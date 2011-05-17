Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089025028 Name: PermDemo5 Currency: USD 2011 May 17, 06:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
475498582011.05.12 10:13sell0.10gbpjpy131.6240.0000.0002011.05.17 06:05131.9610.000.00-1.08-41.40
475503972011.05.12 10:17sell0.10nzdjpy63.4840.0000.0002011.05.17 06:0563.6410.000.00-2.13-19.29
477402152011.05.17 06:05buy0.10eurusd1.418521.407631.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.001.80
477403832011.05.17 06:08buy0.10eurusd1.417891.407611.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.008.10
477404342011.05.17 06:09buy0.10eurusd1.417691.407561.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.0010.10
477404562011.05.17 06:09buy0.10eurusd1.417871.407521.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.008.30
477404922011.05.17 06:10buy0.50eurusd1.418091.407741.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.0030.50
477405262011.05.17 06:10buy0.70eurusd1.417511.407901.418002011.05.17 06:151.418000.000.000.0034.30
477405672011.05.17 06:11buy0.20eurusd1.417660.000001.418002011.05.17 06:151.418000.000.000.006.80
477406292011.05.17 06:13buy1.00eurusd1.417290.000001.418002011.05.17 06:151.418000.000.000.0071.00
477407472011.05.17 06:15buy1.00eurusd1.418411.408211.419002011.05.17 06:261.419000.000.000.0059.00
477408282011.05.17 06:16buy0.50eurusd1.418351.408041.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.0017.50
477409402011.05.17 06:18buy0.50eurusd1.418221.407911.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.0024.00
477410422011.05.17 06:19buy1.00eurusd1.418571.408301.418702011.05.17 06:231.418700.000.000.0013.00
477411752011.05.17 06:21buy0.40eurusd1.418721.408481.419002011.05.17 06:261.419000.000.000.0011.20
477414152011.05.17 06:25buy0.50eurusd1.418621.408411.418902011.05.17 06:261.418900.000.000.0014.00
477414432011.05.17 06:25buy1.00eurusd1.418801.408561.418902011.05.17 06:261.418900.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.21 258.91
Closed P/L: 255.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 255.70 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 99 726.72 Equity: 99 726.72 Free Margin: 99 726.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 319.60 Gross Loss: 63.90 Total Net Profit: 255.70
Profit Factor: 5.00 Expected Payoff: 15.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 63.90 Maximal Drawdown: 63.90 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (63.90)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 71.00 loss trade: -42.48
Average profit trade: 21.31 loss trade: -31.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (319.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-63.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 319.60 (15) consecutive loss (count): -63.90 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 2