Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202-leebmod
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|XAGUSD (US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.05.19 23:00 (2011.01.03 - 2011.05.20)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|3263
|Ticks modelled
|2642094
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|-643.87
|Gross profit
|2138.72
|Gross loss
|-2782.60
|Profit factor
|0.77
|Expected payoff
|-64.39
|Absolute drawdown
|643.87
|Maximal drawdown
|13507.00 (97.43%)
|Relative drawdown
|97.43% (13507.00)
|Total trades
|10
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (40.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|4 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|703.13
|loss trade
|-1136.70
|Average
|profit trade
|534.68
|loss trade
|-463.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (2138.72)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-2782.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2138.72 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2782.60 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|6
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.19 02:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|29.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2011.02.01 19:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|28.63
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|2011.02.08 15:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|29.71
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2011.02.28 17:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|33.89
|0.00
|0.00
|5
|2011.03.21 13:00
|buy
|5
|0.10
|36.15
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2011.03.22 16:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|36.38
|0.00
|0.00
|7
|2011.04.05 17:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|38.79
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2011.04.15 13:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|42.55
|0.00
|0.00
|9
|2011.04.18 16:00
|buy
|9
|0.10
|43.15
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2011.04.25 01:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|47.63
|0.00
|0.00
|11
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|10
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-1136.70
|-136.70
|12
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|9
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-693.77
|-830.48
|13
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|8
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-634.50
|-1464.97
|14
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|7
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-267.20
|-1732.18
|15
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|6
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.35
|-1768.52
|16
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|5
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.08
|-1782.60
|17
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|4
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|196.70
|-1585.90
|18
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|3
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|600.20
|-985.70
|19
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|2
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|703.13
|-282.57
|20
|2011.05.05 17:58
|close at stop
|1
|0.10
|36.35
|0.00
|0.00
|638.70
|356.13