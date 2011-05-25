Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089194322
|Name: Demir Kubilay
|Currency: USD
|2011 May 25, 12:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|48162841
|2011.05.25 07:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|48166456
|2011.05.25 09:00
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.40656
|1.39929
|1.40800
|2011.05.25 09:08
|1.40800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.80
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
|48166969
|2011.05.25 09:05
|buy
|1.20
|gbpjpy
|132.959
|132.204
|133.100
|2011.05.25 10:09
|133.100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.21
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik[tp]
|48169290
|2011.05.25 09:38
|buy
|1.19
|eurusd
|1.40802
|1.40068
|1.40900
|2011.05.25 11:59
|1.40811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.71
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik
|48172938
|2011.05.25 10:35
|buy
|1.27
|gbpjpy
|133.167
|132.419
|133.350
|2011.05.25 11:59
|133.336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|261.27
|
|1
|Complex_On_Jurik
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|650.99
|Closed P/L:
|650.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|650.99
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 650.99
|Equity:
|3 650.99
|Free Margin:
|3 650.99
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|650.99
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|650.99
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|162.75
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|261.27
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|162.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (650.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|650.99 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0