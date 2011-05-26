Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089196342
|Name: Demir Kubilay
|Currency: USD
|2011 May 26, 09:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48235348
|2011.05.26 08:41
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|48235739
|2011.05.26 08:50
|sell
|1.20
|eurjpy
|115.865
|116.603
|115.740
|2011.05.26 08:57
|115.740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.44
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
|48235748
|2011.05.26 08:50
|sell
|1.18
|gbpjpy
|133.214
|133.959
|133.000
|2011.05.26 09:00
|133.138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.70
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|293.14
|Closed P/L:
|293.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|293.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 293.14
|Equity:
|3 293.14
|Free Margin:
|3 293.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|293.14
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|293.14
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|146.57
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|183.44
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|146.57
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (293.14)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|293.14 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0