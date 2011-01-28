Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolXAGUSD (US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2011.01.28 00:00 - 2011.02.21 22:00 (2011.01.28 - 2011.02.22)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=14; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1392Ticks modelled412228Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit1691.68Gross profit1829.02Gross loss-137.35
Profit factor13.32Expected payoff105.73
Absolute drawdown22.00Maximal drawdown430.88 (27.56%)Relative drawdown27.56% (430.88)
Total trades16Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)16 (68.75%)
Profit trades (% of total)11 (68.75%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (31.25%)
Largestprofit trade372.93loss trade-40.90
Averageprofit trade166.27loss trade-27.47
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (1437.60)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-115.35)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1437.60 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-115.35 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.28 12:00buy10.1026.860.000.00
22011.01.31 16:00buy20.1028.040.000.00
32011.02.01 17:00close20.1028.140.000.009.281009.28
42011.02.01 17:00close10.1028.140.000.00126.551135.83
52011.02.01 19:00buy30.1028.630.000.00
62011.02.02 13:00close30.1028.280.000.00-35.731100.10
72011.02.03 03:00buy40.1028.430.000.00
82011.02.03 17:00close40.1028.170.000.00-26.001074.10
92011.02.03 18:00buy50.1028.550.000.00
102011.02.07 09:00buy60.1029.220.000.00
112011.02.08 09:00buy70.1029.710.000.00
122011.02.08 15:00buy80.1029.710.000.00
132011.02.09 14:00buy90.1030.360.000.00
142011.02.10 17:00buy100.1030.100.000.00
152011.02.11 12:00close100.1029.980.000.00-12.731061.38
162011.02.11 12:00close90.1029.980.000.00-40.901020.48
172011.02.11 12:00close80.1029.980.000.0023.381043.85
182011.02.11 12:00close70.1029.980.000.0023.381067.23
192011.02.11 12:00close60.1029.980.000.0071.651138.88
202011.02.11 12:00close50.1029.980.000.00137.201276.08
212011.02.11 15:00buy110.1030.150.000.00
222011.02.11 18:00close110.1029.930.000.00-22.001254.08
232011.02.14 09:00buy120.1030.090.000.00
242011.02.15 11:00buy130.1030.760.000.00
252011.02.16 11:00buy140.1030.930.000.00
262011.02.16 19:00buy150.1030.670.000.00
272011.02.18 17:00buy160.1032.350.000.00
282011.02.21 22:58close at stop160.1033.870.000.00151.281405.35
292011.02.21 22:58close at stop150.1033.870.000.00316.381721.73
302011.02.21 22:58close at stop140.1033.870.000.00290.382012.10
312011.02.21 22:58close at stop130.1033.870.000.00306.652318.75
322011.02.21 22:58close at stop120.1033.870.000.00372.932691.68