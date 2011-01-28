Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|XAGUSD (US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.21 22:00 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.22)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1392
|Ticks modelled
|412228
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1691.68
|Gross profit
|1829.02
|Gross loss
|-137.35
|Profit factor
|13.32
|Expected payoff
|105.73
|Absolute drawdown
|22.00
|Maximal drawdown
|430.88 (27.56%)
|Relative drawdown
|27.56% (430.88)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|16 (68.75%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|11 (68.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (31.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|372.93
|loss trade
|-40.90
|Average
|profit trade
|166.27
|loss trade
|-27.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (1437.60)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-115.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1437.60 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-115.35 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.28 12:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|26.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2011.01.31 16:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|28.04
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|2011.02.01 17:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|28.14
|0.00
|0.00
|9.28
|1009.28
|4
|2011.02.01 17:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|28.14
|0.00
|0.00
|126.55
|1135.83
|5
|2011.02.01 19:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|28.63
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2011.02.02 13:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|28.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.73
|1100.10
|7
|2011.02.03 03:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|28.43
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2011.02.03 17:00
|close
|4
|0.10
|28.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|1074.10
|9
|2011.02.03 18:00
|buy
|5
|0.10
|28.55
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2011.02.07 09:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|29.22
|0.00
|0.00
|11
|2011.02.08 09:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|29.71
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2011.02.08 15:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|29.71
|0.00
|0.00
|13
|2011.02.09 14:00
|buy
|9
|0.10
|30.36
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2011.02.10 17:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|30.10
|0.00
|0.00
|15
|2011.02.11 12:00
|close
|10
|0.10
|29.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.73
|1061.38
|16
|2011.02.11 12:00
|close
|9
|0.10
|29.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.90
|1020.48
|17
|2011.02.11 12:00
|close
|8
|0.10
|29.98
|0.00
|0.00
|23.38
|1043.85
|18
|2011.02.11 12:00
|close
|7
|0.10
|29.98
|0.00
|0.00
|23.38
|1067.23
|19
|2011.02.11 12:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|29.98
|0.00
|0.00
|71.65
|1138.88
|20
|2011.02.11 12:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|29.98
|0.00
|0.00
|137.20
|1276.08
|21
|2011.02.11 15:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|30.15
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2011.02.11 18:00
|close
|11
|0.10
|29.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|1254.08
|23
|2011.02.14 09:00
|buy
|12
|0.10
|30.09
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|2011.02.15 11:00
|buy
|13
|0.10
|30.76
|0.00
|0.00
|25
|2011.02.16 11:00
|buy
|14
|0.10
|30.93
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2011.02.16 19:00
|buy
|15
|0.10
|30.67
|0.00
|0.00
|27
|2011.02.18 17:00
|buy
|16
|0.10
|32.35
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2011.02.21 22:58
|close at stop
|16
|0.10
|33.87
|0.00
|0.00
|151.28
|1405.35
|29
|2011.02.21 22:58
|close at stop
|15
|0.10
|33.87
|0.00
|0.00
|316.38
|1721.73
|30
|2011.02.21 22:58
|close at stop
|14
|0.10
|33.87
|0.00
|0.00
|290.38
|2012.10
|31
|2011.02.21 22:58
|close at stop
|13
|0.10
|33.87
|0.00
|0.00
|306.65
|2318.75
|32
|2011.02.21 22:58
|close at stop
|12
|0.10
|33.87
|0.00
|0.00
|372.93
|2691.68