Strategy Tester Report
escape2reversed-2-maxorders
Leverate-Demo (Build 399)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.04.22 23:55 (2011.01.01 - 2011.04.23)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersiTakeProfitCloseValue=30; iTakeProfitMaxDecCount=30; maxtrades=100; lTakeProfit=20; sTakeProfit=20; lTrailingStop=20; sTrailingStop=10; lStopLoss=50; sStopLoss=50; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; Name_Expert="Robotic"; Slippage=1; UseSound=true; FractionalPips=true; NameFileSound="Alert.wav"; Lots=0.5; reverseLogic=true;
Bars in test23983Ticks modelled4560442Modelling quality40.82%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit-669.10Gross profit190.00Gross loss-859.10
Profit factor0.22Expected payoff-33.45
Absolute drawdown669.10Maximal drawdown859.10 (72.19%)Relative drawdown72.19% (859.10)
Total trades20Short positions (won %)20 (95.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)19 (95.00%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (5.00%)
Largestprofit trade10.00loss trade-859.10
Averageprofit trade10.00loss trade-859.10
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)19 (190.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-859.10)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)190.00 (19)consecutive loss (count of losses)-859.10 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins19consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12011.01.03 00:00sell10.501.334640.000001.33444
22011.01.03 00:02t/p10.501.334440.000001.3344410.001010.00
32011.01.03 00:02sell20.501.334140.000001.33394
42011.01.03 01:23t/p20.501.333940.000001.3339410.001020.00
52011.01.03 01:23sell30.501.333630.000001.33343
62011.01.03 02:15t/p30.501.333430.000001.3334310.001030.00
72011.01.03 02:15sell40.501.333130.000001.33293
82011.01.03 02:16t/p40.501.332930.000001.3329310.001040.00
92011.01.03 02:16sell50.501.332630.000001.33243
102011.01.03 02:17t/p50.501.332430.000001.3324310.001050.00
112011.01.03 02:17sell60.501.332130.000001.33193
122011.01.03 02:35t/p60.501.331930.000001.3319310.001060.00
132011.01.03 02:35sell70.501.331630.000001.33143
142011.01.03 03:11t/p70.501.331430.000001.3314310.001070.00
152011.01.03 03:11sell80.501.331130.000001.33093
162011.01.03 03:12t/p80.501.330930.000001.3309310.001080.00
172011.01.03 03:12sell90.501.330620.000001.33042
182011.01.03 03:17t/p90.501.330420.000001.3304210.001090.00
192011.01.03 03:17sell100.501.330110.000001.32991
202011.01.03 03:18t/p100.501.329910.000001.3299110.001100.00
212011.01.03 03:18sell110.501.329610.000001.32941
222011.01.03 03:26t/p110.501.329410.000001.3294110.001110.00
232011.01.03 03:26sell120.501.329110.000001.32891
242011.01.03 03:46t/p120.501.328910.000001.3289110.001120.00
252011.01.03 03:46sell130.501.328610.000001.32841
262011.01.03 03:47t/p130.501.328410.000001.3284110.001130.00
272011.01.03 03:47sell140.501.328110.000001.32791
282011.01.03 03:47t/p140.501.327910.000001.3279110.001140.00
292011.01.03 03:47sell150.501.327610.000001.32741
302011.01.03 09:37t/p150.501.327410.000001.3274110.001150.00
312011.01.03 09:37sell160.501.327110.000001.32691
322011.01.03 09:37t/p160.501.326910.000001.3269110.001160.00
332011.01.03 09:37sell170.501.326610.000001.32641
342011.01.03 09:46t/p170.501.326410.000001.3264110.001170.00
352011.01.03 09:46sell180.501.326110.000001.32591
362011.01.03 09:47t/p180.501.325910.000001.3259110.001180.00
372011.01.03 09:47sell190.501.325610.000001.32541
382011.01.03 09:47t/p190.501.325410.000001.3254110.001190.00
392011.01.03 09:47sell200.501.325100.000001.32490
402011.01.04 15:07close at stop200.501.342200.000001.32490-859.10330.90