Alpari (US), LLC.

Account: 1151338 Name: Mike Currency: USD 2011 April 22, 03:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
155904992011.04.08 14:30balanceDeposit32 001.00
155907252011.04.08 14:35buy3.00eurusd1.441631.442341.443862011.04.08 15:181.443860.000.000.00669.00
  [tp]
156168362011.04.11 14:10sell3.00gbpusd1.634821.636271.632122011.04.11 14:181.633660.000.000.00348.00
  test
156173812011.04.11 14:56buy2.00gbpusd1.635831.632811.637402011.04.11 15:061.637210.000.000.00276.00
156173892011.04.11 14:57buy2.00gbpusd1.635961.632811.637402011.04.11 15:061.637220.000.000.00252.00
156177092011.04.11 15:21buy4.00eurusd1.443991.441931.455012011.04.11 16:011.444620.000.000.00252.00
156608542011.04.12 18:45buy4.00eurusd1.447511.443371.450772011.04.12 19:251.448460.000.000.00380.00
156798242011.04.13 14:05sell4.00eurusd1.450111.451951.445762011.04.13 14:231.449730.000.000.00152.00
156801762011.04.13 14:35sell4.00eurusd1.448861.452111.445762011.04.13 15:041.449510.000.000.00-260.00
156818502011.04.13 16:50buy4.00eurusd1.449891.446911.453822011.04.13 17:151.447720.000.000.00-868.00
156824302011.04.13 17:19buy4.00eurusd1.448281.446841.453822011.04.13 17:241.447150.000.000.00-452.00
  breaking the rules
156825252011.04.13 17:25sell4.00eurusd1.447111.451291.445762011.04.13 18:381.445760.000.000.00540.00
  [tp]
156825272011.04.13 17:25sell4.00eurusd1.447111.451291.445762011.04.13 18:381.445760.000.000.00540.00
  [tp]
157140672011.04.14 14:57buy10.00eurusd1.443441.439581.445752011.04.14 16:271.445750.000.000.002 310.00
  quick test[tp]
157193772011.04.14 18:15buy10.00eurusd1.448221.448231.450222011.04.14 18:211.448230.000.000.0010.00
  [sl]
157201072011.04.14 18:57buy10.00eurusd1.448951.447591.450222011.04.14 19:151.450220.000.000.001 270.00
  [tp]
157418682011.04.15 14:04sell10.00eurusd1.445421.444411.439592011.04.15 14:301.444410.000.000.001 010.00
  bahhh[sl]
157423862011.04.15 14:38sell10.00eurusd1.444121.442561.439702011.04.15 15:081.442560.000.000.001 560.00
  [sl]
157436262011.04.15 16:05buy10.00eurusd1.442591.442921.445482011.04.15 17:091.442920.000.000.00330.00
  [sl]
157454242011.04.15 18:52sell10.00eurusd1.443211.443011.439592011.04.15 21:131.443010.000.000.00200.00
  [sl]
157695402011.04.18 15:10buy10.00eurusd1.434641.425921.444092011.04.18 15:221.430070.000.000.00-4 570.00
  nes trade?
157703072011.04.18 15:22sell10.00eurusd1.430231.432521.426652011.04.18 15:271.429990.000.000.00240.00
157720722011.04.18 16:00sell10.00eurusd1.426361.429061.421532011.04.18 16:461.421530.000.000.004 830.00
  bottom resistance[tp]
157937302011.04.19 14:21sell10.00gbpusd1.627921.631591.625372011.04.19 14:461.626630.000.000.001 290.00
157938832011.04.19 14:34buy2.00eurusd1.430841.428861.437892011.04.19 14:491.428860.000.000.00-396.00
  [sl]
157941192011.04.19 14:50sell2.00eurusd1.428661.431391.426842011.04.19 15:011.428310.000.000.0070.00
157946372011.04.19 15:35buy2.00eurusd1.430711.428851.437892011.04.19 20:101.433750.000.000.00608.00
157959292011.04.19 17:12buy10.00eurusd1.432681.428851.437892011.04.19 20:101.433750.000.000.001 070.00
158155152011.04.20 15:35sell10.00eurusd1.449841.453891.444272011.04.20 16:161.453890.000.000.00-4 050.00
  [sl]
158168312011.04.20 16:23sell10.00eurusd1.452221.455291.444272011.04.20 19:541.450750.000.000.001 470.00
158190682011.04.20 19:54buy10.00eurusd1.450691.448241.453392011.04.20 21:071.451130.000.000.00440.00
158205792011.04.20 21:45sell10.00eurusd1.450711.451751.444272011.04.20 22:071.451750.000.000.00-1 040.00
  [sl]
158211232011.04.20 22:14buy10.00eurusd1.451951.450391.453392011.04.20 23:001.452180.000.000.00230.00
158293992011.04.21 14:05sell10.00eurusd1.459641.459541.446472011.04.21 14:541.457380.000.000.002 260.00
158316512011.04.21 16:31buy10.00eurusd1.457111.454061.460172011.04.21 18:041.457490.000.000.00380.00
158328992011.04.21 18:10sell10.00gbpusd1.656281.658211.654282011.04.21 18:391.655960.000.000.00320.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 11 671.00
Closed P/L: 11 671.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 32 001.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11 671.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 43 672.00 Equity: 43 672.00 Free Margin: 43 672.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 23 307.00 Gross Loss: 11 636.00 Total Net Profit: 11 671.00
Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 333.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4 570.00 (11.28%) Relative Drawdown: 11.28% (4 570.00)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 17 (82.35%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 4 830.00 loss trade: -4 570.00
Average profit trade: 832.39 loss trade: -1 662.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (7 770.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 580.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7 770.00 (9) consecutive loss (count): -4 570.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1