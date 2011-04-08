|Account: 1151338
|Name: Mike
|Currency: USD
|2011 April 22, 03:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15590499
|2011.04.08 14:30
|balance
|Deposit
|32 001.00
|15590725
|2011.04.08 14:35
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.44163
|1.44234
|1.44386
|2011.04.08 15:18
|1.44386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|669.00
|[tp]
|15616836
|2011.04.11 14:10
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.63482
|1.63627
|1.63212
|2011.04.11 14:18
|1.63366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|348.00
|test
|15617381
|2011.04.11 14:56
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.63583
|1.63281
|1.63740
|2011.04.11 15:06
|1.63721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|276.00
|15617389
|2011.04.11 14:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.63596
|1.63281
|1.63740
|2011.04.11 15:06
|1.63722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|252.00
|15617709
|2011.04.11 15:21
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.44399
|1.44193
|1.45501
|2011.04.11 16:01
|1.44462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|252.00
|15660854
|2011.04.12 18:45
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.44751
|1.44337
|1.45077
|2011.04.12 19:25
|1.44846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|15679824
|2011.04.13 14:05
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.45011
|1.45195
|1.44576
|2011.04.13 14:23
|1.44973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|15680176
|2011.04.13 14:35
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.44886
|1.45211
|1.44576
|2011.04.13 15:04
|1.44951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.00
|15681850
|2011.04.13 16:50
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.44989
|1.44691
|1.45382
|2011.04.13 17:15
|1.44772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-868.00
|15682430
|2011.04.13 17:19
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.44828
|1.44684
|1.45382
|2011.04.13 17:24
|1.44715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-452.00
|breaking the rules
|15682525
|2011.04.13 17:25
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.44711
|1.45129
|1.44576
|2011.04.13 18:38
|1.44576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|[tp]
|15682527
|2011.04.13 17:25
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.44711
|1.45129
|1.44576
|2011.04.13 18:38
|1.44576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.00
|[tp]
|15714067
|2011.04.14 14:57
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44344
|1.43958
|1.44575
|2011.04.14 16:27
|1.44575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 310.00
|quick test[tp]
|15719377
|2011.04.14 18:15
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44822
|1.44823
|1.45022
|2011.04.14 18:21
|1.44823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|[sl]
|15720107
|2011.04.14 18:57
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44895
|1.44759
|1.45022
|2011.04.14 19:15
|1.45022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 270.00
|[tp]
|15741868
|2011.04.15 14:04
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44542
|1.44441
|1.43959
|2011.04.15 14:30
|1.44441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 010.00
|bahhh[sl]
|15742386
|2011.04.15 14:38
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44412
|1.44256
|1.43970
|2011.04.15 15:08
|1.44256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 560.00
|[sl]
|15743626
|2011.04.15 16:05
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44259
|1.44292
|1.44548
|2011.04.15 17:09
|1.44292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|[sl]
|15745424
|2011.04.15 18:52
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44321
|1.44301
|1.43959
|2011.04.15 21:13
|1.44301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|[sl]
|15769540
|2011.04.18 15:10
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.43464
|1.42592
|1.44409
|2011.04.18 15:22
|1.43007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 570.00
|nes trade?
|15770307
|2011.04.18 15:22
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.43023
|1.43252
|1.42665
|2011.04.18 15:27
|1.42999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|15772072
|2011.04.18 16:00
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.42636
|1.42906
|1.42153
|2011.04.18 16:46
|1.42153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 830.00
|bottom resistance[tp]
|15793730
|2011.04.19 14:21
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.62792
|1.63159
|1.62537
|2011.04.19 14:46
|1.62663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 290.00
|15793883
|2011.04.19 14:34
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.43084
|1.42886
|1.43789
|2011.04.19 14:49
|1.42886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-396.00
|[sl]
|15794119
|2011.04.19 14:50
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.42866
|1.43139
|1.42684
|2011.04.19 15:01
|1.42831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|15794637
|2011.04.19 15:35
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.43071
|1.42885
|1.43789
|2011.04.19 20:10
|1.43375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|608.00
|15795929
|2011.04.19 17:12
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.43268
|1.42885
|1.43789
|2011.04.19 20:10
|1.43375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 070.00
|15815515
|2011.04.20 15:35
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.44984
|1.45389
|1.44427
|2011.04.20 16:16
|1.45389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 050.00
|[sl]
|15816831
|2011.04.20 16:23
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.45222
|1.45529
|1.44427
|2011.04.20 19:54
|1.45075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 470.00
|15819068
|2011.04.20 19:54
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.45069
|1.44824
|1.45339
|2011.04.20 21:07
|1.45113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|15820579
|2011.04.20 21:45
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.45071
|1.45175
|1.44427
|2011.04.20 22:07
|1.45175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 040.00
|[sl]
|15821123
|2011.04.20 22:14
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.45195
|1.45039
|1.45339
|2011.04.20 23:00
|1.45218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|15829399
|2011.04.21 14:05
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.45964
|1.45954
|1.44647
|2011.04.21 14:54
|1.45738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 260.00
|15831651
|2011.04.21 16:31
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.45711
|1.45406
|1.46017
|2011.04.21 18:04
|1.45749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|15832899
|2011.04.21 18:10
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.65628
|1.65821
|1.65428
|2011.04.21 18:39
|1.65596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11 671.00
|Closed P/L:
|11 671.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|32 001.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11 671.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|43 672.00
|Equity:
|43 672.00
|Free Margin:
|43 672.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|23 307.00
|Gross Loss:
|11 636.00
|Total Net Profit:
|11 671.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.00
|Expected Payoff:
|333.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4 570.00 (11.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.28% (4 570.00)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (82.35%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4 830.00
|loss trade:
|-4 570.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|832.39
|loss trade:
|-1 662.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (7 770.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 580.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7 770.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4 570.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1