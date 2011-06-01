Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089203472 Name: Demir Kubilay Currency: USD 2011 June 1, 19:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
485214912011.06.01 06:25buy40.00eurusd1.444031.436621.444502011.06.01 07:221.444500.000.000.001 880.00
 1Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
485327962011.06.01 08:35sell40.75eurusd1.442591.449701.439232011.06.01 08:551.441080.000.000.006 153.25
 1Complex_On_Jurik
485709912011.06.01 16:50sell43.21eurusd1.440741.443201.438802011.06.01 17:111.438800.000.000.008 382.74
 1Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
485773132011.06.01 18:45sell46.57eurusd1.438041.440511.435772011.06.01 19:241.435770.000.000.0010 571.39
 1AdHoc System[tp]
485792872011.06.01 19:16sell46.57eurusd1.436291.440511.435772011.06.01 19:241.435770.000.000.002 421.64
 1Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 29 409.02
Closed P/L: 29 409.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29 409.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 129 409.02 Equity: 129 409.02 Free Margin: 129 409.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 29 409.02 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 29 409.02
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 5881.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 10 571.39 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 5 881.80 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (29 409.02) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 29 409.02 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0