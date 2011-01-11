Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.10 00:00 - 2011.02.09 23:00 (2011.01.10 - 2011.02.10)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.06; Maximum=0.6; TrendCCIPeriod=45; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1549
|Ticks modelled
|1631038
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1085.61
|Gross profit
|1145.94
|Gross loss
|-60.33
|Profit factor
|18.99
|Expected payoff
|135.70
|Absolute drawdown
|35.00
|Maximal drawdown
|421.96 (23.43%)
|Relative drawdown
|23.43% (421.96)
|Total trades
|8
|Short positions (won %)
|2 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|337.20
|loss trade
|-32.33
|Average
|profit trade
|190.99
|loss trade
|-30.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (559.38)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-32.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|559.38 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-32.33 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.11 18:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.2979
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.01.13 09:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.3132
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2011.01.17 22:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.3285
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2011.01.17 22:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.3285
|0.0000
|0.0000
|153.04
|1153.04
|5
|2011.01.17 22:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3285
|0.0000
|0.0000
|306.11
|1459.14
|6
|2011.01.18 06:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.3317
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2011.01.18 06:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.3317
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-32.33
|1426.81
|8
|2011.01.19 03:00
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.3432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2011.01.27 09:02
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.3654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|222.18
|1648.99
|10
|2011.01.27 09:02
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.3654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|337.20
|1986.19
|11
|2011.02.07 09:00
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.3585
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2011.02.07 10:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.3613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-28.00
|1958.19
|13
|2011.02.08 12:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.3650
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2011.02.09 15:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.3671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2011.02.09 23:59
|close at stop
|8
|0.10
|1.37242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53.20
|2011.39
|16
|2011.02.09 23:59
|close at stop
|7
|0.10
|1.37242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|74.22
|2085.61