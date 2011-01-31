Strategy Tester Report
!$_PSar SuperTrend EA v202a
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.24 23:00 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.015; Maximum=0.25; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1477
|Ticks modelled
|1336349
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|634.64
|Gross profit
|634.64
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|211.55
|Absolute drawdown
|205.79
|Maximal drawdown
|446.73 (36.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|36.00% (446.73)
|Total trades
|3
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|291.90
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|211.55
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (634.64)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|634.64 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.31 08:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.36201
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.02.15 11:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.3510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2011.02.22 12:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.36411
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.02.24 23:59
|close at stop
|3
|0.10
|1.38017
|0.0000
|0.0000
|160.67
|1160.67
|5
|2011.02.24 23:59
|close at stop
|2
|0.10
|1.38017
|0.0000
|0.0000
|291.90
|1452.57
|6
|2011.02.24 23:59
|close at stop
|1
|0.10
|1.38017
|0.0000
|0.0000
|182.07
|1634.64