Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.01.28 22:55 (2011.01.28 - 2011.01.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1277Ticks modelled75777Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1289.00
Total net profit-31.80Gross profit0.10Gross loss-31.90
Profit factor0.00Expected payoff-10.60
Absolute drawdown34.90Maximal drawdown34.90 (2.71%)Relative drawdown2.71% (34.90)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)3 (33.33%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (33.33%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (66.67%)
Largestprofit trade0.10loss trade-18.90
Averageprofit trade0.10loss trade-15.95
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (0.10)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-18.90)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)0.10 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-18.90 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.28 01:20sell10.101.37210.00000.0000
22011.01.28 01:50close10.101.37340.00000.0000-13.001276.00
32011.01.28 04:40sell20.101.370210.00000.0000
42011.01.28 05:55close20.101.37020.00000.00000.101276.10
52011.01.28 11:55sell30.101.37200.00000.0000
62011.01.28 12:25close30.101.373890.00000.0000-18.901257.20