Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.02.07 00:00 - 2011.02.09 23:55 (2011.02.07 - 2011.02.10)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1865Ticks modelled210402Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1121.00
Total net profit67.20Gross profit96.20Gross loss-29.00
Profit factor3.32Expected payoff13.44
Absolute drawdown35.00Maximal drawdown51.00 (4.31%)Relative drawdown4.31% (51.00)
Total trades5Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)5 (60.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (60.00%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (40.00%)
Largestprofit trade49.20loss trade-24.00
Averageprofit trade32.07loss trade-14.50
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (47.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-24.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)49.20 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-24.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.02.07 07:50buy10.101.36170.00000.0000
22011.02.07 10:15close10.101.35930.00000.0000-24.001097.00
32011.02.08 02:40buy20.101.35820.00000.0000
42011.02.08 09:55close20.101.36240.00000.000042.001139.00
52011.02.09 01:50buy30.101.36320.00000.0000
62011.02.09 03:25close30.101.36370.00000.00005.001144.00
72011.02.09 07:35buy40.101.36560.00000.0000
82011.02.09 08:40close40.101.36510.00000.0000-5.001139.00
92011.02.09 15:25buy50.101.36750.00000.0000
102011.02.09 23:59close at stop50.101.372420.00000.000049.201188.20