Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.10 00:00 - 2011.01.27 23:55 (2011.01.10 - 2011.01.28)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test5007Ticks modelled993542Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit288.89Gross profit644.30Gross loss-355.41
Profit factor1.81Expected payoff6.88
Absolute drawdown7.00Maximal drawdown223.10 (16.04%)Relative drawdown16.04% (223.10)
Total trades42Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)42 (42.86%)
Profit trades (% of total)18 (42.86%)Loss trades (% of total)24 (57.14%)
Largestprofit trade132.10loss trade-55.10
Averageprofit trade35.79loss trade-14.81
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (218.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-97.18)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)218.00 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-97.18 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.10 02:45buy10.101.29110.00000.0000
22011.01.10 04:00close10.101.29180.00000.00007.001007.00
32011.01.10 08:55buy20.101.28980.00000.0000
42011.01.10 13:10close20.101.29040.00000.00006.001013.00
52011.01.10 16:30buy30.101.29270.00000.0000
62011.01.10 18:56close30.101.29440.00000.000017.001030.00
72011.01.10 22:55buy40.101.29510.00000.0000
82011.01.10 23:50close40.101.29470.00000.0000-4.001026.00
92011.01.11 02:45buy50.101.29280.00000.0000
102011.01.11 03:55close50.101.29470.00000.000019.001045.00
112011.01.11 07:05buy60.101.29580.00000.0000
122011.01.11 07:50close60.101.29440.00000.0000-14.001031.00
132011.01.11 11:20buy70.101.29310.00000.0000
142011.01.11 15:30close70.101.29490.00000.000018.001049.00
152011.01.12 06:05buy80.101.29890.00000.0000
162011.01.12 06:30close80.101.29860.00000.0000-3.001046.00
172011.01.12 07:20buy90.101.29910.00000.0000
182011.01.12 11:05close90.101.30230.00000.000032.001078.00
192011.01.12 13:10buy100.101.29870.00000.0000
202011.01.12 20:25close100.101.311910.00000.0000132.101210.10
212011.01.13 01:40buy110.101.31300.00000.0000
222011.01.13 02:05close110.101.31200.00000.0000-10.001200.10
232011.01.13 09:50buy120.101.313810.00000.0000
242011.01.13 12:00close120.101.312990.00000.0000-8.201191.90
252011.01.14 00:50buy130.101.33570.00000.0000
262011.01.14 02:55close130.101.33350.00000.0000-22.001169.90
272011.01.14 05:55buy140.101.33450.00000.0000
282011.01.14 07:50buy150.101.33460.00000.0000
292011.01.14 12:30close150.101.33670.00000.000021.001190.90
302011.01.14 12:30close140.101.33670.00000.000022.001212.90
312011.01.17 08:20buy160.101.33100.00000.0000
322011.01.17 08:55close160.101.32900.00000.0000-20.001192.90
332011.01.17 17:35buy170.101.329810.00000.0000
342011.01.17 20:05close170.101.32910.00000.0000-7.101185.80
352011.01.17 22:05buy180.101.32900.00000.0000
362011.01.18 00:25close180.101.32770.00000.0000-12.981172.82
372011.01.18 04:10buy190.101.32790.00000.0000
382011.01.18 07:30buy200.101.33230.00000.0000
392011.01.18 09:30buy210.101.33710.00000.0000
402011.01.18 11:30close210.101.33970.00000.000026.001198.82
412011.01.18 11:30close200.101.33970.00000.000074.001272.82
422011.01.18 11:30close190.101.33970.00000.0000118.001390.82
432011.01.18 12:15buy220.101.34200.00000.0000
442011.01.18 13:15close220.101.33940.00000.0000-26.001364.82
452011.01.20 03:10buy230.101.34590.00000.0000
462011.01.20 03:55close230.101.34340.00000.0000-25.001339.82
472011.01.20 05:10buy240.101.34530.00000.0000
482011.01.20 06:20close240.101.34460.00000.0000-7.001332.82
492011.01.20 06:55buy250.101.34630.00000.0000
502011.01.20 08:00close250.101.346310.00000.00000.101332.92
512011.01.20 09:10buy260.101.34420.00000.0000
522011.01.20 13:05close260.101.34880.00000.000046.001378.92
532011.01.20 13:30buy270.101.35110.00000.0000
542011.01.20 19:45buy280.101.345390.00000.0000
552011.01.20 22:40close280.101.34710.00000.000017.101396.02
562011.01.20 22:40close270.101.34710.00000.0000-40.001356.02
572011.01.21 07:10buy290.101.34840.00000.0000
582011.01.21 10:35close290.101.35360.00000.000052.001408.02
592011.01.24 05:20buy300.101.36010.00000.0000
602011.01.24 05:50close300.101.35880.00000.0000-13.001395.02
612011.01.24 06:30buy310.101.36030.00000.0000
622011.01.24 08:00close310.101.35960.00000.0000-7.001388.02
632011.01.24 11:55buy320.101.35780.00000.0000
642011.01.24 12:20close320.101.35580.00000.0000-20.001368.02
652011.01.24 13:10buy330.101.35650.00000.0000
662011.01.24 15:30close330.101.35840.00000.000019.001387.02
672011.01.24 20:55buy340.101.36410.00000.0000
682011.01.24 22:35close340.101.36390.00000.0000-2.001385.02
692011.01.24 23:15buy350.101.36400.00000.0000
702011.01.25 00:55close350.101.36380.00000.0000-1.981383.04
712011.01.25 06:15buy360.101.366210.00000.0000
722011.01.25 10:40buy370.101.36250.00000.0000
732011.01.25 10:45close370.101.36070.00000.0000-18.001365.04
742011.01.25 10:45close360.101.36070.00000.0000-55.101309.94
752011.01.25 18:00buy380.101.36440.00000.0000
762011.01.25 19:10close380.101.363390.00000.0000-10.101299.84
772011.01.25 22:25buy390.101.36920.00000.0000
782011.01.25 23:20close390.101.36820.00000.0000-10.001289.84
792011.01.26 08:45buy400.101.36780.00000.0000
802011.01.26 12:20close400.101.36960.00000.000018.001307.84
812011.01.26 21:35buy410.101.37060.00000.0000
822011.01.27 00:00close410.101.36990.00000.0000-6.951300.89
832011.01.27 07:50buy420.101.37140.00000.0000
842011.01.27 08:40close420.101.37020.00000.0000-12.001288.89