Strategy Tester Report
!$_Zazzy v1.04
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.24 23:55 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S_Indicators="*** Entry Settings ***"; PSAR.Step=0.015; PSAR.Maximum=0.25; TrendCCIPeriod=14; ZAZ.ActivePeriods=5; OrderStrategy=0; S_MoneyManagement="*** Money Management ***"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
EquityRiskPerCent=1; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; NumberofEAs=1; ReverseSignals=false;
S_OrderManagement="*** Order Management ***"; TakeProfit=0; TrailingProfit=0; UsePendingOrders=false;
PlaceBracketOrders=false;
MaxOpenOrders=1; TakeProfitsAt="1.0,2.0,3.0"; UseTPsForSL=false;
Slippage=3; ECNBroker=true;
MagicNumber=1961132650; S_Exit1="*** Order Exit Options ***"; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; BreakEvenPipsinProfit=0; ProfitRetention=0; TurtleStop=false;
LookBackPeriod=5; ATRStop=false;
ATRPeriod=55; ATRValue=2; ATRFileName="ATR"; MovingAverageStopLoss=false;
MARPrice=6; MARMethod=8; MARPeriod=25; S_TradingTimes="*** Trading Times ***"; TradeHourStart=0; TradeHourStop=24; TradeSignalEveryTick=false;
TradeSignalEveryBar=true;
TradeSignalByMinutes=false;
|Bars in test
|6713
|Ticks modelled
|1341387
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|-25.69
|Gross profit
|120.87
|Gross loss
|-146.56
|Profit factor
|0.82
|Expected payoff
|-8.56
|Absolute drawdown
|165.18
|Maximal drawdown
|174.98 (17.33%)
|Relative drawdown
|17.33% (174.98)
|Total trades
|3
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|120.87
|loss trade
|-119.38
|Average
|profit trade
|120.87
|loss trade
|-73.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (120.87)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-119.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|120.87 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-119.38 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.28 01:50
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.37352
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.01.31 17:10
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3708
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-27.18
|972.82
|3
|2011.01.31 18:40
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.36929
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.01.31 20:40
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.36813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2011.02.24 23:59
|close at stop
|3
|0.10
|1.38017
|0.0000
|0.0000
|120.87
|1093.69
|6
|2011.02.24 23:59
|close at stop
|2
|0.10
|1.38037
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-119.38
|974.31