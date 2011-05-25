Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2011.05.23 00:00 - 2011.06.06 23:00 (2011.05.23 - 2011.06.07)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersS1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=45; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false; RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false; Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false; HideTP=false; TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false; HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
Bars in test1265Ticks modelled822805Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit300.13Gross profit300.13Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff300.13
Absolute drawdown37.00Maximal drawdown139.00 (12.18%)Relative drawdown12.18% (139.00)
Total trades1Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)1 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade300.13loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade300.13loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (300.13)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)300.13 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.05.25 12:00buy10.101.40650.00000.0000
22011.06.01 21:50close10.101.43650.00000.0000300.131300.13