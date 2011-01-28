Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.01.28 22:55 (2011.01.28 - 2011.01.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1277
|Ticks modelled
|75777
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1289.00
|Total net profit
|-31.80
|Gross profit
|0.10
|Gross loss
|-31.90
|Profit factor
|0.00
|Expected payoff
|-10.60
|Absolute drawdown
|34.90
|Maximal drawdown
|34.90 (2.71%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.71% (34.90)
|Total trades
|3
|Short positions (won %)
|3 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|0.10
|loss trade
|-18.90
|Average
|profit trade
|0.10
|loss trade
|-15.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (0.10)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-18.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|0.10 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-18.90 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.28 01:20
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.3721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.01.28 01:50
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3734
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-13.00
|1276.00
|3
|2011.01.28 04:40
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.37021
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.01.28 05:55
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.3702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.10
|1276.10
|5
|2011.01.28 11:55
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.3720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2011.01.28 12:25
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.37389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-18.90
|1257.20