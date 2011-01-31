Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.31 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2011.01.31 - 2011.02.02)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1577Ticks modelled153869Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1257.00
Total net profit-67.40Gross profit21.90Gross loss-89.30
Profit factor0.25Expected payoff-9.63
Absolute drawdown68.40Maximal drawdown84.40 (6.63%)Relative drawdown6.63% (84.40)
Total trades7Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)7 (28.57%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (28.57%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (71.43%)
Largestprofit trade12.90loss trade-29.00
Averageprofit trade10.95loss trade-17.86
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (12.90)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-58.10)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)12.90 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-58.10 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.31 05:25buy10.101.36040.00000.0000
22011.01.31 07:55close10.101.36130.00000.00009.001266.00
32011.01.31 08:00buy20.101.362010.00000.0000
42011.01.31 08:10close20.101.36040.00000.0000-16.101249.90
52011.01.31 08:35buy30.101.362310.00000.0000
62011.01.31 09:20close30.101.36080.00000.0000-15.101234.80
72011.01.31 10:05buy40.101.362610.00000.0000
82011.01.31 11:55close40.101.36390.00000.000012.901247.70
92011.01.31 18:00buy50.101.37160.00000.0000
102011.01.31 18:35close50.101.36950.00000.0000-21.001226.70
112011.02.01 02:20buy60.101.37240.00000.0000
122011.02.01 03:50close60.101.371590.00000.0000-8.101218.60
132011.02.01 13:55buy70.101.37620.00000.0000
142011.02.01 14:55close70.101.37330.00000.0000-29.001189.60