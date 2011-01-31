Strategy Tester Report
!$_PSar SuperTrend EA v202a
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.24 23:00 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.015; Maximum=0.25; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1477Ticks modelled1336349Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit634.64Gross profit634.64Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff211.55
Absolute drawdown205.79Maximal drawdown446.73 (36.00%)Relative drawdown36.00% (446.73)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)3 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade291.90loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade211.55loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (634.64)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)634.64 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.31 08:00buy10.101.362010.00000.0000
22011.02.15 11:00buy20.101.35100.00000.0000
32011.02.22 12:00buy30.101.364110.00000.0000
42011.02.24 23:59close at stop30.101.380170.00000.0000160.671160.67
52011.02.24 23:59close at stop20.101.380170.00000.0000291.901452.57
62011.02.24 23:59close at stop10.101.380170.00000.0000182.071634.64