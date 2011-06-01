Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089203472
|Name: Demir Kubilay
|Currency: USD
|2011 June 1, 19:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48521491
|2011.06.01 06:25
|buy
|40.00
|eurusd
|1.44403
|1.43662
|1.44450
|2011.06.01 07:22
|1.44450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 880.00
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
|48532796
|2011.06.01 08:35
|sell
|40.75
|eurusd
|1.44259
|1.44970
|1.43923
|2011.06.01 08:55
|1.44108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 153.25
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik
|48570991
|2011.06.01 16:50
|sell
|43.21
|eurusd
|1.44074
|1.44320
|1.43880
|2011.06.01 17:11
|1.43880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8 382.74
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
|48577313
|2011.06.01 18:45
|sell
|46.57
|eurusd
|1.43804
|1.44051
|1.43577
|2011.06.01 19:24
|1.43577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 571.39
|
|1
|AdHoc System[tp]
|48579287
|2011.06.01 19:16
|sell
|46.57
|eurusd
|1.43629
|1.44051
|1.43577
|2011.06.01 19:24
|1.43577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 421.64
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29 409.02
|Closed P/L:
|29 409.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29 409.02
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|129 409.02
|Equity:
|129 409.02
|Free Margin:
|129 409.02
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|29 409.02
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|29 409.02
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|5881.80
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|10 571.39
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5 881.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (29 409.02)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|29 409.02 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0