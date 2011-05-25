Strategy Tester Report
PSar SuperTrend EA v202
Tadawulfx-Demo (Build 402)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2011.05.23 00:00 - 2011.06.06 23:00 (2011.05.23 - 2011.06.07)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|S1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Step=0.02; Maximum=0.2; TrendCCIPeriod=45; S2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.1; RiskMM=false;
RiskPercent=1; Martingale=false;
Multiplier=2; MinLots=0.01; MaxLots=100; S3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; HideSL=false;
HideTP=false;
TrailingProfit=0; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=0; BreakEven=0; MaxOrders=100; Slippage=3; Magic=2009; S6="---------------- Extras"; Hedge=false;
HedgeSL=0; HedgeTP=0; ReverseSystem=false;
|Bars in test
|1265
|Ticks modelled
|822805
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|300.13
|Gross profit
|300.13
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|300.13
|Absolute drawdown
|37.00
|Maximal drawdown
|139.00 (12.18%)
|Relative drawdown
|12.18% (139.00)
|Total trades
|1
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|300.13
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|300.13
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (300.13)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|300.13 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.05.25 12:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.4065
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2011.06.01 21:50
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.4365
|0.0000
|0.0000
|300.13
|1300.13