Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.10 00:00 - 2011.02.09 23:00 (2011.01.10 - 2011.02.10)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.06; Maximum=0.6; TrendCCIPeriod=45; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1549Ticks modelled1631038Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit1085.61Gross profit1145.94Gross loss-60.33
Profit factor18.99Expected payoff135.70
Absolute drawdown35.00Maximal drawdown421.96 (23.43%)Relative drawdown23.43% (421.96)
Total trades8Short positions (won %)2 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)6 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)6 (75.00%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (25.00%)
Largestprofit trade337.20loss trade-32.33
Averageprofit trade190.99loss trade-30.16
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (559.38)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-32.33)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)559.38 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-32.33 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.11 18:00buy10.101.29790.00000.0000
22011.01.13 09:00buy20.101.31320.00000.0000
32011.01.17 22:00sell30.101.32850.00000.0000
42011.01.17 22:00close20.101.32850.00000.0000153.041153.04
52011.01.17 22:00close10.101.32850.00000.0000306.111459.14
62011.01.18 06:00buy40.101.33170.00000.0000
72011.01.18 06:00close30.101.33170.00000.0000-32.331426.81
82011.01.19 03:00buy50.101.34320.00000.0000
92011.01.27 09:02close50.101.36540.00000.0000222.181648.99
102011.01.27 09:02close40.101.36540.00000.0000337.201986.19
112011.02.07 09:00sell60.101.35850.00000.0000
122011.02.07 10:00close60.101.36130.00000.0000-28.001958.19
132011.02.08 12:00buy70.101.36500.00000.0000
142011.02.09 15:00buy80.101.36710.00000.0000
152011.02.09 23:59close at stop80.101.372420.00000.000053.202011.39
162011.02.09 23:59close at stop70.101.372420.00000.000074.222085.61