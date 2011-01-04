Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.04 00:00 - 2011.01.07 22:55 (2011.01.04 - 2011.01.10)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.015; Maximum=0.25; TrendCCIPeriod=16; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=5; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=true;
|Bars in test
|2141
|Ticks modelled
|274710
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|201.31
|Gross profit
|213.40
|Gross loss
|-12.09
|Profit factor
|17.65
|Expected payoff
|13.42
|Absolute drawdown
|63.00
|Maximal drawdown
|88.00 (8.59%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.59% (88.00)
|Total trades
|15
|Short positions (won %)
|15 (86.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (86.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (13.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|93.90
|loss trade
|-7.00
|Average
|profit trade
|16.42
|loss trade
|-6.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (140.10)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-7.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|140.10 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-7.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.04 00:45
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.3353
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.01.04 03:00
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.3342
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2011.01.04 06:30
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.3355
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.01.04 07:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.3349
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|1006.00
|5
|2011.01.04 07:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.3349
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.00
|999.00
|6
|2011.01.04 07:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3349
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.00
|1003.00
|7
|2011.01.04 07:55
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.33421
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2011.01.04 09:05
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.3339
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.10
|1006.10
|9
|2011.01.04 13:15
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.33949
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2011.01.04 17:25
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.3317
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2011.01.04 18:10
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.3301
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16.00
|1022.10
|12
|2011.01.04 18:10
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.3301
|0.0000
|0.0000
|93.90
|1116.00
|13
|2011.01.04 19:00
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.3314
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2011.01.04 20:25
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.3314
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.00
|1116.00
|15
|2011.01.05 07:45
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.32811
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2011.01.05 08:05
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.3264
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17.10
|1133.10
|17
|2011.01.05 10:10
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.3266
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2011.01.05 11:15
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.3260
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|1139.10
|19
|2011.01.05 17:20
|sell
|10
|0.10
|1.31509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2011.01.06 01:55
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.3155
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-5.09
|1134.01
|21
|2011.01.06 08:15
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.3151
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2011.01.06 08:45
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.3125
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26.00
|1160.01
|23
|2011.01.06 13:00
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.3104
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2011.01.06 13:55
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.3098
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|1166.01
|25
|2011.01.07 10:20
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.2988
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2011.01.07 12:00
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.2980
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8.00
|1174.01
|27
|2011.01.07 14:35
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.2972
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2011.01.07 14:45
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.2953
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19.00
|1193.01
|29
|2011.01.07 22:45
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.2916
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2011.01.07 22:59
|close at stop
|15
|0.10
|1.29077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8.30
|1201.31