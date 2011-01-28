Strategy Tester Report
!$_Zazzy v1.04
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.24 23:55 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS_Indicators="*** Entry Settings ***"; PSAR.Step=0.015; PSAR.Maximum=0.25; TrendCCIPeriod=14; ZAZ.ActivePeriods=5; OrderStrategy=0; S_MoneyManagement="*** Money Management ***"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; EquityRiskPerCent=1; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; NumberofEAs=1; ReverseSignals=false; S_OrderManagement="*** Order Management ***"; TakeProfit=0; TrailingProfit=0; UsePendingOrders=false; PlaceBracketOrders=false; MaxOpenOrders=1; TakeProfitsAt="1.0,2.0,3.0"; UseTPsForSL=false; Slippage=3; ECNBroker=true; MagicNumber=1961132650; S_Exit1="*** Order Exit Options ***"; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; BreakEvenPipsinProfit=0; ProfitRetention=0; TurtleStop=false; LookBackPeriod=5; ATRStop=false; ATRPeriod=55; ATRValue=2; ATRFileName="ATR"; MovingAverageStopLoss=false; MARPrice=6; MARMethod=8; MARPeriod=25; S_TradingTimes="*** Trading Times ***"; TradeHourStart=0; TradeHourStop=24; TradeSignalEveryTick=false; TradeSignalEveryBar=true; TradeSignalByMinutes=false;
Bars in test6713Ticks modelled1341387Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit-25.69Gross profit120.87Gross loss-146.56
Profit factor0.82Expected payoff-8.56
Absolute drawdown165.18Maximal drawdown174.98 (17.33%)Relative drawdown17.33% (174.98)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)1 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)2 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (33.33%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (66.67%)
Largestprofit trade120.87loss trade-119.38
Averageprofit trade120.87loss trade-73.28
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (120.87)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-119.38)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)120.87 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-119.38 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.28 01:50buy10.101.373520.00000.0000
22011.01.31 17:10close10.101.37080.00000.0000-27.18972.82
32011.01.31 18:40sell20.101.369290.00000.0000
42011.01.31 20:40buy30.101.368130.00000.0000
52011.02.24 23:59close at stop30.101.380170.00000.0000120.871093.69
62011.02.24 23:59close at stop20.101.380370.00000.0000-119.38974.31