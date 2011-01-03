Strategy Tester Report
escape2reversed-2-maxorders
Leverate-Demo (Build 399)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.04.22 23:55 (2011.01.01 - 2011.04.23)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|iTakeProfitCloseValue=30; iTakeProfitMaxDecCount=30; maxtrades=100; lTakeProfit=20; sTakeProfit=20; lTrailingStop=20; sTrailingStop=10; lStopLoss=50; sStopLoss=50; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; Name_Expert="Robotic"; Slippage=1; UseSound=true;
FractionalPips=true;
NameFileSound="Alert.wav"; Lots=0.5; reverseLogic=true;
|Bars in test
|23983
|Ticks modelled
|4560442
|Modelling quality
|40.82%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|-669.10
|Gross profit
|190.00
|Gross loss
|-859.10
|Profit factor
|0.22
|Expected payoff
|-33.45
|Absolute drawdown
|669.10
|Maximal drawdown
|859.10 (72.19%)
|Relative drawdown
|72.19% (859.10)
|Total trades
|20
|Short positions (won %)
|20 (95.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|19 (95.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (5.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|10.00
|loss trade
|-859.10
|Average
|profit trade
|10.00
|loss trade
|-859.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|19 (190.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-859.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|190.00 (19)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-859.10 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|19
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2011.01.03 00:00
|sell
|1
|0.50
|1.33464
|0.00000
|1.33444
|2
|2011.01.03 00:02
|t/p
|1
|0.50
|1.33444
|0.00000
|1.33444
|10.00
|1010.00
|3
|2011.01.03 00:02
|sell
|2
|0.50
|1.33414
|0.00000
|1.33394
|4
|2011.01.03 01:23
|t/p
|2
|0.50
|1.33394
|0.00000
|1.33394
|10.00
|1020.00
|5
|2011.01.03 01:23
|sell
|3
|0.50
|1.33363
|0.00000
|1.33343
|6
|2011.01.03 02:15
|t/p
|3
|0.50
|1.33343
|0.00000
|1.33343
|10.00
|1030.00
|7
|2011.01.03 02:15
|sell
|4
|0.50
|1.33313
|0.00000
|1.33293
|8
|2011.01.03 02:16
|t/p
|4
|0.50
|1.33293
|0.00000
|1.33293
|10.00
|1040.00
|9
|2011.01.03 02:16
|sell
|5
|0.50
|1.33263
|0.00000
|1.33243
|10
|2011.01.03 02:17
|t/p
|5
|0.50
|1.33243
|0.00000
|1.33243
|10.00
|1050.00
|11
|2011.01.03 02:17
|sell
|6
|0.50
|1.33213
|0.00000
|1.33193
|12
|2011.01.03 02:35
|t/p
|6
|0.50
|1.33193
|0.00000
|1.33193
|10.00
|1060.00
|13
|2011.01.03 02:35
|sell
|7
|0.50
|1.33163
|0.00000
|1.33143
|14
|2011.01.03 03:11
|t/p
|7
|0.50
|1.33143
|0.00000
|1.33143
|10.00
|1070.00
|15
|2011.01.03 03:11
|sell
|8
|0.50
|1.33113
|0.00000
|1.33093
|16
|2011.01.03 03:12
|t/p
|8
|0.50
|1.33093
|0.00000
|1.33093
|10.00
|1080.00
|17
|2011.01.03 03:12
|sell
|9
|0.50
|1.33062
|0.00000
|1.33042
|18
|2011.01.03 03:17
|t/p
|9
|0.50
|1.33042
|0.00000
|1.33042
|10.00
|1090.00
|19
|2011.01.03 03:17
|sell
|10
|0.50
|1.33011
|0.00000
|1.32991
|20
|2011.01.03 03:18
|t/p
|10
|0.50
|1.32991
|0.00000
|1.32991
|10.00
|1100.00
|21
|2011.01.03 03:18
|sell
|11
|0.50
|1.32961
|0.00000
|1.32941
|22
|2011.01.03 03:26
|t/p
|11
|0.50
|1.32941
|0.00000
|1.32941
|10.00
|1110.00
|23
|2011.01.03 03:26
|sell
|12
|0.50
|1.32911
|0.00000
|1.32891
|24
|2011.01.03 03:46
|t/p
|12
|0.50
|1.32891
|0.00000
|1.32891
|10.00
|1120.00
|25
|2011.01.03 03:46
|sell
|13
|0.50
|1.32861
|0.00000
|1.32841
|26
|2011.01.03 03:47
|t/p
|13
|0.50
|1.32841
|0.00000
|1.32841
|10.00
|1130.00
|27
|2011.01.03 03:47
|sell
|14
|0.50
|1.32811
|0.00000
|1.32791
|28
|2011.01.03 03:47
|t/p
|14
|0.50
|1.32791
|0.00000
|1.32791
|10.00
|1140.00
|29
|2011.01.03 03:47
|sell
|15
|0.50
|1.32761
|0.00000
|1.32741
|30
|2011.01.03 09:37
|t/p
|15
|0.50
|1.32741
|0.00000
|1.32741
|10.00
|1150.00
|31
|2011.01.03 09:37
|sell
|16
|0.50
|1.32711
|0.00000
|1.32691
|32
|2011.01.03 09:37
|t/p
|16
|0.50
|1.32691
|0.00000
|1.32691
|10.00
|1160.00
|33
|2011.01.03 09:37
|sell
|17
|0.50
|1.32661
|0.00000
|1.32641
|34
|2011.01.03 09:46
|t/p
|17
|0.50
|1.32641
|0.00000
|1.32641
|10.00
|1170.00
|35
|2011.01.03 09:46
|sell
|18
|0.50
|1.32611
|0.00000
|1.32591
|36
|2011.01.03 09:47
|t/p
|18
|0.50
|1.32591
|0.00000
|1.32591
|10.00
|1180.00
|37
|2011.01.03 09:47
|sell
|19
|0.50
|1.32561
|0.00000
|1.32541
|38
|2011.01.03 09:47
|t/p
|19
|0.50
|1.32541
|0.00000
|1.32541
|10.00
|1190.00
|39
|2011.01.03 09:47
|sell
|20
|0.50
|1.32510
|0.00000
|1.32490
|40
|2011.01.04 15:07
|close at stop
|20
|0.50
|1.34220
|0.00000
|1.32490
|-859.10
|330.90