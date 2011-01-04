Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.04 00:00 - 2011.01.07 22:55 (2011.01.04 - 2011.01.10)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.015; Maximum=0.25; TrendCCIPeriod=16; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=5; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=true;
Bars in test2141Ticks modelled274710Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit201.31Gross profit213.40Gross loss-12.09
Profit factor17.65Expected payoff13.42
Absolute drawdown63.00Maximal drawdown88.00 (8.59%)Relative drawdown8.59% (88.00)
Total trades15Short positions (won %)15 (86.67%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)13 (86.67%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (13.33%)
Largestprofit trade93.90loss trade-7.00
Averageprofit trade16.42loss trade-6.04
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)7 (140.10)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-7.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)140.10 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-7.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.04 00:45sell10.101.33530.00000.0000
22011.01.04 03:00sell20.101.33420.00000.0000
32011.01.04 06:30sell30.101.33550.00000.0000
42011.01.04 07:00close30.101.33490.00000.00006.001006.00
52011.01.04 07:00close20.101.33490.00000.0000-7.00999.00
62011.01.04 07:00close10.101.33490.00000.00004.001003.00
72011.01.04 07:55sell40.101.334210.00000.0000
82011.01.04 09:05close40.101.33390.00000.00003.101006.10
92011.01.04 13:15sell50.101.339490.00000.0000
102011.01.04 17:25sell60.101.33170.00000.0000
112011.01.04 18:10close60.101.33010.00000.000016.001022.10
122011.01.04 18:10close50.101.33010.00000.000093.901116.00
132011.01.04 19:00sell70.101.33140.00000.0000
142011.01.04 20:25close70.101.33140.00000.00000.001116.00
152011.01.05 07:45sell80.101.328110.00000.0000
162011.01.05 08:05close80.101.32640.00000.000017.101133.10
172011.01.05 10:10sell90.101.32660.00000.0000
182011.01.05 11:15close90.101.32600.00000.00006.001139.10
192011.01.05 17:20sell100.101.315090.00000.0000
202011.01.06 01:55close100.101.31550.00000.0000-5.091134.01
212011.01.06 08:15sell110.101.31510.00000.0000
222011.01.06 08:45close110.101.31250.00000.000026.001160.01
232011.01.06 13:00sell120.101.31040.00000.0000
242011.01.06 13:55close120.101.30980.00000.00006.001166.01
252011.01.07 10:20sell130.101.29880.00000.0000
262011.01.07 12:00close130.101.29800.00000.00008.001174.01
272011.01.07 14:35sell140.101.29720.00000.0000
282011.01.07 14:45close140.101.29530.00000.000019.001193.01
292011.01.07 22:45sell150.101.29160.00000.0000
302011.01.07 22:59close at stop150.101.290770.00000.00008.301201.31