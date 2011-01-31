Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.31 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2011.01.31 - 2011.02.02)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1577
|Ticks modelled
|153869
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1257.00
|Total net profit
|-67.40
|Gross profit
|21.90
|Gross loss
|-89.30
|Profit factor
|0.25
|Expected payoff
|-9.63
|Absolute drawdown
|68.40
|Maximal drawdown
|84.40 (6.63%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.63% (84.40)
|Total trades
|7
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (28.57%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2 (28.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (71.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|12.90
|loss trade
|-29.00
|Average
|profit trade
|10.95
|loss trade
|-17.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (12.90)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-58.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|12.90 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-58.10 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.31 05:25
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.3604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.01.31 07:55
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.00
|1266.00
|3
|2011.01.31 08:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.36201
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.01.31 08:10
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.3604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-16.10
|1249.90
|5
|2011.01.31 08:35
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.36231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2011.01.31 09:20
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.3608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-15.10
|1234.80
|7
|2011.01.31 10:05
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.36261
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2011.01.31 11:55
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.3639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12.90
|1247.70
|9
|2011.01.31 18:00
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.3716
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2011.01.31 18:35
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.3695
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-21.00
|1226.70
|11
|2011.02.01 02:20
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.3724
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2011.02.01 03:50
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.37159
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-8.10
|1218.60
|13
|2011.02.01 13:55
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.3762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2011.02.01 14:55
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.3733
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-29.00
|1189.60