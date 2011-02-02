Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.02.02 00:00 - 2011.02.04 22:55 (2011.02.02 - 2011.02.07)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1853Ticks modelled207408Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1190.00
Total net profit-68.90Gross profit0.00Gross loss-68.90
Profit factor0.00Expected payoff-11.48
Absolute drawdown72.90Maximal drawdown73.00 (6.13%)Relative drawdown6.13% (73.00)
Total trades6Short positions (won %)6 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (100.00%)
Largestprofit trade0.00loss trade-21.00
Averageprofit trade0.00loss trade-11.48
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)0 (0.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-68.90)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)0.00 (0)consecutive loss (count of losses)-68.90 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins0consecutive losses6
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.02.02 00:30sell10.101.382210.00000.0000
22011.02.02 00:55close10.101.38300.00000.0000-7.901182.10
32011.02.02 01:55sell20.101.38250.00000.0000
42011.02.02 02:10close20.101.38380.00000.0000-13.001169.10
52011.02.02 15:05sell30.101.379490.00000.0000
62011.02.02 15:40close30.101.37980.00000.0000-3.101166.00
72011.02.03 06:20sell40.101.37870.00000.0000
82011.02.03 06:45close40.101.37970.00000.0000-10.001156.00
92011.02.04 02:00sell50.101.361910.00000.0000
102011.02.04 03:10close50.101.36330.00000.0000-13.901142.10
112011.02.04 16:50sell60.101.35490.00000.0000
122011.02.04 17:25close60.101.35700.00000.0000-21.001121.10