Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.10 00:00 - 2011.01.27 23:55 (2011.01.10 - 2011.01.28)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|5007
|Ticks modelled
|993542
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|288.89
|Gross profit
|644.30
|Gross loss
|-355.41
|Profit factor
|1.81
|Expected payoff
|6.88
|Absolute drawdown
|7.00
|Maximal drawdown
|223.10 (16.04%)
|Relative drawdown
|16.04% (223.10)
|Total trades
|42
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|42 (42.86%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|18 (42.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|24 (57.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|132.10
|loss trade
|-55.10
|Average
|profit trade
|35.79
|loss trade
|-14.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (218.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-97.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|218.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-97.18 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.10 02:45
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.2911
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.01.10 04:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.2918
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7.00
|1007.00
|3
|2011.01.10 08:55
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.2898
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.01.10 13:10
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.2904
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|1013.00
|5
|2011.01.10 16:30
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.2927
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2011.01.10 18:56
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.2944
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17.00
|1030.00
|7
|2011.01.10 22:55
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.2951
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2011.01.10 23:50
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.2947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|1026.00
|9
|2011.01.11 02:45
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.2928
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2011.01.11 03:55
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.2947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19.00
|1045.00
|11
|2011.01.11 07:05
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.2958
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2011.01.11 07:50
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.2944
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-14.00
|1031.00
|13
|2011.01.11 11:20
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.2931
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2011.01.11 15:30
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.2949
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18.00
|1049.00
|15
|2011.01.12 06:05
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2989
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2011.01.12 06:30
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.2986
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-3.00
|1046.00
|17
|2011.01.12 07:20
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.2991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2011.01.12 11:05
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.3023
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32.00
|1078.00
|19
|2011.01.12 13:10
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.2987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2011.01.12 20:25
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.31191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|132.10
|1210.10
|21
|2011.01.13 01:40
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.3130
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2011.01.13 02:05
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.3120
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-10.00
|1200.10
|23
|2011.01.13 09:50
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.31381
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2011.01.13 12:00
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.31299
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-8.20
|1191.90
|25
|2011.01.14 00:50
|buy
|13
|0.10
|1.3357
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2011.01.14 02:55
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.3335
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-22.00
|1169.90
|27
|2011.01.14 05:55
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.3345
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2011.01.14 07:50
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.3346
|0.0000
|0.0000
|29
|2011.01.14 12:30
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.3367
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.00
|1190.90
|30
|2011.01.14 12:30
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.3367
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22.00
|1212.90
|31
|2011.01.17 08:20
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.3310
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2011.01.17 08:55
|close
|16
|0.10
|1.3290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-20.00
|1192.90
|33
|2011.01.17 17:35
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.32981
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2011.01.17 20:05
|close
|17
|0.10
|1.3291
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.10
|1185.80
|35
|2011.01.17 22:05
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.3290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2011.01.18 00:25
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.3277
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-12.98
|1172.82
|37
|2011.01.18 04:10
|buy
|19
|0.10
|1.3279
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2011.01.18 07:30
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.3323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39
|2011.01.18 09:30
|buy
|21
|0.10
|1.3371
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2011.01.18 11:30
|close
|21
|0.10
|1.3397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26.00
|1198.82
|41
|2011.01.18 11:30
|close
|20
|0.10
|1.3397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|74.00
|1272.82
|42
|2011.01.18 11:30
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.3397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|118.00
|1390.82
|43
|2011.01.18 12:15
|buy
|22
|0.10
|1.3420
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2011.01.18 13:15
|close
|22
|0.10
|1.3394
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-26.00
|1364.82
|45
|2011.01.20 03:10
|buy
|23
|0.10
|1.3459
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2011.01.20 03:55
|close
|23
|0.10
|1.3434
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-25.00
|1339.82
|47
|2011.01.20 05:10
|buy
|24
|0.10
|1.3453
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2011.01.20 06:20
|close
|24
|0.10
|1.3446
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.00
|1332.82
|49
|2011.01.20 06:55
|buy
|25
|0.10
|1.3463
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2011.01.20 08:00
|close
|25
|0.10
|1.34631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.10
|1332.92
|51
|2011.01.20 09:10
|buy
|26
|0.10
|1.3442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2011.01.20 13:05
|close
|26
|0.10
|1.3488
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46.00
|1378.92
|53
|2011.01.20 13:30
|buy
|27
|0.10
|1.3511
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2011.01.20 19:45
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.34539
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55
|2011.01.20 22:40
|close
|28
|0.10
|1.3471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17.10
|1396.02
|56
|2011.01.20 22:40
|close
|27
|0.10
|1.3471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-40.00
|1356.02
|57
|2011.01.21 07:10
|buy
|29
|0.10
|1.3484
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2011.01.21 10:35
|close
|29
|0.10
|1.3536
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52.00
|1408.02
|59
|2011.01.24 05:20
|buy
|30
|0.10
|1.3601
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2011.01.24 05:50
|close
|30
|0.10
|1.3588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-13.00
|1395.02
|61
|2011.01.24 06:30
|buy
|31
|0.10
|1.3603
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62
|2011.01.24 08:00
|close
|31
|0.10
|1.3596
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.00
|1388.02
|63
|2011.01.24 11:55
|buy
|32
|0.10
|1.3578
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2011.01.24 12:20
|close
|32
|0.10
|1.3558
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-20.00
|1368.02
|65
|2011.01.24 13:10
|buy
|33
|0.10
|1.3565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2011.01.24 15:30
|close
|33
|0.10
|1.3584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19.00
|1387.02
|67
|2011.01.24 20:55
|buy
|34
|0.10
|1.3641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68
|2011.01.24 22:35
|close
|34
|0.10
|1.3639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2.00
|1385.02
|69
|2011.01.24 23:15
|buy
|35
|0.10
|1.3640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|70
|2011.01.25 00:55
|close
|35
|0.10
|1.3638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1.98
|1383.04
|71
|2011.01.25 06:15
|buy
|36
|0.10
|1.36621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|72
|2011.01.25 10:40
|buy
|37
|0.10
|1.3625
|0.0000
|0.0000
|73
|2011.01.25 10:45
|close
|37
|0.10
|1.3607
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-18.00
|1365.04
|74
|2011.01.25 10:45
|close
|36
|0.10
|1.3607
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-55.10
|1309.94
|75
|2011.01.25 18:00
|buy
|38
|0.10
|1.3644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76
|2011.01.25 19:10
|close
|38
|0.10
|1.36339
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-10.10
|1299.84
|77
|2011.01.25 22:25
|buy
|39
|0.10
|1.3692
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78
|2011.01.25 23:20
|close
|39
|0.10
|1.3682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-10.00
|1289.84
|79
|2011.01.26 08:45
|buy
|40
|0.10
|1.3678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80
|2011.01.26 12:20
|close
|40
|0.10
|1.3696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18.00
|1307.84
|81
|2011.01.26 21:35
|buy
|41
|0.10
|1.3706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82
|2011.01.27 00:00
|close
|41
|0.10
|1.3699
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.95
|1300.89
|83
|2011.01.27 07:50
|buy
|42
|0.10
|1.3714
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84
|2011.01.27 08:40
|close
|42
|0.10
|1.3702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-12.00
|1288.89