Last Update Time (GMT)
Current Balance
Total P/L whole period
Open Trades P/L (last update)

Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
 
  Floating P/L:
Working Orders:
Ticket Open TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: Credit Facility:  
Closed Trade P/L: Floating P/L: Margin:
Balance: Equity: Free Margin:
 
Details:
Gross Profit: Gross Loss: Total Net Profit:
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff:  
Absolute Drawdown: Maximal Drawdown: Relative Drawdown:
 
Total Trades: Short Positions (won %): Long Positions (won %):
Profit Trades (% of total): Loss trades (% of total):
Largest profit trade: loss trade:
Average profit trade: loss trade:
Maximum consecutive wins ($): consecutive losses ($):
Maximal consecutive profit (count): consecutive loss (count):
Average consecutive wins: consecutive losses:
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
 
Closed P/L: