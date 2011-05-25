Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089194322 Name: Demir Kubilay Currency: USD 2011 May 25, 12:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
481628412011.05.25 07:56balanceDeposit3 000.00
481664562011.05.25 09:00buy1.20eurusd1.406561.399291.408002011.05.25 09:081.408000.000.000.00172.80
 1Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
481669692011.05.25 09:05buy1.20gbpjpy132.959132.204133.1002011.05.25 10:09133.1000.000.000.00206.21
 1Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
481692902011.05.25 09:38buy1.19eurusd1.408021.400681.409002011.05.25 11:591.408110.000.000.0010.71
 1Complex_On_Jurik
481729382011.05.25 10:35buy1.27gbpjpy133.167132.419133.3502011.05.25 11:59133.3360.000.000.00261.27
 1Complex_On_Jurik
  0.00 0.00 0.00 650.99
Closed P/L: 650.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 650.99 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 650.99 Equity: 3 650.99 Free Margin: 3 650.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 650.99 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 650.99
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 162.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 261.27 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 162.75 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (650.99) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 650.99 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0