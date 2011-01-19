Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202-leebmod
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolXAGUSD (US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.05.19 23:00 (2011.01.03 - 2011.05.20)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test3263Ticks modelled2642094Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit-643.87Gross profit2138.72Gross loss-2782.60
Profit factor0.77Expected payoff-64.39
Absolute drawdown643.87Maximal drawdown13507.00 (97.43%)Relative drawdown97.43% (13507.00)
Total trades10Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)10 (40.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)4 (40.00%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (60.00%)
Largestprofit trade703.13loss trade-1136.70
Averageprofit trade534.68loss trade-463.77
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (2138.72)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-2782.60)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2138.72 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2782.60 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses6
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.19 02:00buy10.1029.180.000.00
22011.02.01 19:00buy20.1028.630.000.00
32011.02.08 15:00buy30.1029.710.000.00
42011.02.28 17:00buy40.1033.890.000.00
52011.03.21 13:00buy50.1036.150.000.00
62011.03.22 16:00buy60.1036.380.000.00
72011.04.05 17:00buy70.1038.790.000.00
82011.04.15 13:00buy80.1042.550.000.00
92011.04.18 16:00buy90.1043.150.000.00
102011.04.25 01:00buy100.1047.630.000.00
112011.05.05 17:58close at stop100.1036.350.000.00-1136.70-136.70
122011.05.05 17:58close at stop90.1036.350.000.00-693.77-830.48
132011.05.05 17:58close at stop80.1036.350.000.00-634.50-1464.97
142011.05.05 17:58close at stop70.1036.350.000.00-267.20-1732.18
152011.05.05 17:58close at stop60.1036.350.000.00-36.35-1768.52
162011.05.05 17:58close at stop50.1036.350.000.00-14.08-1782.60
172011.05.05 17:58close at stop40.1036.350.000.00196.70-1585.90
182011.05.05 17:58close at stop30.1036.350.000.00600.20-985.70
192011.05.05 17:58close at stop20.1036.350.000.00703.13-282.57
202011.05.05 17:58close at stop10.1036.350.000.00638.70356.13