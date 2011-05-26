Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089196342 Name: Demir Kubilay Currency: USD 2011 May 26, 09:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
482353482011.05.26 08:41balanceDeposit3 000.00
482357392011.05.26 08:50sell1.20eurjpy115.865116.603115.7402011.05.26 08:57115.7400.000.000.00183.44
 1Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
482357482011.05.26 08:50sell1.18gbpjpy133.214133.959133.0002011.05.26 09:00133.1380.000.000.00109.70
 1Complex_On_Jurik
  0.00 0.00 0.00 293.14
Closed P/L: 293.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 293.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 293.14 Equity: 3 293.14 Free Margin: 3 293.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 293.14 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 293.14
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 146.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 183.44 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 146.57 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (293.14) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 293.14 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0