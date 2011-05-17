Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089025028
|Name: PermDemo5
|Currency: USD
|2011 May 17, 06:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|47549858
|2011.05.12 10:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|131.624
|0.000
|0.000
|2011.05.17 06:05
|131.961
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|-41.40
|47550397
|2011.05.12 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|nzdjpy
|63.484
|0.000
|0.000
|2011.05.17 06:05
|63.641
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.13
|-19.29
|47740215
|2011.05.17 06:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.41852
|1.40763
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|47740383
|2011.05.17 06:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.41789
|1.40761
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|47740434
|2011.05.17 06:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.41769
|1.40756
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.10
|47740456
|2011.05.17 06:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.41787
|1.40752
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|47740492
|2011.05.17 06:10
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.41809
|1.40774
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.50
|47740526
|2011.05.17 06:10
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.41751
|1.40790
|1.41800
|2011.05.17 06:15
|1.41800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.30
|47740567
|2011.05.17 06:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.41766
|0.00000
|1.41800
|2011.05.17 06:15
|1.41800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|47740629
|2011.05.17 06:13
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41729
|0.00000
|1.41800
|2011.05.17 06:15
|1.41800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|47740747
|2011.05.17 06:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41841
|1.40821
|1.41900
|2011.05.17 06:26
|1.41900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.00
|47740828
|2011.05.17 06:16
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.41835
|1.40804
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|47740940
|2011.05.17 06:18
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.41822
|1.40791
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|47741042
|2011.05.17 06:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41857
|1.40830
|1.41870
|2011.05.17 06:23
|1.41870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|47741175
|2011.05.17 06:21
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.41872
|1.40848
|1.41900
|2011.05.17 06:26
|1.41900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|47741415
|2011.05.17 06:25
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.41862
|1.40841
|1.41890
|2011.05.17 06:26
|1.41890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|47741443
|2011.05.17 06:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41880
|1.40856
|1.41890
|2011.05.17 06:26
|1.41890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.21
|258.91
|Closed P/L:
|255.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|255.70
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|99 726.72
|Equity:
|99 726.72
|Free Margin:
|99 726.72
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|319.60
|Gross Loss:
|63.90
|Total Net Profit:
|255.70
|Profit Factor:
|5.00
|Expected Payoff:
|15.04
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|63.90
|Maximal Drawdown:
|63.90 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (63.90)
|
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|71.00
|loss trade:
|-42.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.31
|loss trade:
|-31.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (319.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-63.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|319.60 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-63.90 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|2