|close at stop
|16
|0.10
|32.20
|37.78
|0.00
|58.41
|2437.67
|32
|2011.02.24 22:59
|close at stop
|15
|0.10
|32.20
|38.20
|0.00
|100.54
|2538.20