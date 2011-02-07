Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.02.07 00:00 - 2011.02.09 23:55 (2011.02.07 - 2011.02.10)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1865
|Ticks modelled
|210402
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1121.00
|Total net profit
|67.20
|Gross profit
|96.20
|Gross loss
|-29.00
|Profit factor
|3.32
|Expected payoff
|13.44
|Absolute drawdown
|35.00
|Maximal drawdown
|51.00 (4.31%)
|Relative drawdown
|4.31% (51.00)
|Total trades
|5
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|49.20
|loss trade
|-24.00
|Average
|profit trade
|32.07
|loss trade
|-14.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (47.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-24.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|49.20 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-24.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.02.07 07:50
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.3617
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.02.07 10:15
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3593
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-24.00
|1097.00
|3
|2011.02.08 02:40
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.3582
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.02.08 09:55
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.3624
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42.00
|1139.00
|5
|2011.02.09 01:50
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2011.02.09 03:25
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.3637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.00
|1144.00
|7
|2011.02.09 07:35
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.3656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2011.02.09 08:40
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.3651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-5.00
|1139.00
|9
|2011.02.09 15:25
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.3675
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2011.02.09 23:59
|close at stop
|5
|0.10
|1.37242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|49.20
|1188.20