Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.02.02 00:00 - 2011.02.04 22:55 (2011.02.02 - 2011.02.07)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1853
|Ticks modelled
|207408
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1190.00
|Total net profit
|-68.90
|Gross profit
|0.00
|Gross loss
|-68.90
|Profit factor
|0.00
|Expected payoff
|-11.48
|Absolute drawdown
|72.90
|Maximal drawdown
|73.00 (6.13%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.13% (73.00)
|Total trades
|6
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|-21.00
|Average
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|-11.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-68.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-68.90 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|0
|consecutive losses
|6
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.02.02 00:30
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.38221
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.02.02 00:55
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3830
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.90
|1182.10
|3
|2011.02.02 01:55
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.3825
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.02.02 02:10
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.3838
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-13.00
|1169.10
|5
|2011.02.02 15:05
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.37949
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2011.02.02 15:40
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.3798
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-3.10
|1166.00
|7
|2011.02.03 06:20
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.3787
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2011.02.03 06:45
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.3797
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-10.00
|1156.00
|9
|2011.02.04 02:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.36191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2011.02.04 03:10
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.3633
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-13.90
|1142.10
|11
|2011.02.04 16:50
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.3549
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2011.02.04 17:25
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.3570
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-21.00
|1121.10